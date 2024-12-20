Support road.cc

Live blog

“I think it’s time”: Chris Froome says 2025 would “potentially” be his last season and suggests retiring at Vuelta would be a “nice way to close the circle”; UN Road Safety Ambassador Tadej Pogačar using phone on the bike?! + more on the live blog

One more day before we’re finally into X-Mas week… Adwitiya’s your live blog host this Friday with all the cycling news, views and reaction
Fri, Dec 20, 2024 10:17
4
"I think it's time": Chris Froome says 2025 would "potentially" be his last season and suggests retiring at Vuelta would be a "nice way to close the circle"; UN Road Safety Ambassador Tadej Pogačar using phone on the bike?! + more on the live blog
14:01
Chris Froome (copyright Zac Williams, SWpics.com)
“I think it’s time”: Chris Froome says 2025 would potentially be his last season and suggests retiring at Vuelta would be a “nice way to close the circle”

We all knew it was coming, but it seems that one of the sport’s most accomplished riders is ready to finally call the curtains on his racing career.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, attending the unveiling of the Vuelta a España route event, casually dropped the answer that was perhaps on everybody’s minds. Speaking to Eurosport, he said: “This is the race for me where it all began in 2011, in terms of riding of Grand Tours and I’ve got some really special memories and it was great to see all the history, all the past winners, and then of course to see the route presentation for next year.”

He said that he’d “very much” like to come back to the race which he first won with Team Sky 13 years ago, sparking a career that would embed him as a British cycling great and an overall icon of the sport, but also adding that if he does end up on the starting line in Piedmont for Israel-Premier Tech in August next year, it could very well be the last time.

“Next year would potentially be my last season racing and to finish at the Vuelta could be a really nice way to close the circle, having started at the Vuelta, to finish at the Vuelta as well. That could be very special,” he said.

“I think it’s time. Next year I'm going to be 40. It was always my goal to be racing until the age of 40, so I’m getting closer to that goal. I can be very happy with everything that I’ve been lucky to achieve in the sport.”

> Chris Froome downplays war of words with team owner, claims criticism of bike set-up and performances "blown out of proportion"

He continued: “Age is just a number! But we’re definitely getting a lot of really young riders, who are getting younger and younger it seems, the average age in the peloton. 

“It’s great to see where the sport is going, and just how fast the sport is evolving.”

Chris Froome Tour de France 2022 (ASO / Pauline Ballet)

Chris Froome at the 2022 Tour de France (ASO / Pauline Ballet)

Froome added that the sport has changed a lot, “especially the last five years”. He said: “We’ve seen the sport really move forwards, especially in terms of the technological advances, the material, everything’s just getting faster. As I said, the average age of the peloton is also changing, we’re getting much, much younger riders turning professional and actually able to win races from a very young age.”

“It’s been really cool to witness it, not so easy sometimes. But especially after my accident in 2019, I’m really glad to have continued in the sport and had an opportunity to continue doing what I love.”

From his very public distaste for disc brakes and set-up and equipment issues, one involving where his bike was off by “centimetres” to frequent injuries, the last few years haven't been kind to Froome. Earlier this year, there were rumours of a rift within the team and even a power struggle, which were denied by the two-time Vuelta winner. But despite his efforts, he was once again not selected for Israel-Premier Tech’s Tour de France squad.

> Tadej Pogačar’s power numbers are “mind boggling”, says Chris Froome, as four-time Tour de France winner reckons “any record is vulnerable” with “absolutely incredible” Slovenian around

Just a couple months ago, former Danish pro-turned-journalist and pundit Michael Rasmussen blasted Froome as “the worst signing in cycling history” after a disappointing performance at the Tour of Guangxi, which summed up his 2024 season — something the British rider will be hoping changes as he prepares for one last hurrah on the bike.

Froome also shared his thoughts about the 2025 Vuelta route as well, saying: “Like every Vuelta, it’s extremely hard, but I think next year, it’s especially difficult. Not just the final climbs, but during the stage there are so many really hard mountains, so it’s going to be a really tough Vuelta. Not so many time trial kilometres, only two shorter time trials. But like always, the Vuelta never disappoints. It’s always going to be spectacle.”

14:11
The bike industry bad news roulette news continues: Custom bike specialists Spoon and WyndyMilla enters liquidation
Spoon Customs_May23-9215_web

> Owner of custom bike specialists Spoon and WyndyMilla enters liquidation, after falling demand and rising costs put business in “impossible position”

13:49
Huge puddle almost got a cyclist hit by a driver on a protected cycle lane, as council promises to carry out works next year
Shinfield Road cycle lane puddle, Reading (Councillor Rob White)

The drainage issues on the supposedly ‘protected’ cycle lane – previously described as a “good initiative badly implemented” – have been raised by cyclists throughout 2024, with the council promising to carry out works in the new year

> Cyclist almost hit by driver while swerving to avoid massive puddle on “unfinished, dangerous” bike lane

12:04
Primož Roglič, 2024 Vuelta (Zac Williams/SWpix.com, inset: 2025 Vuelta a Epsaña route)
“Are they playing southern Spain is lava?”: Fans disappointed with 2025 Vuelta route avoiding over half of Spanish communities, but does it mean no more 1,000-km transfers from one side of the country to another?

The 2025 Vuelta route is garnering a lot of reactions from fans, and what is a Friday road.cc live blog without some good old fan reactions?

Besides the lack of flat stages for sprinters, there was another glaring omission from the route presented by the organisers last evening — the entirety of southern Spain.

2025 Vuelta a España map

In fact, not only are regions like Andalucía and Murcia snubbed, the southern-most point the Grand Tour will be visiting is Madrid — an egregious decision at best if you ask your live blog host. However, with the mercury likely to rise up to 40 in late August and early September, there’s chatter they didn’t want to put the peloton through treacherous conditions, making it especially alluring to riders whose Kryptonite is heat, *ahem* like Tadej Pogačar.

Or, they perhaps didn’t any deer crashing into the peloton…

> Wild scenes at Vuelta a España as herds of deer crossing the road jump over race cars and cause crash in the peloton, bringing down two riders

Fans nonetheless seemed to be disappointed. One person wrote: “Are they playing Southern Spain is lava? Well in August, that might be true. I wonder if that could be a factor in their decisions.”

Another person wrote: “Tour de France route often gets people angry for not doing all French regions but that’s something else here.”

Meanwhile, one fan suggested: “Looks like the ‘Pogi, please come do the Vuelta’ edition of the race,” but another replied asking: “Not that I disagree with you, but at this point, what does a ‘Pog-unfriendly’ route even look like? Does it exist? Isn’t he still basically the favourite for literally every conceivable Vuelta route, barring, y’know, some kind of stupid 200km ITT nonsense?”

Another person said: “Heat and altitudes above 2000m have been his [Pogačar’s] traditional achilles heel. He seems to have addressed the heat issue, but this year’s Tour only had the Galibier, Tourmalet, Bonette, and (narrowly) Isola as climbs above 2000. Two of those came in the middle of the stage where they did little. So I don't think we got a good sense whether he can still be vulnerable at high altitude. On the Galibier stage he at least ‘only’ put 35s into everyone.

“Maybe they should do 10 repeats of Col de la Loze in a row. He didn't have much luck on that climb in 2020, and things famously went even worse for him in 2023.

“We have also never seen how well he deals with genuine rampas like the Angliru has where it’s just crazy steep for long stretches.”

Adam Yates wins stage 9, 2024 Vuelta a España (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Adam Yates wins stage 9 of the 2024 Vuelta a España (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Finally, there are also suggestions that the Vuelta organisers actively took such a decision to address sustainability issues, after they were accused of ill-planned transfers this year, costing them a terrible look in the commitment to reduce pro cycling’s carbon footprint.

The worst transfer for the riders and the teams, came after the stage nine, as the riders finished in Granada at 5:30pm in the evening and embarked on a “travelling circus” taking them 1,000km away to the north-west in the Galician town of Ponteareas — a move which was questioned by many at the time for not considering the environmental impact of such a transfer.

10:28
“Jonas would never do this”: UN Road Safety Ambassador Tadej Pogačar using a phone while cycling???!

Imagine what the kids would make of this?! The men’s world champion using a mobile phone while cycling? And the UN Ambassador for Road Safety Campaign too?! If he did that in Japan, he could be imprisoned for six months! How will the UCI react to this?! With a yellow card?!!

09:29
James Knox at stage four of Vuelta a Espana 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“Are the days of the pure sprinter dead?”: Cycling fans react to 2025 Vuelta a España route, with only one flat stage and four “very likely” to have bunch sprint finish

Is this the most brutal Grand Tour stage map… since the last Vuelta?

Perhaps not, but in case you missed it last night, the route for 2025 La Vuelta has been announced, and besides a surprising start in Torino, Italy and a snub to Andalucía (more on that in a minute), it seems that sprinters have been given the short end of the stick for the next year, with only one truly flat stage and maybe four which have the possibility of ending in a bunch sprint.

What was even confusing is that no one seems to be sure how the stages have been classified. The official Twitter of the Spanish Grand Tour account initially posted a video writing: “one flat stages [sic], 13 hilly and mountain stages, five hilly stages (2 with a high finish), one ITT, and one TTT.”

However, the post has been updated and now reads: “Four flat stages (one with a high finish), six hilly stages, five mountain stages, three hilly stages with high finish, one ITT, and one TTT.”

2025 Vuelta a España stages (@ammattipyoraily on Twitter)

Other people also commented on the blurred lines between stage distinctions. I love how we commenters can’t agree on how many uphill/summit finishes are here. I don’t know myself. Each time I count, I get a different number. Nine, 10, 11, 13?” one person wrote, adding: “Definitely Roglič time.”

If you ask your live blog host (who’d like to think of possessing decent arithmetic skills), he’d count 10 uphill finishes in total. What’s he most excited about, you ask? Well, L’Angliru’s back baby!

But what seemed to disappoint and bother most fans was the lack of flat stages favouring bunch finishes and going easy on the sprinters legs. Essentially, I can just see the first, eight and the last stage offering some respite to the those who struggle on the climbs, with a plausible likelihood of a sprint finish on stage 15 as well.

“‘One flat stages’ I’M CRYING… The sprinters shouldn’t even bother with this,” wrote Mihai Simion. Although, he added: “It's not that bad for the sprinters actually. I count at least 4 stages which are very likely to end in a bunch sprint.”

However, some (looking at you, sprint stage haters) seemed to not mind it too much. “Sprinters are over. No one likes flat stages in 2024 and following. Stages should at least be hilly,” said one such sprint stage-hating fan. I’d like to vehemently express my disagreement.

Meanwhile, The Fantasy Cycling Podcast pondered: “Groves handled hilly days better than I thought he would this year. Milan as well at the Giro. Are the days of the pure sprinter dead?”

And yet some fans remained unimpressed: “Your average Vuelta, maybe even a tick harder with a bigger number of hard mountain finishes and fewer shorter/easier climbs. I like how the Angliru stage is longer. Probably could use a bit more ITT-ing though.”

But of course, the big question, does this abundance of uphill stages mean Tadej Pogačar, who has is yet to decide between doing the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta this year, come to Italy anyway for the third and final Grand Tour of the year? And if he does so, how many stages is he destined to win?

On the other hand, there’s always Roglič, who tends to excel in these hilly/mountainous conditions, and after a relatively convincing victory last year, would anyone want to bet against the four-time Vuelta winner in defending the red jersey?

Let us know your thoughts about the route, how many sprint and uphill finishes do you think there will be, and of course, what are your predictions for the winner in the comments.

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

4 comments

Avatar
espressodan | 8 sec ago
0 likes

"Chris Froome says 2025 would potentially be his last season".

His contract ends on 31 Dec 25. Save for a miracle of biblical proportions, 2025 will very much not 'potentially' be his last year.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 29 min ago
0 likes

Lets face it - if you could buy Chris Froome at the supermarket you could sue Tesco under the Trades description act - this racer can't race.   

I cant believe IPT were actually stupid enough to sign him without some kind of break clause before now.

He's a delusional embarrisment to himself.

Avatar
Miller | 3 hours ago
0 likes

> The men’s world champion using a mobile phone while cycling? 

How does anyone think he films his jaunty little clips for his socials?

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Quote:

does this abundance of uphill stages mean Tadej Pogačar, who has chosen against doing the Giro d’Italia this year

? Last I heard, last week, he said he would make a choice between the Giro and the Vuelta once he'd seen the routes, have I missed something?

ETA - very cheeky editing without acknowledging the mistake!

Latest Comments

 