Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Video: “That’s not their bike” – London bicycle thieves filmed using angle grinder

Video: “That’s not their bike” – London bicycle thieves filmed using angle grinder

Incident happened last Saturday afternoon in busy centre of Greenwich
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Mar 30, 2022 10:13
8

A ​new video has emerged of bike thieves in London using a portable angle grinder to try and steal a bike by cutting its lock.

The incident took place at around 4pm on Saturday afternoon on King William Walk in Greenwich, according to the Twitter account @CrimeLDN.

As the three thieves, wearing masks, notice that they are being filmed, a woman can be heard off-camera saying “That’s not their bike at all.”

Meanwhile a driver also apparently beeps their horn at them, and a passing dog also wanders over to see what is going on.

Thieves in London and beyond are increasingly going equipped to steal bikes through using portable angle grinders, which nowadays can be small and relatively inexpensive, to cut through locks.

And as in this case – filmed at the junction of King William Walk with the busy Nelson Road at a time on a Saturday afternoon when the centre of Greenwich would be bustling with visitors – often the thieves are unbothered about how busy the area is, or about being filmed.

In November last year we reported on another case in south east London where a gang was filmed using an angle grinder to steal an e-bike outside a shopping centre.

That theft took place outside the Surrey Quays Shopping Centre in Rotherhithe, with the footage shot by road.cc reader Martin Pelant, who passed it onto police and, when he returned, the bike’s owner.

One of the thieves’ faces was clearly caught on camera, and the owner of the bike subsequently passed on a “possible ID” of one of the suspects to police.

> “Possible ID” on member of Surrey Quays angle-grinder bike theft gang passed on to police

Last month, thieves attempting to steal a bike on Leith Walk in Edinburgh by cutting the lock with an angle grinder fled when they were challenged by passers-by.

After the thieves fled, the people who had thwarted them waited by the bike for an hour to safeguard it until its owner, a nurse, returned.

> Thieves attempting to steal bike using angle grinder thwarted by passing locals

Greenwich
angle grinder
bike thieves
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments