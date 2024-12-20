“I think it’s time”: Chris Froome says 2025 would “potentially” be his last season and suggests retiring at Vuelta would be a “nice way to close the circle”; UN Road Safety Ambassador Tadej Pogačar using phone on the bike?! + more on the live blog

We all knew it was coming, but it seems that one of the sport’s most accomplished riders is ready to finally call the curtains on his racing career.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, attending the unveiling of the Vuelta a España route event, casually dropped the answer that was perhaps on everybody’s minds. Speaking to Eurosport, he said: “This is the race for me where it all began in 2011, in terms of riding of Grand Tours and I’ve got some really special memories and it was great to see all the history, all the past winners, and then of course to see the route presentation for next year.”

He said that he’d “very much” like to come back to the race which he first won with Team Sky 13 years ago, sparking a career that would embed him as a British cycling great and an overall icon of the sport, but also adding that if he does end up on the starting line in Piedmont for Israel-Premier Tech in August next year, it could very well be the last time.

“Next year would potentially be my last season racing and to finish at the Vuelta could be a really nice way to close the circle, having started at the Vuelta, to finish at the Vuelta as well. That could be very special,” he said.

“I think it’s time. Next year I'm going to be 40. It was always my goal to be racing until the age of 40, so I’m getting closer to that goal. I can be very happy with everything that I’ve been lucky to achieve in the sport.”

> Chris Froome downplays war of words with team owner, claims criticism of bike set-up and performances "blown out of proportion"

He continued: “Age is just a number! But we’re definitely getting a lot of really young riders, who are getting younger and younger it seems, the average age in the peloton.

“It’s great to see where the sport is going, and just how fast the sport is evolving.”

Froome added that the sport has changed a lot, “especially the last five years”. He said: “We’ve seen the sport really move forwards, especially in terms of the technological advances, the material, everything’s just getting faster. As I said, the average age of the peloton is also changing, we’re getting much, much younger riders turning professional and actually able to win races from a very young age.”

“It’s been really cool to witness it, not so easy sometimes. But especially after my accident in 2019, I’m really glad to have continued in the sport and had an opportunity to continue doing what I love.”

From his very public distaste for disc brakes and set-up and equipment issues, one involving where his bike was off by “centimetres” to frequent injuries, the last few years haven't been kind to Froome. Earlier this year, there were rumours of a rift within the team and even a power struggle, which were denied by the two-time Vuelta winner. But despite his efforts, he was once again not selected for Israel-Premier Tech’s Tour de France squad.

> Tadej Pogačar’s power numbers are “mind boggling”, says Chris Froome, as four-time Tour de France winner reckons “any record is vulnerable” with “absolutely incredible” Slovenian around

Just a couple months ago, former Danish pro-turned-journalist and pundit Michael Rasmussen blasted Froome as “the worst signing in cycling history” after a disappointing performance at the Tour of Guangxi, which summed up his 2024 season — something the British rider will be hoping changes as he prepares for one last hurrah on the bike.

Froome also shared his thoughts about the 2025 Vuelta route as well, saying: “Like every Vuelta, it’s extremely hard, but I think next year, it’s especially difficult. Not just the final climbs, but during the stage there are so many really hard mountains, so it’s going to be a really tough Vuelta. Not so many time trial kilometres, only two shorter time trials. But like always, the Vuelta never disappoints. It’s always going to be spectacle.”