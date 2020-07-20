Back to news
Man claims cyclists "pollute air with strong body odour" in hilarious virtual public meeting; National Cycle Network cuts quarter of routes; Wattbike rename flagship trainer due to copyright issue; Fox destroys cycling shoes + more on the live blog

Mon, Jul 20, 2020 09:25
11:22
Wattbike rename flagship indoor training bike the Nucleus due to a copyright issue
wattbike nucleus - via wattbike.PNG

Wattbike's top-of-the-range trainer was launched as the Icon last year, but today they've announced it will now be known as the Nucleus. Their CEO Richard Baker commented: 

“When we launched two new products for the commercial market last year, we were made aware of a copyright issue with the ‘Icon’ in one country. We therefore made the decision to rename the product to ensure brand consistency internationally and to treat this as a positive opportunity to bring the portfolio of Wattbikes closer as a collective by name.

"Within science; the nucleus is the positively charged central core of an atom, consisting of protons and neutrons and containing nearly all its mass. This description fits both the product and the brand perfectly and will further help to bring consistency to our product portfolio.

"Our company history is steeped in working with the best sport scientists, so it seems fitting to continue to look to science as we grow our product range.”

The Nucleus has an RRP of £3,120, but is currently discounted down to £2,499 on Wattbike's website

09:44
Updated National Cycle Network map is now live on Ordnance Survey

The new slimmed down map - minus Coast to Coast and the Caledonian Way amongst many other routes that have been taken out - is now live. You can find it here by selecting 'National Cycle Network' on the Map menu on the bottom right. 

08:56
"They pollute the air with their strong body odour": hilarious caller has some dubious reasons for disliking cyclists in public meeting

road.cc reader Mark has made us aware of this gem on YouTube, which was part of a virtual public meeting held by the San Francisco Recreation & Park Commission.

The caller seems super keen to ban cyclists from parks in San Fran, and even backs up his argument with 'science': 

"We know from research that they are so entitled and self-righteous and rude.

"And we know from science that many of them, they smell bad and pollute the air by their strong body odour when they ride to the park. To deny it is to deny science. 

"93% of San Franciscans don't use a bike for anything. The rest of us want a better city with less bike dependence.

"I'm a supporter of bike-free streets, I have been hit three times by a bike. I see people biking recklessly and aggressive. I avoid the one side of the path because the bikes there are so aggressive..."

It gets better...

"Bikes are bad for the environment. Bikes create 12,800% larger carbon footprint per month than pedestrians. That is science. The self-righteous bikers are a shame. The park should be for people, the parks should not be for bikes." 

It seems we've been denying science all this time, so our sincerest apologies to this caller. 

09:15
socksoff2
08:26
Sustrans' CEO responds to reports that they've 'lost' 4,000 miles of the National Cycle Network

The Guardian reported at the weekend that from today, a quarter of the National Cycle Network has officially been cut off because of poor maintenance, signage and some dangerous sections that take cyclists onto roads with heavy traffic. The routes that will no longer form part of the official Network include the popular Coast to Coast path. 

Sustrans, the charity who have the huge task of maintaining the network along with various landowners, say this is part of their wider ambition to make the Network "traffic-free, more consistent and accessible", and say they want to see 5,000 more miles of traffic-free paths by 2040. This ambition forms part of the #PathsForEveryone campaign that was first launched in 2018, which includes a list of 15 recommendations to achieving Sustrans' 'vision' for the Network. 

Sustrans' Ceo Xavier Brice says above that they will still promote routes that are no longer part of the official National Cycle Network, but their resources are now focussed on delivering the improved infrastructure that meets the 'Paths For Everyone' standards going forward. 

08:25
Apparently, foxes eat cycling shoes

And Rory McCarron found ourt the hard way... who knew? 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

