Colnago unveils all-new, "accessible" V4 based on its flagship V4Rs - but with £5,500 price tag

Colnago has launched the V4, a more affordable version of the Italian brand's race-oriented V4Rs as ridden by Tadej Pogačar. While the V4Rs road bike first launched in 2022 with what Colnago claimed was the "fastest monocoque frame ever", the V4 claims to offer "the same thrills of V4Rs but with a more accessible configuration", at about half the price of its premium sibling.

The accessibility doesn't mean compromises in the frame, though – the V4 continues to be built upon a monocoque frame, leveraging the same carbon layup R&D and aerodynamic stats that birthed the V4Rs. With that, the V4 aims to deliver a bike that Colnago said is "extremely fun to ride", whether you are a casual enthusiast or a competitive rider.

> Review: Colnago V4Rs

When the V4Rs launched, the new frame was not only lighter than ever (with a claimed weight of 798g for size 51) but it also utilised a carbon structure that had gone through some big changes. Colnago said it had made the frame more resilient to impacts in vulnerable areas like the seat stays, which should see the bike come out better in the event of a crash.

> Take a look at Tadej Pogačar’s tricked-out Colnago V4Rs

The V4 frame also features an optimised frontal area akin to the V4Rs, with a thinner head tube and a revised fork that should enhance airflow during high-speed descents. But, unlike its top-range sibling's one-piece cockpit, the V4 comes as standard with the SR10 stem, which means more compatibility with third-party components. Colnago has paired that stem with a Deda Zero2 DCR handlebar or the Colnago R41 handlebar, both of which feature integrated cable routing for more aero gains, but you could really put on any bar you wish if it's the right diameter.

> Why wider tyres on road bikes are here to stay

In terms of stiffness, Colnago said it's focused on making the V4 "an extremely balanced bike, [with] all the stiffnesses fine-tuned and harmonised to deliver an amazing riding performance". You also have tyre clearance for 32mm tyres, the same width that the V4Rs can take.

Colnago V4 availability and sizing

The Colnago V4 will be out in July 2024. There are three build options, but only one of them is available for the UK market.

The UK spec V4 will come with a Shimano Ultegra R8170 Di2 Disc groupset, rolling on Fulcrum Racing 600 DB wheels, and it will set you back £5,500. In comparison, just the Colnago V4RS frameset on its own retails for £4,999.

The two options available exclusively for EU customers include an SRAM Rival build with Fulcrum Racing 600 DB wheels (€4,930) and a Shimano 105 R7170 Di2 Disc with the same Fulcrum wheels (€4,730).

Each build includes Pirelli P7 Sport tyres, Selle Italia Novus Boost Evo saddle, and a Colnago carbon seatpost. The V4 will be available in seven sizes (420, 455, 485, 510, 530, 550 and 570mm) and three colour options.

You can find out more about the bike on Colnago's website.