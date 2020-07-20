Man claims cyclists "pollute air with strong body odour" in hilarious virtual public meeting; National Cycle Network cuts quarter of routes; Wattbike rename flagship trainer due to copyright issue; Fox destroys cycling shoes + more on the live blog

- News
Agreed,just look at the OS map now,theres no NCN bike route to/from the continent via Harwich which was a popular route with tourists, a chunk of...
If either bike was Italian thread - unlikely, despite the provenance - both cups would be on a "normal" right-hand thread. (On the British...
How do these people always get away with this crap? Replace the word cyclist with any religion, minority group or sexual orientation and you've got...
I wonder what the stopping distance is for a double decker bus travelling at 30mph downhill?...
+1 irritating.
Yep, check your home insurance first or any policy you might have with a union membership.
Effeto Mariposa do a universal pad for about £10: https://www.effettomariposa.eu/en/products/octoplus-kit/
This is a really good idea, and I'm hoping it won't see any issues when it's used in anger- they're normally pretty good at ironing out engineering...
I was beginning to enjoy Komoot until I got stuck trying to save a waypoint (e.g. my home, my current location, the location of a rental property,...
By coincidence, I rode through Lytham on Saturday as well, opposite direction, going towards Blackpool (couple of hours later). Ridden that road a...