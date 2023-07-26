Support road.cc

Live blog

Ex-Aston Martin CEO claims 20mph speed limits mean drivers are "swarmed by bicycles overtaking from all angles raising the risk of collision"; Wholesome content as Luke Rowe's son does team car TT radio messages + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is on duty for this Wednesday's live blog, bringing you all the action from the cycling world, including the Tour de France Femmes...
Wed, Jul 26, 2023 09:22
07:59
Ex-Aston Martin CEO claims 20mph speed limits mean drivers are "swarmed by bicycles overtaking from all angles raising the risk of collision"

EDIT: Turns out Dr Andy Palmer left his role as CEO of Aston Martin a couple of years back. In his time since leaving the company, he joined electric bus maker Switch mobility as CEO, before stepping down from that role too at the end of last year.

Let's start with these comments from Dr Andy Palmer... 

The former CEO of Aston Martin and COO of Nissan who is, Wikipedia tells me, referred to as the 'Godfather of EVs' due to his work launching the Nissan Leaf. Palmer took to Twitter, sorry, let's try that again. Palmer took to X. Nah, Palmer took to Twitter to recall his train strike experience...

"Drove into London today (anticipating a train strike) to be met with 20mph speed limits throughout Central London, policed with hundreds of speed cameras," he said. "Another erosion of car users' rights which along with ULEZ is likely to be unpopular with voters. I guess the argument for is lower emissions and crash injuries, but I doubt there is credible research behind this.

> James May says 20mph is "plenty fast enough", and hopes "change in attitude" can help end road sectarianism

"20mph should be reserved for around schools & hospitals where it's entirely valid. Emissions in the streets of London will almost certainly higher since one drives in a lower gear to control momentum avoiding the speed cameras. And at 20mph, I'm now swarmed by bicycles overtaking from all angles raising the risk of collision. I'd love to see the research that supports this but like so many things these days, I doubt it's supported by valid facts but rather political expedience."

Cue replies from people unpicking every single word, sharing studies and data to the contrary and just generally making Dr Palmer go very quiet on the matter...

Of the replies linking the research and data that Dr Palmer suggested "like so many things these days, I doubt it's supported by valid facts but rather political expedience", one reply shared the link to a British Medical Journal study from 2020 titled: 'Twenty miles per hour speed zones reduce the danger to pedestrians and cyclists'.

Another popular one was Transport for London's February release stating that "new data shows significant improvements in road safety in London since introduction of 20mph speed limits".

"At sites monitored on the Transport for London Road Network (TLRN), collisions involving a vulnerable road user have decreased by 36 per cent, while collisions resulting in death or serious injury have decreased by 25 per cent after speed limits were lowered," TfL concluded.

On the emissions front, research by Imperial College, cited by TfL and in this Welsh government literature review into the state of evidence on 20mph speed limits, found that "it would be incorrect to assume a 20mph speed restriction would be detrimental to ambient local air quality".

The review suggested: "Although there was a moderate increase in CO2 and NOx in petrol cars, the study reported that particulate matter emissions reduced for both petrol and diesel cars and NOx and CO2 emissions reduced for diesel cars. As road traffic is responsible for up to 80 per cent of particulate pollution, this was a significant finding which supports the case for measures which secure observance of 20 mph speed limits."

14:07
2023 Dauphine Shimano neutral support - 2.jpeg

13:59
Police in Exeter appeal for information after cyclist pushed into Exeter Quay in "unprovoked attack"

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses after an "unprovoked attack" saw a cyclist in his 60s pushed from his bike into Exeter Quay.

The force said the victim was unharmed but his bicycle was left in the water after the incident at around 8.30pm on Thursday 20 July.

A police statement read: "The man was unharmed in the incident, however, his bicycle was left in the water. The incident took place between Exe Bridge North and Exe Bridge South which is adjacent to Edmund Street.

"Police are looking to speak to the male responsible who is described as a white, with light coloured short hair and was thought to be in his late teens. He was wearing a tight white tee-shirt. He was with a group of five other people. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or by our website here quoting 50230202057."

12:43
12:46
Jonas Vingegaard returns to hero's welcome in Denmark

Is it 2022 again? 

The current Tour de France champ (yep, triple checked that one after the ex-Aston Martin CEO fiasco...) returned to Copenhagen to huge crowds this lunchtime.

11:30
Flanders crash

11:20
Tour de France-winning bikes rated — is Vingegaard's 1X 2023 Cervélo S5 the best yellow bike yet?

10:18
Taking the P... out of the world championships...
10:02
10:05
The return of Schrödinger's cyclist — reaction time...

Some of your early thoughts on Dr Palmer's 20mph comments...

pockstone: "...'swarmed by ' something.something 'overtaking from all angles, raising the risk of collision.' Glad I've never experienced such a thing whilst riding in traffic."

Car Delenda Est: "And I would have gotten away with it too if it hadn't been for those meddling speed cameras!" 

Carior: "Ah Schrodingers cyclist — both slowing down traffic and zooming past in excess of 20mph.

"Also — not being funny but whenever I am in central London on strike days, the speed limit is not the thing slowing cars down!

"Also also — driving slower uses more petrol? really? really? That's the line you're going to take whilst you criticise people for making unsubstantiated claims — what's this guy got a doctorate in? and where from because the standards of that programme are clearly very low!"

That would be a doctorate in Engineering Management, from Cranfield University, achieved in April 2004... Wikipedia is doing plenty of heavy lifting this morning...

09:57
Superstrata reality arevo

09:06
Why does nobody make SD work?

Another Tour de France Femmes stage yesterday, another SD Worx victory, the dominant team in women's cycling taking their second stage of this year's race, adding to their 2023 collection that includes... *deep breath*... Strade Bianche, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Flanders, Gent Wevelgem, Amstel Gold, Flèche Wallonne, Liège–Bastogne–Liège, Tour de Suisse, Itzulia and Vuelta a Burgos. The question on many people's lips this morning is why don't the other teams make SD Worx work?

Yesterday it was DSM who did the chasing, SD Worx sitting back, saving their legs, before winning the sprint with Lorena Wiebes. Puzzling, to say the least...

Anyway, that should be less of an issue today with no chance of a bunch sprint, and potentially even a GC day with the first look at Demi Vollering vs Annemiek van Vleuten...

TDFF S4
08:46
Wholesome content as Luke Rowe's son does team car TT radio messages

"FULL GAS NOW, ALL THE WAY TO THE LINE... COME ON, PUSH IT, UP, UP, UP... WE'VE GOT TRAINS AND DINOSAURS TO PLAY WITH..." 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

