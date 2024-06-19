“Car brain strikes again”: Motorist parked blocking shared cycle and pedestrian path tells cyclist to “get on the road”; Ryanair says: ‘Vote Flights, Not Bikes’; “War on motorists” stopping them driving in bike lanes, says GB News + more on the live blog
Motorist parked blocking shared use cycle and pedestrian path tells cyclist to “get on the road” (Adrian Chapmanlaw, YouTube)
08:05
“Car brain strikes again”: Motorist parked blocking shared cycle and pedestrian path tells cyclist to “get on the road”
Anyone who frequently cycles anywhere that has decent cycling infrastructure (you lucky sods) will be all too well acquainted with the car driver’s favourite traditional chanting ritual: ‘Use the bloody cycle lane!’
And while the reasons for not using your area’s cycling infrastructure may be myriad and diverse – the live blog doesn’t have its own ‘Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lane?’ series for nothing – sometimes, sometimes you will choose to ignore nearby road and ride on the nice, protected cycle lane next to it… and still be berated by motorists.
Anyway, that’s what happened recently to Bournemouth Liberal Democrat councillor and cycling YouTuber Adrian Chapmanlaw who, while riding his bike on a shared-use path, was told to “get on the road” by a motorist, who – wait for it – had parked his car on the path, almost completely blocking it.
I think we may be dealing with a bad case of irony deficiency here, readers.
In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Councillor Chapmanlaw can be seen cycling last week along a path clearly and frequently marked (makes a change, eh?) as a route for both cyclists and pedestrians, before encountering a vehicle perched on the path, forcing him to slow down.
“Apparently blocking a path is better than blocking a road,” Chapmanlaw notes in the video.
As he passes the car its driver, in rather timely fashion, appears, prompting the councillor to remark: “You can’t park there dude, there’s a road you can park on”.
The response?
“Then you should be on the road, anyway!”
That piece of advice didn’t go down too well with Adrian, who shouted back – amid a flurry of obscenities flying in the opposite direction – “It’s a shared path! Look at the f***ing signs. F***’s sake!”
“Apparently I should be on the road, not the shared path,” BCP councillor Chapmanlaw noted in the video’s captions.
“He keeps shouting something about being on the road – what this has to do with him parking on the shared path, I have no idea!
“I wish people would make their minds up – do they want us on the cycle lanes or the road?”
After confirming that he’d reported the driver to Operation Snap for obstructing the highway, Chapmanlaw added: “Car brain strikes again. When you are confronted by a cyclist who asks you nicely not to park on the shared path and use the road instead, the answer should be ‘oh yeah sorry’ not GET ON THE ROAD!!!!”
In the comments under the video, let’s just say opinion was a touch divided over the incident (it is the internet after all).
“The amount of times this happens is insane,” wrote Mark. “Way too many selfish entitled people who think it is okay to park where they like with zero regard for anyone else.”
Meanwhile, another local cyclist Gaz said he had his own contradictory experiences on the same stretch of road Adrian was riding.
“Once I had a lady with her kids shout at me ‘get on the road!’ Coming up the hill the other way, I had a driver gesture at me to get ON the shared path, until I caught him up where your video starts, where he told me I should be on the path and I told him my speed was incompatible with pedestrians,” he said.
Of course, not everyone seemed to grasp the point of the video – with some seeming to think that the cyclist was “entitled” for being slightly annoyed that a motorist (who’s not entitled, apparently) just decided to block a path designated for pedestrians and cyclists.
“Another aggressive cyclist giving cyclists a bad name. Just ride around the car,” said Simon.
“I live in Cambridge (I’m a cyclist, motorcyclist and van/car driver) and regularly get held up in the van/car by cyclists choosing to ride in the road rather than on the very extensive and expensive cycle paths provided,” another user said.
“It works both ways. Also, yes I know you don’t legally have to use a cycle path but it’s a large factor as to why so many car drivers think cyclists are entitled c**ts.”
To which Adrian replied: “I don’t see what any of this has to do with a driver blocking a shared path.”
Nor do I, Adrian, nor do I…
11:56
“Utter rubbish Froomey, sad times”: Cycling fans baffled as Chris Froome advertises digital wallet on Strava with cringe “Cyclists, we’re minimalists” spiel
He may hate disc brakes and having to keep up with pro cycling’s new very fast generation, but there’s one thing we know Chris Froome is a big fan of, and that’s an all-in-one digital wallet.
And how do we know that odd piece of a trivia about the four-time Tour de France winner?
Because he told us all about it on Strava, of course.
In a post on the ride-sharing platform last night – somewhat at odds with Strava’s usual array of show-off long-distance rides and fear-inducing climbing times – Froome announced his partnership with British tech company Curve, which apparently he has been a long-time investor in, fronting the brand’s latest campaign for its digital wallet and ‘financial wearables’.
“Cyclists, we’re minimalists,” Froome definitely, definitely wrote himself on Strava last night. “We want to keep everything as streamlined and as light as possible, especially when we go out on the bikes
“Having Curve is a no brainer for me. My whole wallet in one card makes life so much easier. I can link it to any wearable device – my phone, watch, or even a ring – it’s a game changer. The best wallet you never have to carry.”
And the response to the Israel-Premier Tech’s foray into digital wallet advertising?
“Drivel. Don’t care about wallets.”
“Utter rubbish Froomey, sad times.”
“This ain’t Instagram, Chris.”
Setting aside the cringe factor, we’ve contacted Strava to see what they think about one of cycling’s most recognisable names using their platform to flog some tech company’s latest invention…
09:36
Ryanair says “Vote Flights, Not Bikes”, as budget airline launches blistering online attack against Irish Green Party’s departing leader’s cycling policies, telling him to “get on your bike”
Jumps before pushed in gen election??
Failed Green Minister quits:
• Dublin World’s 2nd slowest city for drivers
• Europe’s only traffic capped airport
• Green party fails Irish Tourism
You shouldn’t expect Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary to provide you with any leg room, or to let your child sit next to you on a three-hour flight without an additional charge, but you can expect him to launch a series of scathing – and characteristically petty – digs at a politician trying to improve the safety of cyclists.
Yesterday, the leader of Ireland’s Green Party, Eamon Ryan – who also serves as the coalition government’s minister for transport and environment and climate minister – announced he is stepping down from the position, after his party lost both of their MEP seats at the recent European elections.
And with Ryan’s spell as transport minister leading to a passenger cap at Dublin Airport in a bid to ease traffic in the area, how did ‘budget but we’ll take your money in other ways’ airline Ryanair respond to the Green Party leader’s resignation?
By telling him to get on his bike, predictably – and launching a ‘Flights, not Bikes’ social media campaign.
“We would offer free seats for failed Green ministers… but we’re capped at Dublin Airport… so get on your bike,” Ryanair’s social media account tweeted following Ryan’s resignation, which included a reference to the “relentless” social media attacks faced by the politician during his tenure, which he says even “included vile statements about my recently deceased father”.
Not that it deterred Ryanair yesterday, however.
“Jumps before pushed in gen[eral] election??” another post, featuring Ryan riding a bike, said. “Failed Green Minister quits: Dublin World’s second slowest city for drivers; Europe’s only traffic capped airport; Green party fails Irish Tourism.”
And it kept on going like that, with Ryanair even coming up with their own cardboard sign:
“Such a petty, juvenile company,” wrote Irish cycling journalist Shane Stokes.
“Pathetic,” added Paul.
“Whatever you have to say about Eamon Ryan and the Greens, the man is a decent human being. Whether or not you agree with his policies, he always carried himself with dignity, which is more than you can say for the Ryanair marketing team,” wrote another X user.
And to think, cyclists already have to put up with ‘war on drivers’ nonsense – now we have to listen to people complaining that there’s a ‘war on pilots’ and billionaire airline CEOs taking advantage of struggling families whose backpack was an inch too large…
11:20
“It seems like it’s spreading from one shop to the next. It’s like an epidemic. But the police don’t give a damn, do they?”
A cycle shop owner has criticised the police’s “abject apathy” towards bike theft after thieves attempted to break into his store for the second time in a year, on the same night two other bike shops and a private dwelling were targeted by a gang of criminals across Sussex, with at least 17 bikes and other items stolen during the series of raids.
It’s that time of the years, folks – It’s national road champs season!
Yes, that’s right – it’s that lovely week of the year when some of the finest bike riders on the planet descend on a tent pitched at the side of a rural road to decide who’ll be wearing a nice stripey jersey (or skinsuit) for the next 12 months.
And in Catterick, North Yorkshire, some British national time trial medals have already been handed out (whatever happened to a good old evening TT?), with Visma-Lease a Bike’s in-form Anna Henderson – and her Giro flying saucer helmet – taking the elite women’s title with a storming 46.07 ride over the 30km course.
Anna Henderson is the 2024 Lloyds Bank National Road Championships elite women's time-trial champion, and retains her 2021 title!
Henderson saw off Movistar’s Claire Steels by 33 seconds to take the second national time trial championships off her career, while Elinor Barker finished in third, 1.02 down and 33 seconds ahead of Pfeiffer Georgi.
Meanwhile, DSM-Firmenich’s Josie Nelson won the U23 title earlier this morning, comfortably beating Maddie Leach and Flora Perkins to secure the first British national champs jersey of the week.
And we’re off…
10:07
“If cars aren’t allowed, you aren’t allowed”: We take a deep dive into one of the UK’s most controversial cycling bans
In case you were watching Turkey v Georgia and missed it last night…
Sadiq Khan waging “war on motorists” – by stopping them driving in cycle lanes, says GB News
Ah, there must be an election coming up – London’s cycle lanes are back in the news (or at least some sections of it, anyway).
And after Conservative candidate Susan Hall claimed “virtue signalling” bikes lanes were causing “havoc” and gridlock for motorists, and pledged to review cycling infrastructure in the capital, during her doomed London mayoral campaign in the spring, it seems Sadiq Khan’s cycling policies are under attack once more as we approach July’s general election.
That’s because GB News – that bastion of reliable, balanced reporting – has claimed that London’s Labour mayor is currently waging a “war on motorists” by… errr, just checking my notes here… preventing them from driving in cycle lanes.
Yes, that’s right.
“Motorists have been warned they could face hefty fines if they cross into the cycle lane while travelling in London,” a recent GB News story says, before noting that the potential £160 penalties for causing danger to the capital’s cyclists were introduced in 2022 (way to keep up to speed with the latest news, fellas).
“TfL added that the enforcement powers aim to protect designated space for cyclists and make the capital’s roads ‘more attractive’ for people to cycle on,” GB News added.
“However, many drivers have been unhappy with the changes with some flagging how it’s another ‘war on motorists’ and attempt to ‘unfairly’ fine them.”
Ah yes, that terribly unfair ‘war on motorists’, in which you can’t drive your two-tonne piece of metal on a lane packed with vulnerable road users. Shocking stuff!
Although I suppose G Beebies is simply following the Conservative government’s lead and taking the side of those poor drivers “caught out” by pesky, freedom-stifling traffic measures such as bike lanes, bus lanes, and no-entry signs…
