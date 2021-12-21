"If only there were a way of combining cycling with transport": Peloton coaches drive Mazda electric cars...to "support their active lifestyle"; Wout van Aert Cervélo auction reaches £11k; Cycle lane delivery; Infra made permanent + more on the live blog

This one has got real end of term vibes...like the people at Mazda were sat around trying to find a way to justify their partnership with Peloton's coaches Leanne Hainsby and Ben Alldis, couldn't think of anything vaguely plausible, so thought 'to hell with it' it's Christmas, we'll just say it's to "support their active lifestyle"... that makes sense, doesn't it?
If there is one thing Twitter is good for, it's watching brand's and 'famous' people get roasted when they try to promote something silly. And boy has Mazda been on the receiving end this morning...
But what did the 'cyclists' say?
Well, Ben Alldis' paid partnership Insta post promoting the vehicle showed him driving it around London and said: "it's been the absolute dream [...] It's a great car for city living during the week and perfect for getting out of the city to see family and friends across the weekends." There were unfortunately no clips of Ben inevitably stuck in a queue of drivers while cyclists on non-two grand subscription exercise bikes streamed past...
I could share some of Leanne's post (which reads like...well, a Mazda advert) but I was preferring hearing what the good people of cycling Twitter had to say about the whole debacle, so let's do more of that...
Riviera Rider replied: "Instead of riding an actual bike to get around London, spin cycling instructors promote an electric car under the guise of 'supporting an active lifestyle' by driving through the country's best city for public transport." That's...pretty much it...
We'll be back with more reaction in a bit...