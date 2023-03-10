“Unusual for a cyclist”: Pedestrian aims dig at Jeremy Vine – just as motorist drives onto zebra crossing; Race official drives into Giulio Ciccone during post-race interview; Paint is not protection, pro cycling style + more on the live blog

Ah, one last Jeremy Vine video this week wouldn’t hurt, would it? Come on, let me off with this one, it’s Friday…

@JonnyBadcockPag new Jeremy video dropped 🔥 — Lee Eaton (@lee_eaton10) March 9, 2023

Anyway, the latest snazzily-annotated commuting clip from the meme merchant and Mad Max impersonator (sorry, presenter-broadcaster) highlights how some people just can’t resist a dig at cyclists – even when drivers are putting them in danger.

How people see cyclists, part 41. pic.twitter.com/O2GUmmvoO4 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 9, 2023

In the video, titled ‘How people see cyclists, part 41’ (I swear he’s getting his ideas from the live blog), Jeremy stops at a zebra crossing before waving at two pedestrians to cross.

So, how does one of the pedestrians react?

Well, he turns to Vine, waves back, and remarks, “Unusual for a cyclist”… before making his way around the motorist abruptly stopped bang in the middle of the zebra crossing.

He says while the van sets off 🤦🏻 — NeilV74 (@Neil_A_V74) March 9, 2023

Normalized behaviour for the motor vehicle. — Julian Mason (@julesmason27) March 9, 2023

Actually, what he's REALLY saving is that it's par for the course that cars drive onto the zebra crossing when peds are about to cross or crossing, and that's why he didn't bother to comment on it ... — ExitStrata (@ExitStrata) March 9, 2023

I think what is most scary is that he thinks it’s normal for a car to not stop correctly at the crossing. Just goes to prove how many drivers don’t use them properly. — Kerensa (@Kerensa_74) March 10, 2023

“He is completely blind to the danger posed by the metal lump beside me,” Vine wrote in his video.

“That’s how it works on Planet Petrol.”