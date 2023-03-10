“Unusual for a cyclist”: Pedestrian aims dig at Jeremy Vine – just as motorist drives onto zebra crossing; Race official drives into Giulio Ciccone during post-race interview; Paint is not protection, pro cycling style + more on the live blog

After yesterday’s safety debacle, the organisers of both Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico have been forced to shorten today’s stages due to the threat of high winds.
At Tirreno, that means that the potentially race-defining summit finish at Sarnano-Sassotetto will be cut by 2.5km due to the windy conditions at the Apennine ski station – reducing the final climb’s length from 13.2km to 10.7km as a result (though, with the mountain’s harshest gradients coming at the halfway mark, the reduction shouldn’t have a major outcome on the result).
“Due to the weather conditions of strong wind on the top of the mountain, RCS Sport, the race organisation, has decided to anticipate the finish line compared to the previously planned one, in order to ensure the greatest safety of the race and all its actors,” Tirreno’s organisers announced this morning.
Meanwhile, at Paris-Nice the Race to the Sun will briefly become the race to the bus, with the wind causing today’s hilly stage to La Colle-sur-Loup to be reduced by 118km to just 80km.
According to reports, the bunch will do a lap for the fans around the scheduled start town of Tourves before jumping in their team vehicles to head to La Fontaine d’Aragon, where ASO hopes the more sheltered landscape and the forecast for less imposing gusts will allow the race to carry on.
Fingers crossed we get to see some racing today. Though I suppose it could be worse…