Critérium du Dauphiné stage CANCELLED following huge crash; Cyclist's stolen penny-farthing returned after help from Jeremy Vine; Tour of Britain Women starts; Dogma-gate continues; "Leaked" kit rumours (+ Wout's blue Cervélo) + more on the live blog

Terrible scenes at the Critérium du Dauphiné, wet roads and a huge crash bringing down a large chunk of the peloton, including race leader Remco Evenepoel, Primož Roglič, Juan Ayuso and numerous others.

The organisers communicated via social media: "The stage will be neutralised due to the lack of medical assistance still available. No time will be taken on this stage, and there will be no stage winner."

With so many riders affected it will take some time to get word on everyone involved, but Visma-Lease a Bike's wretched luck certainly continued, Dylan van Baarle and Steven Kruijswijk being taken to hospital in an ambulance, Van Baarle appearing to have his arm in a sling.

The logistical challenge which has seen the stage cancelled is that all the ambulances are required to attend to the injured from the crash, meaning if the stage were to continue there would not be sufficient medical coverage if something else were then to happen. The riders will continue to the finish, but the racing is done. No time gaps will be taken and it's purely processional.

The TV pictures just picked out Ayuso, the Spaniard's knee bloodied and with a large hole in his shorts, a road rash-covered hip on show too. He leaned against his team car and did not looking particularly happy with life, but the fact he was on the bike is a small positive at least. Lidl-Trek's Alex Kirsch also sported some nasty looking road rash...

Without knowing the full extent of any injuries, both Van Baarle and Kruijswijk were expected to be part of Visma-Lease a Bike's Tour squad so, when you add in Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert's fitness question marks, plus Christophe Laporte and Jan Tratnik's disrupted seasons, it leaves just Sepp Kuss (who doesn't want to be GC leader), Matteo Jorgenson and Tiesj Benoot as having had a clear run in the first half of 2024. They all must be cursing their luck.

The Dutch duo appeared to be the worst injured, and thankfully both of them were up, conscious and talking. DNFs and medical reports of potential fractures, bruises, road rash and other injuries will presumably continue to roll in throughout the evening and into the pre-stage morning tomorrow. This was the incident in full, very nasty indeed:

