Near Miss of the Day 682: The full of festive cheer edition (no, really)

We have some seasonal cheer for you in our Near Miss of the Day series – with a moped rider who moves of on his machine on a dead-end street in Oxford just as a cyclist approaches apologising to him when their paths crossed a few minutes later.

Dave Nash of Oxford Cycling Club – whose son Frank edited the footage – said that the interaction between one of the club’s members and the moped rider was “a (positive) twist on the usual Near Miss of the Day videos.”

The action starts at the Queen Street End of St Ebbe’s Street – nowadays a cul-de-sac on the edge the city’s main shopping area as far as motor vehicles are concerned, but which can be used along its entire length by cyclists.

As the cyclist rides down into St Ebbe’s Street, the moped rider to the right – perhaps not expecting anyone down the street from the direction it is blocked in, given he his looking the other way – moves off.

“Oi! Don’t you even look?” says the rider, getting an inaudible response from the moped rider, who heads straight down the hill towards Littlegate Street, while the cyclists turn right into Pembroke Street.

That seems to be that – except shortly afterwards, their paths cross again on Folly Bridge, which leads to the Abingdon Road.

Coming up from behind, the moped rider beeps the cyclist – often a sign that something bad is about to happen, but happily not in this case.

“Sorry about that,” he says. “Forgive me? Forgive and forget? Sorry, I apologise.”

“That’s alright,” says the cyclist.

“Alright, my friend, have a lovely day and I apologise,” adds the moped rider.

“That’s very kind of you, mate,” says the cyclist.

“Have a nice Christmas,” the moped rider says, gaining the reply, “And you mate,” as he heads off … and the video goes into some seasonal music.

“The general feeling from our club members was that it was such a refreshing, unprecedented turn of events and contrition is such as admirable quality,” Dave added.

“Gives us all hope!”

