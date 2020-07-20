Man claims cyclists "pollute air with strong body odour" in hilarious virtual public meeting; National Cycle Network cuts quarter of routes; Wattbike rename flagship trainer due to copyright issue; Fox destroys cycling shoes + more on the live blog

Wattbike's top-of-the-range trainer was launched as the Icon last year, but today they've announced it will now be known as the Nucleus. Their CEO Richard Baker commented:

“When we launched two new products for the commercial market last year, we were made aware of a copyright issue with the ‘Icon’ in one country. We therefore made the decision to rename the product to ensure brand consistency internationally and to treat this as a positive opportunity to bring the portfolio of Wattbikes closer as a collective by name.

"Within science; the nucleus is the positively charged central core of an atom, consisting of protons and neutrons and containing nearly all its mass. This description fits both the product and the brand perfectly and will further help to bring consistency to our product portfolio.

"Our company history is steeped in working with the best sport scientists, so it seems fitting to continue to look to science as we grow our product range.”

The Nucleus has an RRP of £3,120, but is currently discounted down to £2,499 on Wattbike's website.