“Our sport will wither and die if we refuse these sponsors”: Sportswashing and pro cycling’s carbon footprint discussed, plus LTNs vs dodgy data on the road.cc Podcast

We’re arguably missing a debate about helmets, but otherwise it doesn’t get much more road.cc Podcast than this! In episode 71 we talk to Darach McQuaid, the former chairman and current advisor to pro cycling outfit GreenEDGE Cycling, to discuss some big elephants in the room when it comes to the dichotomy between professional cycling and cycling as a mode of transport. In part 2 we're joined by Lorna Devenish, an active travel campaigner who talks us through the recent controversy surrounding Low Traffic Neighbourhoods in Exeter, controversy that has garnered attention far beyond South Devon.

Pro cycling's "awful" business model

In a wide-ranging discussion around the envirnonmental impact of pro cycling and alleged 'sportswashing' by certain corporations and even entire states that are investing in the top tier of the sport, McQuaid explains why sometimes, investment is difficult to turn down in professional cycling, where opportunities to generate revenue can be few and far between.

> Is cycling's 'sportswashing' debate too big to ignore?

“The business model unfortunately in our beloved sport is a terrible one. It really is awful", says McQuaid.

"We cannot be turning off potential revenue sources at will, there’s got to be a reasonable approach to it."

Even so, McQuaid says he'd like to see more done to make professional cycling more sustainable, suggesting that high-speed rail could replace short-haul flights for transfers between some stages at big races, and that every area should be looked at to cut the environmental impact of pro cycling.

"I would love to see the sport be at the front of environmental issues and be a leader rather than a follower.

"I've been involved a little bit in Formula 1 and they very proudly claim they're almost 100% sustainable... it shouldn't be just buying carbon credits though, I'd love to see the UCI, race organisers and teams create a commission that looks at every area of our sport. There's a lot of plastic involved."

In part 2, we build on our recent coverage of a very local battle that has garnered national attention. Lorna Devenish, an active travel campaigner and spokesperson for the Heavitree and Whipton Liveable Neighbourhood Group, talks us through the battle against misinformation since active travel schemes were introduced in and around the city of Exeter, and attempts to explain why such strong feelings were whipped up by the introduction of LTNs in the area.

> How to save a Low Traffic Neighbourhood

Vandalism, protests, intimidation of local politicians, “dodgy” data… this saga has it all, and at the heart of it, many residents simply want to be able to walk, cycle and wheel around their local area in a safer environment.

