Critérium du Dauphiné stage CANCELLED following huge crash; Cyclist's stolen penny-farthing returned after help from Jeremy Vine; Tour of Britain Women starts; Dogma-gate continues; "Leaked" kit rumours (+ Wout's blue Cervélo) + more on the live blog

Terrible scenes at the Critérium du Dauphiné, wet roads and a huge crash bringing down a large chunk of the peloton, including race leader Remco Evenepoel, Primož Roglič, Juan Ayuso and numerous others.
The organisers communicated via social media: "The stage will be neutralised due to the lack of medical assistance still available. No time will be taken on this stage, and there will be no stage winner."
With so many riders affected it will take some time to get word on everyone involved, but Visma-Lease a Bike's wretched luck certainly continued, Dylan van Baarle and Steven Kruijswijk being taken to hospital in an ambulance, Van Baarle appearing to have his arm in a sling.
The logistical challenge which has seen the stage cancelled is that all the ambulances are required to attend to the injured from the crash, meaning if the stage were to continue there would not be sufficient medical coverage if something else were then to happen. The riders will continue to the finish, but the racing is done. No time gaps will be taken and it's purely processional.
The TV pictures just picked out Ayuso, the Spaniard's knee bloodied and with a large hole in his shorts, a road rash-covered hip on show too. He leaned against his team car and did not looking particularly happy with life, but the fact he was on the bike is a small positive at least. Lidl-Trek's Alex Kirsch also sported some nasty looking road rash...
Without knowing the full extent of any injuries, both Van Baarle and Kruijswijk were expected to be part of Visma-Lease a Bike's Tour squad so, when you add in Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert's fitness question marks, plus Christophe Laporte and Jan Tratnik's disrupted seasons, it leaves just Sepp Kuss (who doesn't want to be GC leader), Matteo Jorgenson and Tiesj Benoot as having had a clear run in the first half of 2024. They all must be cursing their luck.
The Dutch duo appeared to be the worst injured, and thankfully both of them were up, conscious and talking. DNFs and medical reports of potential fractures, bruises, road rash and other injuries will presumably continue to roll in throughout the evening and into the pre-stage morning tomorrow. This was the incident in full, very nasty indeed:
More to follow...
15 comments
"Car crash casualties in Wales fall after 20mph limit brought in...
The number of casualties on roads with these speed limits fell from 681 in the final quarter of 2022 to 463 in the fourth quarter of 2023."
Is it worth suggesting that anyone who disagrees with the 20mph limit should be the ones required to pay the police/NHS/etc costs for all the casualties if the limit is increased back to 30mph...?
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/car-crash-casualties-wales...
With regards to Cycling UK's message to political parties, can I add:
- fund the police, courts and prisons sufficiently to take dangerous drivers off the roads, at the first instance, not wait for people to die at the hands of dangerous drivers before removing them from society
Given people have said in numerous surveys that they feel it it too dangerous to cycle on roads, then authorities should deal with the source of the problem: DANGEROUS DRIVERS.
Driving is a priviledge. Not a right.
Should it not be:
(Lloyds Bank) Tour of a tiny wee bit of Britain begins today, because they are too lazy to go further north.
Wait til you see the Tour de France route map.
It's not going very far south either. Almost like you can't cover much of the country in four stages with a very limited budget, and I'm glad that they're not wasting emissions on long transfers to Scotland/the south-west/London/etc for this edition.
Hope there are no serious injuries in the Dauphine; what's with the capitalisation of "cancelled" there, isn't that sort of thing reserved for the Daily Mail?
"Stages one and two are in Wales, before the race crosses the border into England for this weekend's visits to Warrington and Manchester."
Stage two starts and finishes in Wales tomorrow, but about half of it is in England.
It was good of you to pixelate Steve Cummings's face in that Pinarello video, so that nobody would know he's the one being so strict about your filming, what with his accent, demeanour, and head shape being so lacking in distinctiveness.
"So cyclists should not undertake or filter either, when there is less than 1.5m space?"
"Do you also wonder: “How come it’s OK for a baby to sleep on 𝙢𝙮 chest but it’s not OK for me to sleep on 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 chest?‽!‽!”"
CyclingMikey's clip showing the difference between the two using trains as an example:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikWFQquoZto
and Jeremy Vine's clip using a hand and a hammer:
https://twitter.com/thejeremyvine/status/1492768026965463040?s=61&t=wlq_...
Noticed the blue Cervelo the other day. WVA has a picture of Laperte on one on his 3rd June 'Entre copains' ride, although the Cervelo logo is white not yellow.
I think the Cycling UK manifesto is great, and we need to get in now to have a voice in policy being defined rather than trying to redirect once the train has left.
Now - lobby those new PCCs and Regional Mayors !
Absolutely. But that's been a hard nut to crack! I think because policity often seems to be reactive - first something is happening, and then you either mandate "more of it" or try to ban it. That runs up against:
a) motornormativity and the immediate uphill battle (for years) if you propose anything that can be spun as "war on the motorist" / "anti-business (as we know it)" *.
b) ... so much of the potential energy / effort goes on merely "keeping the ship afloat" e.g. fighting against the negative / trying to get the small practical gains implemented and then keep that on track. Bigger picture - perhaps it's easier to motivate people to fight *against* something?
c) A kind of "not invented here" - because all the feedback keeping it at "trial" level** somehow cycling continually seems to be at best at "but we don't know if it works here / now?" status. (Plenty of "history repeating" on this).
Thoughts on getting round those? (I think Sustrans have been trying, with the "work our way into the councils" - at least in Edinburgh).
* Of course things which negatively affect motorists / local businesses occur all the time. Works - often not directly for motorists' benefit e.g. utilities works, private developments etc. Those are of course driven by the cash flowing to companies (which can then back politicians - and "employment" and "tax"). They're also sellable as "potential benefits in the future" which people understand / believe in. In general people don't know how or even believe that mass cycling could be a benefit!
** Often setting actual projects up to fail because of compromises built in from the start. We agree to try it but only if it doesn't make life harder for motorists or otherwise lead to angry shouting!
Glad its been returned! now lets make getting bikes back to their owners the norm!
Yes, it should be a perfectly ordinary thing.