Cyclist despairs as Amazon van driver takes cycle lane shortcut before parking on pavement; "Felt like a monkey humping a cricket ball": Richie Porte tries swimming; A magical road for your cycling bucket list; Fake website warning + more on the live blog

Amazon aiming for a million e-cargo bike deliveries a year from new London micro-mobility hub #ecargobikehttps://t.co/CuR3Pya7XT pic.twitter.com/eKWR3YMapF — ebiketips (@ebiketips) July 5, 2022

A cyclist in Dublin found their journey along one of the city's cycle lanes blocked by an Amazon delivery driver who'd "have attempted to drive in to the building if the door had been a little wider"...

Saw this clown drive up and reverse back down the full cycle lane today. Ignored countless parking spots on his travels. I swear he’d have attempted to drive in to the building if the door had been a little wider pic.twitter.com/zMC31uClrB — Rob Murray (@RobMurray18) November 23, 2022

We'll get in touch with Amazon to see if this sort of behaviour flies with them, but from our first glance we'd say there might be three separate issues here:

1. The conduct of individual road users.

2. The suitability of certain vehicles for making deliveries. Should we wonder why hulking great vans are the vehicle of choice for delivering parcels? I guess you can shove more drop offs in a larger vehicle, but shouldn't it matter how they arrive on our doorsteps?

3. Without making excuses... the Christmas period is nearing and with the explosion of online shopping since lockdown, is there too much pressure on delivery drivers?

Anyway that's enough of my ranting...(feel free to continue it or chip in with your own thoughts in the comments)... is the standard of driving from couriers, in your experience, generally better, worse or similar to other road users?

It's ok he's got his hazard lights on — Jani (@janipewter) November 23, 2022

A full house of ignorance there Johnny. — Mark Condon (@Markinterested) November 23, 2022

This is what happens when the police refuse point blank to enforce the law - a culture of impunity — Karl Stanley 🏳️‍⚧️ (@karlstanley) November 23, 2022

Its grand it's electric — B W (@Bwhite89175073) November 23, 2022

