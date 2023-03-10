Support road.cc

Live blog

“Unusual for a cyclist”: Pedestrian aims dig at Jeremy Vine – just as motorist drives onto zebra crossing; Race official drives into Giulio Ciccone during post-race interview; Paint is not protection, pro cycling style + more on the live blog

It’s Friday (thank goodness) and Ryan Mallon’s back for the last action-packed live blog of the week – when he’s not looking out at the snow…
Fri, Mar 10, 2023 09:26
38
"Unusual for a cyclist": Pedestrian aims dig at Jeremy Vine – just as motorist drives onto zebra crossing; Race official drives into Giulio Ciccone during post-race interview; Paint is not protection, pro cycling style + more on the live blogPedestrian aims dig at Jeremy Vine – just as motorist drives onto zebra crossing (credit - Jeremy Vine)
09:00
“Unusual for a cyclist”: Pedestrian aims dig at Jeremy Vine – just as motorist drives onto zebra crossing

Ah, one last Jeremy Vine video this week wouldn’t hurt, would it? Come on, let me off with this one, it’s Friday…

Anyway, the latest snazzily-annotated commuting clip from the meme merchant and Mad Max impersonator (sorry, presenter-broadcaster) highlights how some people just can’t resist a dig at cyclists – even when drivers are putting them in danger.

In the video, titled ‘How people see cyclists, part 41’ (I swear he’s getting his ideas from the live blog), Jeremy stops at a zebra crossing before waving at two pedestrians to cross.

So, how does one of the pedestrians react?

Well, he turns to Vine, waves back, and remarks, “Unusual for a cyclist”… before making his way around the motorist abruptly stopped bang in the middle of the zebra crossing.

“He is completely blind to the danger posed by the metal lump beside me,” Vine wrote in his video.

“That’s how it works on Planet Petrol.”

13:22
Just when you thought your commute couldn’t get any colder or wetter…
13:14
12:42
Another one bites the dust (or snow): Drentse Acht van Westerveld also cancelled due to wintery conditions

It seems that no matter where you are in Europe, today is just not a day for bike racing…

Around the same time as ASO were pulling the plug on stage six of Paris-Nice, up in the Netherlands the organisers of the Drentse Acht van Westerveld decided, rather wisely, that enough was enough after two very snowy laps of the short finishing circuit around Dwingeloo.

While I’m sure most of the peloton were just happy to get near a radiator, EF Education’s winter wunderkind Zoe Bäckstedt may be wondering what all the fuss is about.

Then again, looking at those images, maybe not…

12:21
Paris-Nice stage six cancelled due to “exceptionally violent” winds

It’s a case of Mistral Stopped Play at Paris-Nice today as, despite the organisers’ attempts to shorten the stage and move it away from the windiest parts of the course, stage six of the Race to the Sun to La Colle-sur-Loup has been cancelled thanks to the adverse weather conditions in the Alpes-Maritimes.

The cancellation, made as the riders headed to a new hastily arranged start 120km down the road, comes as no surprise, with rumours of fallen trees and worried police on the finishing circuit making the decision to call the stage off on safety grounds a no-brainer.

Well, at least it won’t take you too long to digest this evening’s highlights package before Gogglebox starts:

11:57
‘You crashed your car? Just leave it in the cycle lane, I’m sure it’ll be grand’

Today’s crashy edition of ‘Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes?’, brought to you from Birmingham, raises an important, if extremely simple, question: Would the broken car have been dealt with quicker if it was strewn across any of the other lanes?

The good people of Twitter seem to think so:

Thankfully, locals have reported that the car has now been removed and temporary cycleway lights installed to replace the broken ones.

Just in time, I reckon, because if the car had spent any longer in the cycle lane, the Daily Mail would certainly now be shouting at it to wear some PPE…

11:32
Doesn’t sound too promising, does it?

Despite the ominous rumours, the riders are now all in their team buses on the way to the modified start in La Fontaine d’Aragon – we’ll keep you informed if there are any more changes to what is currently the ‘Race From The Wind’…

11:14
Should you get a women-specific bicycle?
sisters in the wild east devon trail

> Women's bike vs unisex bike - understanding the differences

10:51
High winds force organisers to shorten Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico stages

After yesterday’s safety debacle, the organisers of both Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico have been forced to shorten today’s stages due to the threat of high winds.

At Tirreno, that means that the potentially race-defining summit finish at Sarnano-Sassotetto will be cut by 2.5km due to the windy conditions at the Apennine ski station – reducing the final climb’s length from 13.2km to 10.7km as a result (though, with the mountain’s harshest gradients coming at the halfway mark, the reduction shouldn’t have a major outcome on the result).

“Due to the weather conditions of strong wind on the top of the mountain, RCS Sport, the race organisation, has decided to anticipate the finish line compared to the previously planned one, in order to ensure the greatest safety of the race and all its actors,” Tirreno’s organisers announced this morning.

Meanwhile, at Paris-Nice the Race to the Sun will briefly become the race to the bus, with the wind causing today’s hilly stage to La Colle-sur-Loup to be reduced by 118km to just 80km.

According to reports, the bunch will do a lap for the fans around the scheduled start town of Tourves before jumping in their team vehicles to head to La Fontaine d’Aragon, where ASO hopes the more sheltered landscape and the forecast for less imposing gusts will allow the race to carry on.

Fingers crossed we get to see some racing today. Though I suppose it could be worse…

10:18
Dangerous final kilometre at Paris-Nice (Brian Smith)
Paint is not protection, pro cycling style

Giulio Ciccone’s collision with a distracted race official proved a fitting end to an ignominious day for rider safety at two of the biggest week-long stage races on the planet.

Earlier at Tirreno-Adriatico, as we noted on yesterday’s live blog, the peloton was forced to negotiate a junction seemingly straight out of a particularly gruelling Mario Kart course…

And later that afternoon at Paris-Nice, as the riders entered the final kilometre in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, a spot of (admittedly very brief) segregated cycling infrastructure at the exit of a roundabout added a rather unnecessary layer of sketchiness and terror to the usual drama of a bunch sprint.

As Astana’s Joe Dombrowski and several others noted on Twitter, Paris-Nice’s perilous roundabout proved a telling indicator of the disparity between the increasing range of road safety measures being put in place for everyday cyclists and the safety needs of the pro peloton.

Is safe cycling infra making road racing more dangerous?

Nevertheless, the pitiful lack of warning given by the race organisers during yesterday’s finale did at least emphasise one common ground shared by commuters and pros alike: that paint is not protection:

09:41
Race official drives into Giulio Ciccone – as Trek-Segafredo rider was being interviewed by press after Tirreno-Adriatico stage

It just goes to show, you can wear a helmet and brightly-coloured clothing, and even be one of your country’s finest pro bike racers, standing in one spot, conducting an interview with journalists in the finish area of a top-tier international race, and distracted motorists will still find a way of hitting you…

Trek-Segafredo’s three-time Giro d’Italia stage winner and former Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Giulio Ciccone, who was speaking to the press after moving into the top ten on GC at Tirreno-Adriatico yesterday, had a few choice words (in Italian) for the race official who shunted him and his bike.

And so did the rest of the internet:

However, while former Giro winner Damiano Cunego remarked that Ciccone was “fine”, Bici.PRO reported this morning that the collision caused the Italian climber’s handlebars to hit his knee, causing pain and reported swelling.

The 28-year-old, however, is expected to take to the start of today’s crucial Tirreno stage in Morro d’Oro.

Motorists, eh?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

