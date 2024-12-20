“I think it’s time”: Chris Froome says 2025 would “potentially” be his last season and suggests retiring at Vuelta would be a “nice way to close the circle”; UN Road Safety Ambassador Tadej Pogačar using phone on the bike?! + more on the live blog

Is this the most brutal Grand Tour stage map… since the last Vuelta?
Perhaps not, but in case you missed it last night, the route for 2025 La Vuelta has been announced, and besides a surprising start in Torino, Italy and a snub to Andalucía (more on that in a minute), it seems that sprinters have been given the short end of the stick for the next year, with only one truly flat stage and maybe four which have the possibility of ending in a bunch sprint.
What was even confusing is that no one seems to be sure how the stages have been classified. The official Twitter of the Spanish Grand Tour account initially posted a video writing: “one flat stages [sic], 13 hilly and mountain stages, five hilly stages (2 with a high finish), one ITT, and one TTT.”
However, the post has been updated and now reads: “Four flat stages (one with a high finish), six hilly stages, five mountain stages, three hilly stages with high finish, one ITT, and one TTT.”
Other people also commented on the blurred lines between stage distinctions. I love how we commenters can’t agree on how many uphill/summit finishes are here. I don’t know myself. Each time I count, I get a different number. Nine, 10, 11, 13?” one person wrote, adding: “Definitely Roglič time.”
If you ask your live blog host (who’d like to think of possessing decent arithmetic skills), he’d count 10 uphill finishes in total. What’s he most excited about, you ask? Well, L’Angliru’s back baby!
But what seemed to disappoint and bother most fans was the lack of flat stages favouring bunch finishes and going easy on the sprinters legs. Essentially, I can just see the first, eight and the last stage offering some respite to the those who struggle on the climbs, with a plausible likelihood of a sprint finish on stage 15 as well.
“‘One flat stages’ I’M CRYING… The sprinters shouldn’t even bother with this,” wrote Mihai Simion. Although, he added: “It's not that bad for the sprinters actually. I count at least 4 stages which are very likely to end in a bunch sprint.”
However, some (looking at you, sprint stage haters) seemed to not mind it too much. “Sprinters are over. No one likes flat stages in 2024 and following. Stages should at least be hilly,” said one such sprint stage-hating fan. I’d like to vehemently express my disagreement.
Meanwhile, The Fantasy Cycling Podcast pondered: “Groves handled hilly days better than I thought he would this year. Milan as well at the Giro. Are the days of the pure sprinter dead?”
And yet some fans remained unimpressed: “Your average Vuelta, maybe even a tick harder with a bigger number of hard mountain finishes and fewer shorter/easier climbs. I like how the Angliru stage is longer. Probably could use a bit more ITT-ing though.”
But of course, the big question, does this abundance of uphill stages mean Tadej Pogačar, who has is yet to decide between doing the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta this year, come to Italy anyway for the third and final Grand Tour of the year? And if he does so, how many stages is he destined to win?
On the other hand, there’s always Roglič, who tends to excel in these hilly/mountainous conditions, and after a relatively convincing victory last year, would anyone want to bet against the four-time Vuelta winner in defending the red jersey?
Let us know your thoughts about the route, how many sprint and uphill finishes do you think there will be, and of course, what are your predictions for the winner in the comments.
"Chris Froome says 2025 would potentially be his last season".
His contract ends on 31 Dec 25. Save for a miracle of biblical proportions, 2025 will very much not 'potentially' be his last year.
Lets face it - if you could buy Chris Froome at the supermarket you could sue Tesco under the Trades description act - this racer can't race.
I cant believe IPT were actually stupid enough to sign him without some kind of break clause before now.
He's a delusional embarrisment to himself.
> The men’s world champion using a mobile phone while cycling?
How does anyone think he films his jaunty little clips for his socials?
? Last I heard, last week, he said he would make a choice between the Giro and the Vuelta once he'd seen the routes, have I missed something?
ETA - very cheeky editing without acknowledging the mistake!