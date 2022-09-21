Cyclist who suffered brain injury after being struck by driver awarded £800,000

A cyclist who suffered a serious brain injury after being struck by a motorist has been awarded almost £800,000 in compensation – five years after the “life-changing” incident.

In 2017, the cyclist, from Essex, had their “life turned upside down” when a driver failed to give way and pulled into their path. The cyclist was thrown from their bike in the collision and landed some distance from the vehicle, with their head and arm taking the brunt of the impact, the Daily Gazette reports.

The bike rider, who has remained anonymous, suffered a traumatic brain injury and serious arm and leg injuries in the collision, and has since undergone years of surgery and rehabilitation.

The driver initially denied liability for the crash, with interim payments to fund the victim’s rehabilitative treatment secured by Colchester-based Ellisons Solicitors.

However, after seven medical experts were called to assess the cyclist’s claim for damages, an agreement – including a compensation package of just under £800,000 – was agreed with the motorist’s insurer shortly before the case was set to head to trial.

Stevan Stratton, of Ellisons’ personal injury team, told the Daily Gazette: “In addition to the significant physical injuries, restrictions and cognitive symptoms caused to the claimant by this collision, they also suffered with chronic pain and psychological difficulties. All of which made it extremely unlikely that they would be able to return to work.

“We also know that the conclusion of this case after so many years will hugely assist our client and their family in trying to move on from the trauma of this accident. We hope that they can now start looking forwards rather than back.”

A spokesperson from the Colchester Cycling Campaign argued that “it is a shame” that the case took five years to reach a settlement.

“This case stresses the danger that drivers present on the roads purely because of the combination of the speed and weight of their vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

“This settlement should not be thought of as a lottery win. It will pay for the cyclist’s medical care for the rest of their life while compensating them for possibly being unable to lead a normal life.”

Earlier this year, we reported that a cyclist from Dorset, who was left with brain injuries and forced to take early retirement after a motorist hit him on a roundabout, was suing the driver for £200,000.

However, unlike the case in Essex, insurers for Jack Harris, from Weymouth, admitted liability for the 2019 crash but as of January had been unable to agree damages with cyclist Philip Smith.