Another Bikehangar break-in – but new security measures can now be installed

Cyclehoop have encouraged Bikehangar owners to upgrade units with newer security features after around £9,000 worth of bikes were stolen near Oval in London. The firm says it has made contact with the owner of the affected units offering to make these improvements after one of the victims claimed thieves were able to gain entry within seconds.

Earlier this month, road.cc reported insurance firm Urban Jungle’s claim that thieves ‘appear to have worked out how to get into' Cyclehoop’s award-winning Bikehangar storage units.

Cyclehoop subsequently got in touch to tell us it had been working with councils to design and fit additional security features to “eliminate” the problem.

We were subsequently contacted by cyclist Eduard Francu, who told us that his and some of his neighbours’ bikes had been stolen from privately owned Bikehangars near Oval.

He said CCTV footage showed it took the thieves five seconds to force open the sides. However, the landlord couldn’t share the footage due to GDPR.

After gaining access to the unit, the thieves sawed through owners’ Sold Secure Gold-rated locks that were securing the bikes inside.

Francu said older bikes were ignored.

The first version of the Bikehangar was launched in 2013 and Cyclehoop says version 3.0 will be launched in a few weeks’ time.

The firm believes this latest version will be the first Sold Secure Gold-rated bike shed released in the UK, but says there are also additional security measures that can be fitted to older units.

Cyclehoop says it is 95 per cent of the way through a rollout of new features to the council owned units that require them and it encourages private owners to have the same improvements carried out.

Commenting on the theft, Cyclehoop managing director, Anthony Lau, said: “Near Oval, the three units pictured are model 2.0. They are privately owned and managed and they have not been fitted with the new features.

“We are concerned to hear the break in time is reported as being five seconds. Even with a full length crowbar an experienced thief takes much longer to break into a Bikehanger 2.0 and that is without our additional security features. With them installed, it is almost impossible to crowbar the sides open.

“It is a shame the footage can’t be shared as it would help us to identify the issue. Since receiving this report, we have made contact with the unit owner to offer repair of their unit and fitting of the new features.

“We would like to remind all cyclists to insure, register and lock their bikes correctly. Secure locks and storage facilities offer greater protection by delaying or deterring thieves. No lock and no structure, be it your home, garage, shed or Bikehangar, is impenetrable to a determined and well-equipped thief.”