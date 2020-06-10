Councils get new powers to fine drivers parking in bike lanes

The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced today that local authorities in England will be able to use CCTV hto fine drivers who park or load illegally in mandatory cycle lanes, putting cyclists at risk.

In a statement issued today, the DfT said:

Cars parked on cycle lanes pose problems for cyclists, often forcing them into the flow of traffic. With approved camera devices, it will be easier for those local authorities with civil parking enforcement powers to take action against cars illegally parked on mandatory cycle lanes, allowing cyclists to complete their journeys without deviating from their path.

Cycling Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Across the country there has been a surge in the number of people dusting off their old bike from the back of the shed and cycling, or taking journeys on foot, to get from A to B.

“Giving local authorities more powers to stop cycle lanes from becoming blocked will make it safer for cyclists.

“These new measures also build on our recent £2bn investment to create a green, healthier legacy and see more people travelling by bicycle or on foot.”

The DfT has previously announced a £225 million fund for councils in England to put emergency infrastructure in place for active travel.

It has also announced a £25 million 'Fix Your Bike' fund, which will see 500,000 bicycle repair vouchers issued, worth £50 each, with full details of that scheme due later this month.

Fines for the offence will remain at a maximum of £130 in London, and £70 elsewhere.

The measures announced today, under a statutory instrument laid down on 29 May that comes into force on 22 June, apply to mandatory cycle lanes, that is, ones demarcated by a solid white line, which motorists must not drive or park.

Advisory cycle lanes, by contrast, are marked by a broken white line, and motorists can drive or park their vehicles in them, but only when “unavoidable,” according to the Highway Code.