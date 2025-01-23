Moon Helix Sense (450lm)

The Moon Helix Sense is a sleek and innovative rear light that offers excellent brightness for day and night riding, with good side visibility. It is packed with super-smart features – including a braking sensor and park function that will turn lights off when you've stopped moving for a while. And it comes with an array of settings that cover everything from daytime rides and urban commutes, to long night rides, where its impressive runtime really comes into play.
When the Moon Helix Sense 450 arrives, you can crack open the box to find the light along with a seat post mount, two rubber bands of different lengths and a pair of rubber bungs that you can match to the size and angle of your seatpost.
There are two other mounting options – one a sliding 'belt clip' that will attach to a rucksack or clothing, and a 'saddle rail bracket' that requires a pair of zip ties to attach securely.
The build quality feels very good indeed. The light has a CNC aluminium heat sink casing and an IPX7 waterproof rating, which means it will cope with anything the weather throws at it. The USB-C charging port is located behind a rubber cap that locks securely into place. Plug in the cable and the manufacturer claims a two hours and 30 minute recharge time from empty, which tallies with my experience.
When you are ready to set off, simply give the light a three-quarter turn to lock into your chosen mount. You'll be familiar with this from most computer mounting systems and it delivers a secure fastening that will stay firmly in place, no matter how bumpy the ride.
Feature packed
There's one central switch located at the top of the light. Give it a single, swift click to switch it on. You can then give it a double click to switch between flashing and constant modes, and then a subsequent single click to rotate between three flashing and two constant modes.
You can also select the lumen output you want for your particular ride. You do this by choosing your desired mode and then holding the button to turn the lumen level up and then down. Simply release the button when you've got the light setting you want.
This is when you can really marvel at the output that is on offer from the three LED boards inside this rear light. In flashing modes the central board can operate separately from the two side boards, which opens up an array of day-time disco options.
As if that single button didn't have enough on its plate... you can also use it to access the 'sense mode' that alerts traffic when you are braking. You do this by powering off and holding for three seconds until you get a single flash of a green light at the base of the light.
The little light indicator also flashes blue. A slow blue flash means that the battery is low and it's time to recharge. A quicker flashing blue means that it has entered safe mode, and you have one hour 30 minutes of run time to get yourself home.
Thankfully the light is also exceptionally smart and it can take control of some of the features without having to remember another combination of button clicks. Its built-in smart light sensor technology means it knows when to switch to day light mode for a really impressive 450 lumen 'Dayflash'. And the parking feature means that it will power down if you haven't moved for a while. That seems a great way to conserve battery power on longer rides.
Performance on the road
I put this on a friend's bike and followed them up the road at different distances and in a range of conditions and there is no doubt that this has a really impressive light output. The default 40 lumen 'Steady' mode offers great visibility, but its Variable Lumen System means you can select anywhere between 80 and 10 lumen output in this mode. And the 5 lumen 'Group Ride Mode' sets the mood beautifully in any peloton, and is suitably kind to the retinas of your fellow riders.
'Dayflash' mode is particularly impressive. I often find myself setting off on early morning rides behind a host of weedy rear lights and wonder why most people bother to leave them running. There's no such issue here because this offers real punch, with the full 450 lumens behind it.
The side visibility is an important extra. The manufacturer suggests a 300-degree field of view, but mounted on your seatpost, it's probably effective over a 180-210 degree sweep.
Battery life is exceptionally good. I've been using this every day on commutes and a number of club rides for almost three weeks, and it has only just started to give the slow blue flash that indicates it's time for another recharge.
Stated run times go up to 100 hours according to the manufacturer. They say you'll get 48 hours in Flash 1 mode, although this also factors in the extra power required to operate in brake mode, so you can expect it to run for longer, if you aren't using this feature. The park mode means that it powers down when it senses that you have stopped and this also adds to the efficiency of these lights.
Value
If money is no option, then you might want to consider the Exposure Boost-R with ReAKT and Peloton. It is popular among long-distance riders and it scored a solid nine when Mat reviewed it. He was impressed with its runtime and visibility and it has many of the same features as the Moon Helix, though with an RRP of £100.
But if you want a good choice for commuting without the range of options then you could consider the Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ LED Rear Light, which at £40 is a great option. It is heavier at 75g but it's durable, has good runtimes and a good range of powerful outputs. Hollis gave it nine stars and says you would struggle to find a better option. I've been using one of these for years and rate them very highly for function and long-term durability.
If you want a budget option, then the Knog Plus Rear Light has an RRP of £18.99 and again scored a solid nine when Nick reviewed it. It does have a limited runtime in steady mode and just a 20 lumen output, but that should be enough for most commutes or as a back-up for longer rides.
Verdict
The Moon Helix Sense is a well-crafted, high-performance rear light, packed with features, although its single-button control may feel a little complicated. The brake sensor and light-activated daylight mode are nice touches, though perhaps not essential for all riders. For those seeking reliable, powerful illumination with robust build quality, this light offers excellent performance in any weather.
Long runtime, exceptional visibility and an array of innovative functions make this a great performing rear light
Make and model: Moon Helix Sense (450lm)
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Moon Helix says: "The Helix Sense 450 is arguably the brightest and most feature-packed rear light ever made. Its unique Sense mode includes a brake light that increases brightness when slowing down, brightness sensing that automatically switches between daytime flashing and night mode, and a parking mode that turns the light to standby when no motion is detected. Additionally, the Helix Sense 450 offers a group ride mode, ensuring visibility during group rides without dazzling fellow cyclists."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
It has an impressive 450-lumen Dayflash mode that really does pack a punch for early morning commutes and the built in sensor offers a brake mode to tell people when you are slowing down. It's worth noting that this will eat into your run time and can be trigged by a host of different factors such as potholes and bumps.
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
The aluminium casing feels durable and the quarter-turn lock systems offer good security that will hold it in place no matter how rough the terrain.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
5/10
Using the single-button control, you will find that basic functions are easy to find but you might struggle to access some of the top-end functionality, if you can't remember the combination of button-presses required.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
6/10
The quarter-lock system holds the light securely in place and allows you to switch easily between different mounting options. Most people will probably opt for the seatpost mount that attaches with a rubber band. These are easy to mislay if you take the light off and it detaches from the main plastic mount. Other mounting options offer additional flexibility.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
This promises a high-level or waterproofing with the IPX7 rating and secure USB charging port cover that will keep the worst of the elements out and it performed perfectly well in wet weather.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
10/10
Battery life is very impressive, although it's worth noting that the brake sensor will eat into the top end range of these lights so it's worth switching this off, if you want maximum run times. Recharging is quick and easy with around two hours and 30 minutes to charge from empty.
Rate the light for performance:
9/10
Great performance on daylight mode, very good for nighttime options and this really scores highly, if you value its more technical features such as brake and park options.
Rate the light for durability:
9/10
The aluminium casing promises good durability of the main light but you might have to find a replacement rubber band for the mounting system if you misplace one mid-ride, as I did!
Rate the light for weight:
8/10
This is a lightweight option that packs an impressive lumen punch for its size.
Rate the light for value:
5/10
You are paying for the functionality in this light – the sensor features around braking and parking – and if these are important to you then this will represent good value. If you just want a durable, functional light with good brightness then you can find cheaper options that will do the job.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
This has been a great light for commutes, late night club runs and solo rides. Most impressive has been its exceptionally good runtime and the charge indicator that makes it harder to get stranded without lighting.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Great Dayflash mode that really does punch through the early morning gloom of a daily commute.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
There's nothing that I dislike but I would struggle to justify that cost because I don't feel I need the top-end functionality that it delivers.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
If you compare this to other lights that have similar functionality – such as the Exposure Boost-R with ReAKT and Peloton – then it offers good value for money
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes – it's a great looking light that's durable, lightweight, easy to mount and that offers a reassuring boost to my visibility at night.
Would you consider buying the light? Maybe – this has great performance but I'd personally opt for a cheaper light with less technical functionality
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes – if they were looking for those top-end features.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This scores well thanks to its long battery life, exceptional visibility at night, and an array of innovative functions and light settings. Some people will struggle with the complexity of the single button control and others might find the price tag quite high, but it represents good value because there is a lot of functionality and performance packed into this light.
Age: 0 Height: 180cm Weight: 83k
I usually ride: Specialised Langster (fixed commuter) My best bike is: Condor Fratello (new – Audax rides)
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Audax
