Magic roundabout or tragic roundabout? New "novelty" cycling roundabout hasn't gone down well; Cyclist maps 109-mile Father Christmas Strava art across Paris; New bike day; Ride with Remco (virtually) + more on the live blog

(Harry Gray )

The court of public opinion hasn't been too kind to Manchester's new cycling roundabout since we first saw it last night. Has that changed? To cut a long story short: na, not really.

HLaB said: "With that cycleabout or whatever they want to call it, do they honestly think abled bodied Folks won't follow their desire lines and cross to the middle or go round it clockwise? All the design does successfully is to inconvenience the less abled bodied."

hawkinspeter added: "That roundabout does look unnecessary. The large space in the middle seems unnecessary unless they want to turn it into a mini park with a bench or something. The route round is quite narrow in places - I wonder if that'll cause issues with trikes?"

Car Delenda Est says: "I'm thinking it's there to allow push and wheelchairs a direct route across rather than making them go around. That said I feel that it would probably be an improvement for everyone if the island had a dropped curb the whole way round."

Any cycle roundabout fans care to add some balance? Keep your comments coming in as always...