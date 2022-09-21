Annemiek van Vleuten's dramatic World Championships crash — confirms front tyre didn't "explode" before fall; Bauke Mollema suffers untimely mechanical... later collides with seagull; Angle grinder bike thefts are back + more on the live blog
Time for another bank holiday? Celebrating seven years of Ronnie Pickering
While the person on the receiving end of this most famous of road rage confrontations was a motorbiker, of course cyclists the world over can relate to the exchange... and therefore, regular Twitter and cycling Twitter alike have been marking Ronnie Pickering Day, because it's exactly seven years since the fiery footage first emerged...
A lot of analysis and a whole load of memes have appeared in those seven years, and last year the incident was even immortalised in song by comedian Michael Fry, who performed the entire exchange in the style of a noughties landfill indie band.
If you prefer your subjects of road rage to be riding bikes without motors, check out some of our Ronnie Pickering-esque greatest hits. Happy Ronnie Pickering Day!
Entries for 2023 RideLondon-Essex 100 open on Wednesday 28 September
Entries for next year's RideLondon, to be held on Sunday 28 May, open a week today. The first 10,000 places will be available on a first come, first served basis on Wednesday 28 September (we will try to find out the exact time entries open), with the remaining places then decided by a ballot, which will close at 17:00 on Friday 28 October.
We'll let you make your own mind up about paying the £99 it costs to ride the event, but once again RideLondon says the 100-mile challenge will start and finish in central London and include a loop of Essex, offering riders 100 miles of traffic-free roads.
Last year's inaugural event using the Essex loop saw 22,367 participants take on either the 100, 60 or 30-mile events.
The early December round has gone to Dublin instead, the Irish capital is always worth a visit...although if bike racing's your primary motivation you might as well head to Belgium. It might even be closer to your house...
Anyway, opinion is split here in the road.cc office... Liam is gutted to be missing out on racing the support event...BUT on the bright side, a change of location means Northern Ireland-based Ryan's eyeing up a trip south.
Accidental shift? Chain jam? Tubeless "explosion"? What caused Annemiek van Vleuten's crash?
Speculation and amateur detective work have been underway since the early morning... Annemiek van Vleuten's initial suspicion was her front tyre had "exploded", a conclusion presumably reached by the state of her wheel...
(I guess it is sensitive content if you're a tubeless fan)
Ik hoop heel hard voor u dat alles uiteindelijk meevalt. Vingers kruisen dan maar. Dat je op zaterdag toch uw kansen kan verdedigen en nog eens lekker ouderwets op die pedalen kan rammen. Ben net zoals de hele wieler wereld benieuwd naar het uiteindelijke medische bulletin. pic.twitter.com/kTGFPwcPKh
The Dutch favourite has since said the damage, like her ripped off rear derailleur, was caused by her bike's impact with the road/barriers and was not the issue that caused her to fall. So what caused the sudden lurch? Social media rumours have suggested a chain jam or cleat pulled from the pedal, the former supported by this extremely grainy still...
appears the chain jumped to the small chainring... putting down all these watts will throw you off, full stop pic.twitter.com/NbQZ8I1eWp
Gkam84 in the blog comments suggested an accidental gear change could have been to blame: "Having watched it a number of times over, the only thing I can think happened to AVV, as she was getting ready to change position, she accidentally downshifted the front (if she had switches on her brakes) and it caused her to lose her balance from the unexpected shift. Certainly as she has corrected, the tyre wasn't blown until the bike his the kerb and smashed the wheel up."
Rendel Harris added: "Looks to me like a highside potentially caused by the back wheel locking up, bad shift temporarily caught the chain and locked the wheel?"
12:58
Van Vleuten fractured elbow confirmed by Dutch team — BUT "road race remains an option"
In the last few minutes the Dutch cycling federation has released the following statement:
After her fall in today's Mixed Team Relay, Annemiek van Vleuten will remain in the selection of the KNWU for the world championship on the road in Wollongong (Australia). A (stable) fracture in the elbow has been detected in the Olympic time trial champion. A final decision on whether or not to participate in the road race will be made later this week.
National coach Loes Gunnewijk said a decision will be made in consultation with the team doctor and Van Vleuten over the next few days.
"Annemiek is allowed to cycle with this stable fracture, but the question is of course with how much pain that will be. We will see that in the coming days. We hope that Annemiek can still start, but that has to be justified," she said.
12:39
Staff bikes: Dave's custom Dward singlespeed — a steel beauty
10:32
The most-prized signature in cycling? Wout van Aert extends Jumbo-Visma contract until 2026
Two more years of Wout van Aert being an absolute cycling god in the yellow of Jumbo-Visma? Oh go on then...
The men's MVP has extended his deal, which would have expired in 2024, to the end of 2026, saying he is "obviously happy" to stay with the team where he "can perform at my best".
"It surprised me the team wanted to negotiate my contract again, but it's a nice recognition. We quickly agreed. I don't think a longer partnership poses any risks because we've been able to get better for the past four years," Wout said.
Ready for dubious quote of the day? Here goes...
"One of the team's slogans is 'better every day', which is not coming out of thin air. We keep improving in performance, the team's facilities, everything."
Thanks for that, Jumbo comms manager...sorry, I mean Wout...
Anyway, thinking about what Wout's palmares might look like come December 2026 is enough to makes us, and the entire peloton, shudder... Flanders? Roubaix? Rainbow jersey? Five green jerseys?
More footage of bike thieves using an angle grinder to cut through locks and take a bicycle, this time in Crouch End, north London. We've already covered multiple incidents of similar offending, often in London, this year, including back in March when a group, unfazed by the growing crowd of onlookers, cut through locks.
It's not just London, however. A month earlier in Edinburgh footage emerged of hooded thieves using an angle grinder to try to steal a nurse's bike from a busy city centre street. Fortunately, in that case, they were thwarted by passers by.
"I don't know what happened but it looks like the tyre exploded after I hit the side of the road"
Don't know what happened but looks the tire exploded after I did hit the side of the road. So that was not the problem. Something caused I got out of balance, but what ever caused it: it will not help or change my situation. Now in the hospital. 🤞🤞 https://t.co/ApGAY4YITt
Annemiek van Vleuten's dramatic World Championships crash after "front tyre exploded" straight off the start ramp
Annemiek van Vleuten — the all-conquering winner of all three of this year's women's Grand Tour replicas, including the Tour de France Femmes — crashed out of the World Championships mixed relay time trial this morning (UK time) and says she is on the way to hospital for X-rays. Her right side is heavily bruised, the prolific winner who will retire at the end of next season said, and she is "especially worried about my right elbow and arm".
In the same social media post updating fans about her condition, Van Vleuten said the crash happened when her "front tyre exploded". With the challenging road race on Saturday all we can do is hope one of the biggest names in the sport is on the startline to continue her sensational season...
It was a nightmare afternoon/morning (depending on your time zone) for the Dutch in the new(ish) mixed relay time trial — the event which replaced the team time trial a few years back and involves three male riders from a nation riding a TT before three women finish it off, starting when the men have completed their course.
Things went wrong for the riders in orange from the start ramp — Bauke Mollema's chain getting snagged, although sadly no repeat of his hilarious sponsor-bashing outburst at the 2019 Giro..."I always ride with (SRAM) 1x (no derailleur). First time this happens this year. Bad luck at the worst moment," he said after today's mechanical.
Anyway, on the seventh anniversary of 'Ronnie Pickering' going viral, here's everybody's second favourite vid...
Oh, you want to know who actually won the mixed relay? Sorry, now we've got that stuff out the way I'll tell you...
It was Swiss dominance, powered by European champion Marlen Reusser and nearly man Stefan Küng. Pretty strong back-up too when you can call on Stefan Bissegger, Mauro Schmid, Nicole Koller and Elise Chabbey for support.
