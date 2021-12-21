"If only there were a way of combining cycling with transport": Peloton coaches drive Mazda electric cars...to "support their active lifestyle"; Wout van Aert Cervélo auction reaches £11k; Cycle lane delivery; Infra made permanent + more on the live blog

I guess just riding a bike outside wouldn't be very on-brand for Peloton. https://t.co/Eh2Hl4cYED — Doug van den Ham (@DvdHam) December 21, 2021

Some delicious replies and reaction to our main live blog story of the day — Peloton's instructors driving Mazda electric cars to "support their active lifestyle"...

Chris Harrison summed it up on Twitter, "2021 — when 'active lifestyle' means an electric car and a fake bike."

Ian Muirhead had some radical advice for the pair..."

This is spectacularly bad. "Fitness coaches" who train people on fake bikes promoting electric cars for an active lifestyle. I'm going to be a maverick, but perhaps they could get a real bike and use it for both transport and fitness. It'd replace both the car & the peloton... https://t.co/0QiZlN3uf3 — Ian Muirhead (@ian_muirhead) December 21, 2021

Some were just concerned nobody had told her you don't have to pour the electricity in like petrol...

Everyone rightly dunking on Peloton for this link-up in the replies but does... does she think you have to pour the electricity in like petrol? https://t.co/Db9MNQfgDH — Ade Rixon (@aderixon) December 20, 2021

Graham Black commented: "Someone please tell her you don't have to stand there and hold the nozzle while it's charging..."

Eton Rifle added: "I love the way she seems to think that you have to stand there, holding the nozzle, waiting for the electricity to pour in. Don't forget to jiggle the end to get those last watts out..."

On Facebook, Pete Smyth wrote: "To support my healthy diet, I'm going to open a donut shop..."

Under the live blog, DoomeFrog thinks they've got a better alternative, Peloton instructors charge their Mazda cars through their classes..."It could be active lifestyle if the Peloton exercise machine was used to generate the electricity to go into the car. 'Let's work it people, just another 95 per cent charge to go!'"