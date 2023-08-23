“Eyesore” cycling junction works leaving homes and cars “permanently covered in dirt and dust”, claim residents

A “pioneering” new CYCLOPS junction designed to protect people cycling and walking has come in for criticism from locals, who claim that there was “nothing wrong” with the original roundabout and that the lengthy construction work is leaving their homes “permanently covered in dirt and dust”.

In November last year, work began on the installation of a new Cycle Optimised Protected Signals (CYCLOPS) junction in St Helens, Merseyside. The junction, the first of its kind in the Liverpool City Region, has become increasingly popular in several parts of the UK since it was first introduced in Manchester in 2020, and aims to protect pedestrians and cyclists by separating them from motor traffic and reducing crossing distances, while also cutting journey times for motorists.

St Helens’ CYCLOPS, located close to a number of schools and cycle routes, forms part of the St Helens Southern Gateway scheme, a partnership between the local borough council, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, and Northern Rail to help make sustainable travel an easier choice for commuters who use Lea Green Railway Station, one of the area’s busiest stations. The junction is set to open early next month.

📰 Work to install the @LpoolCityRegion's first CYCLOPS junction here in St Helens to improve the safety of pedestrians and cyclists near Lea Green Railway Station is set for completion this September. Read more in the comments 👇 pic.twitter.com/KUYbG3PaVf — St Helens Borough Council (@sthelenscouncil) August 15, 2023

However, the ten months of work on the project have angered some locals, who are fiercely critical of the disruption caused by the construction and its accompanying road closures, which they claim have left their homes and businesses “inaccessible” and covered in dirt.

“I’ve got desperate now for all this work to end,” Tony Forshaw, a long-time carer for wheelchair-user Sean who lives next to the forthcoming CYCLOPS junction, told the St Helens Star, “Because not only has it destroyed the view from our house, but with all the greenery of the former roundabout now being gone, it’s caused loads of muck.

“When all of this started, we were told other than partial road closures we wouldn’t be affected. However, we now have dirt blowing into the house and all over the car – it’s all permanently covered in dirt and dust. I’ve had to have the car valeted twice now because it’s driving me mad.”

> A ‘great way forward’ or a ‘huge green elephant’? Locals have their say on recently installed cycle superhighway

He continued: “They have closed all access to our houses, so we’ve got to do sometimes scary manoeuvres to get in and out to park. And poor Sean can’t go out with the nurses and has to struggle to walk halfway down Chester Lane to their car.

“The workmen are helpful, and I know they have a job to do, but I’m so annoyed at the council causing so much upheaval to transform a roundabout that had nothing wrong with it.

“The noise is ridiculous, so that and the dirt mean I can’t open Sean’s window at night, which isn’t fair to him.

“We’ve seen some near misses as no one knows how to use it and all the greenery has gone, leaving us with bright lines on tarmac instead.

“I know it’s meant to be for cyclists and pedestrians, but it’s mostly used by cars, and it’s just been made difficult, constantly loud with traffic, and an eyesore for residents.”

Meanwhile, Mike Fishwick and Sara Cunningham, who own the Bull and Dog pub located beside the new junction, said they have been living in “an absolute nightmare” due to the disruption caused by the project, with local MP Marie Rimmer yesterday agreeing that it is “a real shame” that the roadworks are having an impact on local businesses.

“I would hope that the roadworks could be brought to a conclusion as soon as possible to help local residents and vital businesses like the Bull and Dog pub get back to normal,” the Labour MP said.

> Could UK first CYCLOPS junction be "slam dunk" for cycling?

Responding to the issues raised by Mr Forshaw, a spokesperson for St Helens Borough Council said: “Due to its location on the road network and closeness to homes, businesses and schools, as well as Lea Green Railway Station, the CYCLOPS junction has been a challenging project to deliver but one we have been determined to carry out with due consideration for everyone in the neighbouring area.

“Unfortunately, projects of this scale and complexity are difficult on the ground, but we’re assured that our contractors have made every effort to reduce noise and dust impact on nearby homes. Throughout the works we’ve maintained open lines of communication to ensure that residents, businesses, and general motorists and others, are notified of key project milestones and have the opportunity to raise any concerns and queries.

“We apologise to local residents for any inconvenience they may have faced during the construction works and thank them for their cooperation during this time.

“We are pleased to say that work is coming to an end, with a completion date of Monday, September 4 set, subject to weather conditions, which will significantly enhance the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, resulting in smoother journeys for all road users.”