Tiny and feathery, The Beam Corky dropbar rearview mirror has surprised me with its vibration-free effectiveness. Mirrors are no substitute for periodic over-the-shoulder checks, and there are arguably better choices if you're regularly hauling a trailer or tagalong, but the Corky is both unobtrusive and effective.

> Buy now: The Beam Corky dropbar rearview mirror for €36.99 from The Beam

The design is universal, not left/right specific, with a plastic body, and basically works to the same principle as a standard, expander wedge-type bar-end plug. Slide it into the bar and turn the 3mm hex bolt until the end lodges securely inside.

Look closely and you'll notice there's a 'foot'. This slides against the bar tape, acting as a brace, preventing the mirror moving or vibrating. Tape thickness has an influence – 3 or 5mm silicones are the most secure hosts, but this thick makes fitting slightly fiddlier.

The mirror itself is a convex design, made from polycarbonate, and I've been impressed by the stability and visual accuracy. Provided you've got the expander wedge snugged up properly, the mount and foot will hold tight. I've been hossing along backroads and across washboard surfaces without annoying blur when I glance down into the mirror.

I've needed to make minute adjustments from time to time, to account for a big pannier, trailer or a pronounced change in camber, but this is effortless and highly intuitive, even at a brisk pace – no need to pull over, or similar faff.

The ability to close the mirror completely is another convenient feature, and one that not all mirrors have – Cateye's BM45, for example, although that's considerably cheaper at £12.99, and has a larger surface area.

Another cheaper mirror I've had good results with is Bike Eye's, especially when towing trailers or tagalongs, though the large surface area and aesthetic is hardly discreet. It comes in two sizes, both £16.95.

Probably the Corky's closest competitor design-wise is Berthoud Cycles' bar-end mirror and matching plug. Tass found it very easy to live with, though in common with the Corky, she noted it took a little fine-tuning to get the positioning nailed, and every so often she needed to realign it, but otherwise it behaved impeccably – as you'd hope, given the £60+ asking price.

The Corky isn't exactly cheap at €36.99, but it's less than half the Berthoud Cycles.

Verdict

Surprisingly effective compact mirror, if pricey compared with most other options