“Car brain strikes again”: Motorist parked blocking shared cycle and pedestrian path tells cyclist to “get on the road”; Ryanair says: ‘Vote Flights, Not Bikes’; “War on motorists” stopping them driving in bike lanes, says GB News + more on the live blog

Anyone who frequently cycles anywhere that has decent cycling infrastructure (you lucky sods) will be all too well acquainted with the car driver’s favourite traditional chanting ritual: ‘Use the bloody cycle lane!’

And while the reasons for not using your area’s cycling infrastructure may be myriad and diverse – the live blog doesn’t have its own ‘Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lane?’ series for nothing – sometimes, sometimes you will choose to ignore nearby road and ride on the nice, protected cycle lane next to it… and still be berated by motorists.

I call it Schrödinger’s Cyclist.

> “Get on the f***ing road!” Angry pedestrian confronts cyclist for “riding on the pavement” – while standing in front of shared-use path sign

Anyway, that’s what happened recently to Bournemouth Liberal Democrat councillor and cycling YouTuber Adrian Chapmanlaw who, while riding his bike on a shared-use path, was told to “get on the road” by a motorist, who – wait for it – had parked his car on the path, almost completely blocking it.

I think we may be dealing with a bad case of irony deficiency here, readers.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Councillor Chapmanlaw can be seen cycling last week along a path clearly and frequently marked (makes a change, eh?) as a route for both cyclists and pedestrians, before encountering a vehicle perched on the path, forcing him to slow down.

“Apparently blocking a path is better than blocking a road,” Chapmanlaw notes in the video.

As he passes the car its driver, in rather timely fashion, appears, prompting the councillor to remark: “You can’t park there dude, there’s a road you can park on”.

The response?

“Then you should be on the road, anyway!”

That piece of advice didn’t go down too well with Adrian, who shouted back – amid a flurry of obscenities flying in the opposite direction – “It’s a shared path! Look at the f***ing signs. F***’s sake!”

“Apparently I should be on the road, not the shared path,” BCP councillor Chapmanlaw noted in the video’s captions.

“He keeps shouting something about being on the road – what this has to do with him parking on the shared path, I have no idea!

“I wish people would make their minds up – do they want us on the cycle lanes or the road?”

After confirming that he’d reported the driver to Operation Snap for obstructing the highway, Chapmanlaw added: “Car brain strikes again. When you are confronted by a cyclist who asks you nicely not to park on the shared path and use the road instead, the answer should be ‘oh yeah sorry’ not GET ON THE ROAD!!!!”

In the comments under the video, let’s just say opinion was a touch divided over the incident (it is the internet after all).

“The amount of times this happens is insane,” wrote Mark. “Way too many selfish entitled people who think it is okay to park where they like with zero regard for anyone else.”

> “You couldn’t make it up”: Driver – in untaxed, SORN-registered car with expired MOT – mounts pavement on wrong side of the road… then chastises six-year-old for cycling on same footpath

Meanwhile, another local cyclist Gaz said he had his own contradictory experiences on the same stretch of road Adrian was riding.

“Once I had a lady with her kids shout at me ‘get on the road!’ Coming up the hill the other way, I had a driver gesture at me to get ON the shared path, until I caught him up where your video starts, where he told me I should be on the path and I told him my speed was incompatible with pedestrians,” he said.

Of course, not everyone seemed to grasp the point of the video – with some seeming to think that the cyclist was “entitled” for being slightly annoyed that a motorist (who’s not entitled, apparently) just decided to block a path designated for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Another aggressive cyclist giving cyclists a bad name. Just ride around the car,” said Simon.

“I live in Cambridge (I’m a cyclist, motorcyclist and van/car driver) and regularly get held up in the van/car by cyclists choosing to ride in the road rather than on the very extensive and expensive cycle paths provided,” another user said.

“It works both ways. Also, yes I know you don’t legally have to use a cycle path but it’s a large factor as to why so many car drivers think cyclists are entitled c**ts.”

To which Adrian replied: “I don’t see what any of this has to do with a driver blocking a shared path.”

Nor do I, Adrian, nor do I…