Live blog

"If only there were a way of combining cycling with transport": Peloton coaches drive Mazda electric cars...to "support their active lifestyle"; Wout van Aert Cervélo auction reaches £11k; Cycle lane delivery; Infra made permanent + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is here for your second live blog of the week, taking you one day closer to the weekend (anybody got any plans? Heard it's just a quiet one this week)...
Tue, Dec 21, 2021 09:13
32
13:58
More Peloton-roasting Mazdapieces...

Some delicious replies and reaction to our main live blog story of the day — Peloton's instructors driving Mazda electric cars to "support their active lifestyle"...

Chris Harrison summed it up on Twitter, "2021 —  when 'active lifestyle' means an electric car and a fake bike."

Ian Muirhead had some radical advice for the pair..."

Some were just concerned nobody had told her you don't have to pour the electricity in like petrol...

Graham Black commented: "Someone please tell her you don't have to stand there and hold the nozzle while it's charging..."

Eton Rifle added: "I love the way she seems to think that you have to stand there, holding the nozzle, waiting for the electricity to pour in. Don't forget to jiggle the end to get those last watts out..."

On Facebook, Pete Smyth wrote: "To support my healthy diet, I'm going to open a donut shop..."

Under the live blog, DoomeFrog thinks they've got a better alternative, Peloton instructors charge their Mazda cars through their classes..."It could be active lifestyle if the Peloton exercise machine was used to generate the electricity to go into the car. 'Let's work it people, just another 95 per cent charge to go!'"

13:37
12:07
Lizzie Deignan: You can stop asking me about retirement
Lizzie Deignan of Trek Segafredo practises for the Olympic Cobble Relay after winning Paris-Roubaix - credit Dion Kerckhoffs:CorVos:SWpix.com_.JPG

Lizzie Deignan sat down with Cyclingnews to talk about her historic season, and said speculation about her retirement can be put on hold for now. Deignan won the inaugural women's Paris-Roubaix in October and said the pandemic has made her more appreciative of the sport.

"I would say you can stop asking me about retirement," she said. "I'll let you know when I'm thinking about it again."

The Trek-Segafredo rider, who turned 33 on Saturday, stepped away from pro cycling in 2018 to give birth to her first child, and had suggested she would be ready to call it a day after the Tokyo Olympics.

"Being a professional athlete has its difficult times, but you look around and realise that, in the middle of a pandemic when people are struggling, I’m still getting to travel the world and still getting paid to ride my bike," Deignan said.

11:53
Hull City Council votes to keep emergency cycle lanes
oxon travel cycle lane picture 2 - via twitter.PNG

Cycle lanes in Hull, first introduced last year as an emergency measure in response to the pandemic, will be made permanent following a vote by councillors. Hull City Council had earlier approved plans to keep the segregated lanes in the city centre.

Ann Hutchinson, a member of CycHull, told the BBC the Spring Bank infrastructure helped make people feel safe using the route. 

"It makes people keep a wider berth around you so they are not so close and it can be pretty scary if something zooms right past you." 

Council monitoring of the lane showed a 37 per cent increase in cyclists, with around 1,000 using the infrastructure each day.

Councillor Dean Kirk is responsible for highways and transport, he said: "The way in which we travel is changing, and how we share the road space is a key consideration for the council.

"We appreciate that changes to how people travel may not happen overnight, but our ambition is to build a transport network that works for everyone."

11:18
11:17
"A true classic of the genre" 10/10
11:13
11:00
Wout van Aert Cervélo auction reaches £11k (+ Jumbo-Visma rider wins second successive Belgian Sportsman of the Year)
Wout Van Aert on Stage 11 of 2021 Tour de France 03 A.S.O., Pauline Ballet

The auction for Wout van Aert's Mont Ventoux stage-winning Cervélo is up to €13,250 (£11,289), while his Tour of Britain-winning R5's top bid is currently €7,500 (£6,390). Primož Roglič's special red Vuelta-winning bike is still only at €6,000 (£5,113). Bargain.

> Want to buy Wout van Aert's Mont Ventoux stage-winning Cervélo? Here's how much it will cost you

Elsewhere in Van Aert news, the 27-year-old was, on Sunday, crowned Belgian Sportsman of the Year for a second successive year. Van Aert beat Olympic bronze medallist runner Bashir Abdi and judoka Matthias Casse to the award organised by Sporza.

"I thought it would be difficult to win again, certainly with this opposition. But that makes it all the more beautiful," Van Aert said afterwards.

10:30
Comment of the day (so far)

 

10:15
10:11
Summer is just around the corner

You've done it...today's the shortest day of the year. From here we creep back towards those long spring and summer evenings. We'll keep our eyes peeled for anyone marking the shortest day with their longest or similar challenges... 

08:51
"If only there were a way of combining cycling with transport": Peloton coaches drive Mazda electric cars...to "support their active lifestyle"

This one has got real end of term vibes...like the people at Mazda were sat around trying to find a way to justify their partnership with Peloton's coaches Leanne Hainsby and Ben Alldis, couldn't think of anything vaguely plausible, so thought 'to hell with it' it's Christmas, we'll just say it's to "support their active lifestyle"... that makes sense, doesn't it?

If there is one thing Twitter is good for, it's watching brand's and 'famous' people get roasted when they try to promote something silly. And boy has Mazda been on the receiving end this morning...

But what did the 'cyclists' say?

Well, Ben Alldis' paid partnership Insta post promoting the vehicle showed him driving it around London and said: "it's been the absolute dream [...] It's a great car for city living during the week and perfect for getting out of the city to see family and friends across the weekends." There were unfortunately no clips of Ben inevitably stuck in a queue of drivers while cyclists on non-two grand subscription exercise bikes streamed past...

I could share some of Leanne's post (which reads like...well, a Mazda advert) but I was preferring hearing what the good people of cycling Twitter had to say about the whole debacle, so let's do more of that...

Riviera Rider replied: "Instead of riding an actual bike to get around London, spin cycling instructors promote an electric car under the guise of 'supporting an active lifestyle' by driving through the country's best city for public transport." That's...pretty much it...

We'll be back with more reaction in a bit...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

