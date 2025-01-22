Support road.cc

review
Mirrors
The Beam Corky dropbar rearview mirror2024 The Beam Corky Premium rearview mirror - 1.jpg

The Beam Corky dropbar rearview mirror

7
by Shaun Audane
Wed, Jan 22, 2025 15:45
0
£31.25

VERDICT:

7
10
Surprisingly effective compact mirror, if pricey compared with most other options
Light
Discreet
Effective when correctly adjusted
Price
Correct alignment takes more patience than traditional mirrors
Weight: 
18g
Contact: 
thebeam-europe.com
Tiny and feathery, The Beam Corky dropbar rearview mirror has surprised me with its vibration-free effectiveness. Mirrors are no substitute for periodic over-the-shoulder checks, and there are arguably better choices if you're regularly hauling a trailer or tagalong, but the Corky is both unobtrusive and effective.

> Buy now: The Beam Corky dropbar rearview mirror for €36.99 from The Beam

The design is universal, not left/right specific, with a plastic body, and basically works to the same principle as a standard, expander wedge-type bar-end plug. Slide it into the bar and turn the 3mm hex bolt until the end lodges securely inside.

Look closely and you'll notice there's a 'foot'. This slides against the bar tape, acting as a brace, preventing the mirror moving or vibrating. Tape thickness has an influence – 3 or 5mm silicones are the most secure hosts, but this thick makes fitting slightly fiddlier.

2024 The Beam Corky Premium rearview mirror folded.JPG

The mirror itself is a convex design, made from polycarbonate, and I've been impressed by the stability and visual accuracy. Provided you've got the expander wedge snugged up properly, the mount and foot will hold tight. I've been hossing along backroads and across washboard surfaces without annoying blur when I glance down into the mirror.

2024 The Beam Corky Premium rearview mirror fitted.JPG

I've needed to make minute adjustments from time to time, to account for a big pannier, trailer or a pronounced change in camber, but this is effortless and highly intuitive, even at a brisk pace – no need to pull over, or similar faff.

The ability to close the mirror completely is another convenient feature, and one that not all mirrors have – Cateye's BM45, for example, although that's considerably cheaper at £12.99, and has a larger surface area.

2024 The Beam Corky Premium rearview mirror - 4.jpg

Another cheaper mirror I've had good results with is Bike Eye's, especially when towing trailers or tagalongs, though the large surface area and aesthetic is hardly discreet. It comes in two sizes, both £16.95.

Probably the Corky's closest competitor design-wise is Berthoud Cycles' bar-end mirror and matching plug. Tass found it very easy to live with, though in common with the Corky, she noted it took a little fine-tuning to get the positioning nailed, and every so often she needed to realign it, but otherwise it behaved impeccably – as you'd hope, given the £60+ asking price.

The Corky isn't exactly cheap at €36.99, but it's less than half the Berthoud Cycles.

> Buy now: The Beam Corky dropbar rearview mirror for €36.99 from The Beam

Verdict

Surprisingly effective compact mirror, if pricey compared with most other options

road.cc test report

Make and model: The Beam Corky dropbar rearview mirror

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

The Beam says: "Upgrade your cycling experience with CORKY Mirrors – the ultimate solution for safety and performance. Crafted with precision and innovation, CORKY mirrors boast a range of features designed to elevate your ride."

It's a simple and surprisingly effective mirror for solo bikes, though there are cheaper and more effective options for touring, and riders regularly towing trailers or tagalongs.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

The Beam lists these details:

Mountable on all drop bars, left and right.

Provides a remarkable 100-meter rear view.

Aerodynamic design

Mirror Size diameter: 32 mm

Offers 360 degrees of rotation.

Suitable for handlebars Ø 21-23 mm

Materials: ABS body, Polycarbonate (PC) glass, Steel Bolt

Designed in France

Rate the product for quality:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

In common with similar designs, the mirror takes a little bit of patience to align correctly and needed tweaking to account for panniers and similar luggage. However, given the small surface area, it's surprisingly effective, and while I've formed the opinion that the claimed 100-metre view is on clear days, 70-80m has been realistic through a gloomy December. I thought I'd broken the mirror at one point – it had come away from the main body – but I'm pleased to report the mirror's ball end just pops back into position.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Light, unobtrusive, and surprisingly effective when I'd got alignment and positioning sussed.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The price, and getting alignment bang on takes more patience than some.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Cateye's BM45 is considerably cheaper at £12.99 and has a larger surface area. I've also had good results with the Bike Eye mirror, especially when towing trailers or tagalongs. It comes in two sizes, both £16.95.

Probably the Corky's closest competitor design-wise is Berthoud Cycles' bar-end mirror and matching plug. Tass found it very easy to live with, though in common with the Corky, she noted it took a little fine-tuning to get the positioning nailed, and every so often she needed to realign it, but otherwise it behaved impeccably – as you'd hope, given the £60+ asking price.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Possibly

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Worth considering but there are better, cheaper options if towing trailers or tagalongs.

Use this box to explain your overall score

Surprisingly usable drop-bar mirror with some nice design features and decent build quality. It's good, if relatively pricey, and in my experience there are better designs if you're hauling trailers or tagalongs.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 51  Height: 1m 81cm  Weight: 70kg

I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset  My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Shaun Audane

Shaun Audane is a freelance writer/product tester with over twenty-eight years riding experience, the last twelve (120,000 miles) spent putting bikes and kit through their paces for a variety of publications. Previous generations of his family worked at manufacturing's sharp end, thus Shaun can weld, has a sound understanding of frame building practice and a preference for steel or titanium framesets.
Citing Richard Ballantine and an Au pair as his earliest cycling influences, he is presently writing a cycling book with particular focus upon women, families and disabled audiences (Having been a registered care manager and coached children at Herne Hill Velodrome in earlier careers)

