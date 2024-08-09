Support road.cc

Tadej Pogačar’s power numbers are “mind boggling”, says Chris Froome; Cyclist photographs “things destroyed by drivers” on cycleway “not fit for purpose”; Dairy-free diet for Tour de France team; Olympic drama; Brutal Basque climb + more on the live blog

It’s Friday, the Olympics are drawing to a close, but the action is still fast and frenetic in both the velodrome and the live blog, where Ryan Mallon will be keeping you updated with all the latest cycling news and views before the weekend
Fri, Aug 09, 2024 09:49
12

Tadej Pogačar’s power numbers are “mind boggling”, says Chris Froome; Cyclist photographs “things destroyed by drivers” on cycleway “not fit for purpose”; Dairy-free diet for Tour de France team; Olympic drama; Brutal Basque climb + more on the live blogChris Froome and Tadej Pogacar (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com, Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
08:08
Tadej Pogačar wins stage 15 of the 2024 Tour de France (ASO/Charly Lopez)
Tadej Pogačar’s power numbers are “mind boggling”, says Chris Froome, as four-time Tour de France winner reckons “any record is vulnerable” with “absolutely incredible” Slovenian around

It’s strange to think that not that long ago, Chris Froome was the benchmark for staggering climbing times in grand tours.

But the times have certainly a-changed, and after Tadej Pogačar’s slew of record-breaking rides at this year’s Tour de France – which included destroying Marco Pantani’s Plateau de Beille time from 1998 by three and a half minutes, along with several other records set during cycling’s wild west EPO era – it’s clear that the goalposts have shifted significantly since Froome’s days as the sport’s dominant grand tour winner.

Tadej Pogačar wins stage 15 of the 2024 Tour de France (ASO/Charly Lopez)

And that’s something even the four-time Tour winner acknowledged himself this week while speaking to Velo’s Shane Stokes at the Arctic Race of Norway, where the 39-year-old finished 89th on GC to continue his run of mid-bunch stage race placings this year.

“It’s incredible, absolutely incredible,” Froome, said of Pogačar’s performance at the Tour this year, where the rampant Slovenian took six stage victories, including every single high mountain stage, and beat Jonas Vingegaard by over six minutes on the way to his third career Tour title.

“If the numbers that are being reported coming out of the Tour de France are to be believed and correct, it is just mind boggling. I mean, an amazing, amazing, amazing performance.”

> Not so marginal losses: Chris Froome reveals recent bike set-up was “centimetres” apart from Team Sky days due to “oversight”

To put Froome’s comments into context – on Plateau de Beille last month, in what many, including Pogačar himself, rate as one of the greatest climbing performances cycling has ever seen, the UAE Team Emirates rider averaged a staggering power output of 7w/kg for just under 40 minutes on the 15.8km, 7.9 per cent Pyrenean brute.

And that was at the end of a 199km monster stage that featured four other first-category climbs before the HC denouement, and one that was raced hard from the gun.

By contrast, according to Team Sky – and you can take their claims with as much salt as you like – Froome averaged 6.1w/kg when he destroyed his rivals on La Pierre-Saint-Martin at the end of stage 10 of the 2015 Tour, putting 59 seconds into second-placed teammate Richie Porte and over a minute into everyone else, including Nairo Quintana.

Chris Froome, 2016 Tour de France (Alex Broadway/ASO/SWpix.com)

That was Froome at his summit finish-killing peak, and it’s important that while, at 15.2km and 7.4 per cent, the Pierre-Saint-Martin is similar to the Plateau de Beille, the Team Sky leader’s exploits came at the end of a stage which featured no other climbs before its mountain-top finale, and came almost an entire week earlier in the race than Pogačar’s Pirata-destroying ride.

Even Lance Armstrong and his old mucker Michele Ferrari used to bang on about the sacred number of 6.7w/kg that would almost certainly guarantee you the yellow jersey in Paris. Now, Pogačar is hitting the 7 mark, and most of the top five are outdoing three decades of seemingly insurmountable climbing performances.

But it’s not just the Slovenian’s sport-redefining performances at the Tour that impress Froome.

“Given what he’s been able to do in one day races and classics earlier on in the season, to still be able to carry that form through to the Giro and the Tour is just phenomenal,” the Israel-Premier Tech rider added. “He’s a phenomenal athlete. It’s been a pleasure to watch.”

Chris Froome, 2017 Tour de France (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Another notable difference between Froome and Pogačar is the age at which they reached the top of their sport.

The Slovenian won’t turn 26 until the end of the next month, but he’s already amassed 84 professional victories, including three Tours, a Giro, 17 Tour stages, three editions of Il Lombardia, two Liège-Bastogne-Liège wins, two Strade Bianches, a Tour of Flanders, six Giro stages, and a Paris-Nice.

By Froome’s 26th birthday, the British rider had yet to take his first pro win.

And Froome says that shift towards riders dominating at younger and younger ages (just look at double Olympic champion, monument, and grand tour winner Remco Evenepoel too, who’s still only 24) has been the biggest development he’s seen in cycling during his career.

> "Even Tadej Pogačar will have difficulty beating him": Eddy Merckx "completely in awe" of Remco Evenepoel, predicts "exceptional" Olympic champion will beat Tour winner at World Championships

Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates (ASO/Charly Lopez)

“I think the availability of data has really changed the sport in the last decade. Young teenagers most probably have access to how professionals are training. We’re probably getting 13, 14-year-olds training like WorldTour riders,” Froome, whose palmares also includes two Vuelta a España overall wins and a Giro d’Italia, says.

“So by the time they turned professional at the age of 19, 20, 21, they’re ready to even go and win races like the Tour de France.

“It’s meant that across the board the levels is much higher. And altitude is definitely a factor as well. Everyone’s going to altitude now, whereas beforehand, certainly during the Team Sky days that I had, there were only a handful of teams going to altitude. Now it’s everyone’s going.”

Chris Froome and Dan Martin, 2017 Tour de France (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

But with success coming at such a young age, does Froome reckon Pogačar can maintain his momentum and keep breaking records, including the all-time Tour record of five wins, before he retires?

“Certainly,” Froome concludes. “I don’t think we can put a limit on that, given how he’s riding. I think at any record is vulnerable, given his age, and given how he’s riding right now.”

15:59
Lights, camera, racing…
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome light show, 2024 Paris Olympics (Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

(Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Right, as the Berlin rave vibe gets going in the Paris velodrome, I’m away off to watch some sprint and Madison racing on the telly (and maybe even get out on the bike myself).

I’ll catch you all on the other side of the Olympics, and just in time for the Tour de France Femmes. Now that’s a proper summer of sport…

15:35
“Cycleway, my arse!” A snapshot of “things destroyed by drivers on Cycleway 1”

Decent cycling infrastructure is one thing. Cycling infrastructure constantly being destroyed by reckless, dangerous drivers is another entirely.

That’s the point being made by the aptly-named Twitter account ‘Cycleway, my arse!’, whose main goal online is highlighting what they regard as the second-rate nature of Transport for London’s Cycleway 1, and who this week posted the following photos “some of the things recently destroyed by drivers on TfL’s dreadful Cycleway 1 route”:

Damage on Cycleway 1 (Cycleway my arse, Twitter)
Damage on Cycleway 1 (Cycleway my arse, Twitter) 2
Damage on Cycleway 1 (Cycleway my arse, Twitter)3

“When will Will Norman admit this route isn’t for purpose?” the account asked. “It’ll always be dominated by drivers.”

And terrible drivers, at that…

16:05
Cyclist in “never-ending” pain after suffering life-changing injuries in pothole crash told he has no grounds for compensation as hole was 13mm too shallow
Commonhole Road, for illustration purposes only, not the exact incident location (Google Maps)

> Cyclist in “never-ending” pain after suffering life-changing injuries in pothole crash told he has no grounds for compensation as hole was 13mm too shallow

15:06
A cow watches on as Japanese rider races the U23 men’s time trial, 2019 world road championships, Harrogate (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Ditching the white stuff in the race for yellow: EF-Oatly-Cannondale to go dairy-free during Tour de France Femmes

EF-Oatly-Cannondale will be hoping for stage wins courtesy of double Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner and Paris-Roubaix winner (and the peloton’s barbecue and dancing queen) Alison Jackson, but they’ll be doing so on a strictly milk and cheese-free diet.

While ditching the dairy may have something to do with their sponsor Oatly specialising in oat milk and other dairy alternatives, and the Tour de France Femmes being a handy advertising billboard for their products, the team’s nutritionist Anna Carceller says a traditional diet that includes dairy can hinder a rider’s recovery.

Alison Jackson (EF)

“If a rider is lactose intolerant, she can have very severe digestive problems, which disappear when lactose is removed from her diet,” Carceller says.

“During intense racing, some athletes have functional intolerances with complex molecules like lactose, developing negative symptoms that can impact their performance and overall wellness. Both of these are medical conditions that have to be addressed and managed properly. Eliminating dairy from a rider’s diet can often solve these problems.”

Carceller adds that at a gruelling stage race like the Tour, a rider’s ability to recover after the demands of each stage is key, and that cutting out dairy may also have anti-inflammatory benefits that can help riders recover faster, enabling them to meet the demands of tough stage after tough stage.

“A dairy-free diet is compatible with high performance,” the nutritionist says. “Food science has shown us that nutritional diversity can be met in a dairy-free diet, allowing an athlete to have an excellent diet while going dairy-free without problems.”

Kristen Faulkner wins 2024 Vuelta stage (EF)

Team CEO Jonathan Vaughters added: “This is a nutrition strategy we’ve discussed over the years but have never before implemented. With Oatly coming on board as a partner, it finally makes sense to go dairy-free at certain races. In regards to nutrition, as well as flavour, we can give our riders what they need through Oatly products.”

If only Toon Aerts and Shari Bossuyt had adopted this new groundbreaking nutrition strategy, eh?

> Wake up to (anything but) milk: Pro cyclists warned not to eat or drink dairy products at cyclocross race after positive doping tests

14:30
One of Bristol’s “most dangerous” cycling and walking routes to be improved, following underspend of Active Travel England money

An extremely narrow stretch of pavement shared by pedestrians and cyclists in Bristol, located next to a busy road, is set to be improved after Active Travel England money was relocated following an underspend on other cycling and walking projects in the city.

Bath Road, Bristol (Google Maps)

According to B24/7, £283,000 will be spent on an ‘outline business case’ for improving walking and cycling along Bath Road, from Cattle Market Road, located next to Temple Meads station, to the Three Lamps junction, after an unexpected underspend on Active Travel England funding on other projects.

Walking and cycling schemes at Filwood Quietway, Deanery Road, Old Market Quietway, and Malago Greenway were completed for less than originally thought, while £50,000 of the unspent funding will also contribute towards the city council’s on-street cycle hangar programme.

13:49
Jack Carlin and Harrie Lavreysen, sprint, 2024 Paris Olympics (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Jack Carlin to race for bronze in individual sprint after being beaten in semi-final by impressive Harrie Lavreysen

Jack Carlin will hope to add another bronze to his Olympic individual sprint collection this evening, after the Paisley rider was knocked out in the semi-finals, losing two straight matches to the formidable Dutch powerhouse Harrie Lavreysen.

After Lavreysen took a comfortable first race lead, in a semi-final featuring the gold and silver medallists from the team sprint, Carlin hoped to make life difficult for the three-time Olympic champion, sailing up and down the bankings of the track in a bid to unsettle his rival.

Jack Carlin and Harrie Lavreysen, sprint, 2024 Paris Olympics (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

It wasn’t to be for Carlin, unfortunately, as reigning champion and pre-Games favourite Lavreysen powered his way past on the home straight to book his place in yet another Olympic final.

However, there is to be no repeat of the all-Dutch sprint final in Tokyo, after Lavreysen’s teammate Jeffrey Hoogland – who beat Hamish Turnbull in the quarters yesterday – was knocked out in just two races by Australian Matt Richardson, who will hope to cause an upset against another orange-clad rider to win his first ever Olympic title later this evening.

13:26
So, just how hard is that new final climb of the Clásica San Sebastian? Well, turns out it’s very, very hard

I’ll admit, the revised Clásica San Sebastian route, and the new final climb of the Pilotegi, has passed me by a bit, what with the Tour and Olympics dominating the bike racing agenda in recent weeks.

But, judging by Neilson Powless’ Strava account of his pre-race recce, the Pilotegi – located just 8km from the finish – looks like it’s going to be brutal.

Neilson Powless Strava Clásica San Sebastian recce

According to Powless’ numbers, the final 600m of the climb (which in total lasts for 2km at an average 11.7 per cent gradient) averages a frankly shocking 20.7 per cent.

To get to grips with the potentially Clásica-deciding test, and to get a taste of how it’ll be raced tomorrow afternoon, the American put out 7.5 watts per kilo (which, as we concluded earlier, is pretty decent)… but only managed to average 12kph for the almost three minutes it took him to ride that final 600m, and at a cadence of just 67 to boot.

Forget the Olympics, it looks like the finale of San Sebastian is going to very, very fun tomorrow…

12:51
Records are falling everywhere!

It’s been quite the start to this afternoon’s session at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in Paris, as record after record fell during the qualifying round of the women’s individual sprint.

With Lea Friedrich’s Olympic record for the flying 200m of 10.31 seconds smashed halfway through the session – 10 riders would ultimately overtake that mark by the end of qualifying – the German then retaliated by setting a blistering new world record for the distance.

Lea Friedrich, Germany, 2024 Paris Olympics (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The 24-year-old’s time of 10.029 blew apart Kelsey Mitchell’s five-year-old record of 10.154 (which was also set at altitude), and brought the women’s flying 200 extremely close to the magical 10-second mark.

And, with something in the hot and humid air of the velodrome, three other riders, including GB’s Olympic team pursuit champions Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell, and last night’s keirin gold medallist Ellese Andrews, also beat Mitchell’s previous mark.

Looks like we’re going to have some competition on our hands.

12:29
“People won’t bother reading the truth, the damage is done”

More from the fallout to the Telegraph’s rather lacklustre attempt to correct their most obvious attempt yet to spread anti-cycling misinformation:

Telegraph 52mph headline correction not required on newspaper front page

> Cyclists frustrated Telegraph newspaper not required to put “52mph cyclists creating death traps” correction on front page like original headline

11:52
“It would take months for the bike to be delivered”: Nigerian sports minister responds to criticism of cyclist Ese Ukpeseraye being forced to borrow German bike to race sprint and keirin events

As the women’s sprint qualifying gets underway in Paris this lunchtime, yesterday we reported that one of the riders competing in the event, Nigerian Ese Ukpeseraye, was forced to borrow a bike from the German team after being drafted into Nigeria’s track line-up at the last moment.

“Don’t be surprised that I’m competing in the track, in the sprint and keirin,” Ukpeseraye posted on Instagram yesterday confirming her late call-up, after her Canyon-Sram development team revealed that Germany had stepped up to loan her a bike to enable the 25-year-old, who took part in the road race last weekend, to compete on the track.

“It is what it is,” she said.

Ese Ukpeseraye, keirin, 2024 Paris Olympics (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Ese Ukpeseraye racing on her borrowed bike in the keirin yesterday (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Following Ukpeseraye’s somewhat cryptic, frustrated post, Nigeria’s cycling fans rushed to condemn the country’s governing body, believing that they had failed to adequately prepare for the Olympics, leaving their representatives without the necessary equipment to race.

However, in the wake of this criticism, the country’s sports minister took to social media to “clarify” the situation, claiming that Nigeria were only granted a spot in the women’s sprint and keirin events two weeks ago after another nation had been disqualified – by which point the team, and their bikes and kits, had already left for Paris.

> “That’s the Olympic spirit”: German track team loan Nigerian rider bike after late call-up for sprint and keirin events

“My attention has been called to a post on social media by Ese Ukpeseraye,” Senator John Owan Enoh said in a statement. “After reading the post and some follow up comments I swung into action. Ese’s post seems to have been grossly misunderstood, perhaps also because it didn’t seem to give proper context to the matter in perspective. It is important I make some clarifications.

“Team Nigeria qualified for one road race in cycling and prepared for it in terms of training and the appropriate competition equipment. Team Nigeria was fully prepared for this road race until two weeks ago after the Cycling team with the rest of Team Nigeria had already left for the Olympics, that a communication from the UCI was received reallocating additional slots to Nigeria in the keirin and individual sprint.

“This reallocation to Nigeria was due to the disqualification of a country, leaving Nigeria as the next eligible to make the list of qualified countries to compete. Unfortunately, this additional slot required the use of a different competition equipment in terms of biking.

“For this track race reallocated to Team Nigeria, a very special equipment (approved specifically for the Olympic track game) is used. It’ll take months to have it delivered after ordering and making payment. To therefore get Ese to compete, the Federation through Ese’s club in Europe and working with a German owned company, got a ‘Track Bike’ for our cyclist Ese.”

11:22
Jonas Vingegaard 2023 Vuelta (Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2023)
Jonas Vingegaard set to return to racing in the Basque Country at tomorrow’s Clásica San Sebastian and next week’s Tour of Poland, where Dane took first professional victory in 2019

After finishing second behind a rampant Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France, just months after suffering what seemed initially like season-ending injuries at the Tour of the Basque Country, Jonas Vingegaard is already set to return to racing at tomorrow’s Clásica San Sebastian, before taking on the Tour of Poland next week, the Dane’s Visma-Lease a Bike team confirmed today.

After ruling himself out of the Vuelta a España, where he finished second overall last year, Vingegaard will instead begin his post-Tour campaign by returning to the Basque Country at Saturday’s Clásica San Sebastian, won three times in the last four editions by Remco Evenepoel, who will eschew the one-day race in favour of a post-Olympic rest period and a build-up to next month’s worlds that will include a Tour of Britain debut.

Jonas Vingegaard drinking at 2024 Tour de France (A.S.O/Charly Lopez)

 (A.S.O/Charly Lopez)

Vingegaard will be joined for the hilly classic by the in-form Sepp Kuss, who will head straight from today’s final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos which he currently leads, and promising British rider Thomas Gloag, who’s also on the recovery trail after winning a stage of the Czech Tour at the end of July, the 22-year-old’s first international race for almost a year.

Dylan van Baarle, Milan Vader, and Julien Vermote round out Visma-Lease a Bike’s team for San Sebastian, the new revised route of which includes the Pilotegi, a short but brutal climb that contains pitches of up to an eye-watering 27 per cent, located just eight kilometres from the finish.

“I was very tired after the Tour. For five days, I did absolutely nothing. I recharged my batteries and then started training again. Everything went well. I currently feel fresh and am ready to take on the next two races,” Vingegaard, who finished eighth in his only appearance in the Clásica in 2021, said in a press release today.

“It will be special to return to the Basque Country after everything that happened a few months ago. Fortunately, I also have many good memories of that region, so I am really looking forward to racing there again.”

Jonas Vingegaard beats Tadej Pogačar, stage 11, 2024 Tour de France (ASO)

 (A.S.O/Charly Lopez)

Two days after racing the Basque classic, two-time Tour de France winner Vingegaard will then race the Tour of Poland, the scene of his breakthrough first pro victory in 2019, and a stage race the Dane says he has a “special bond” with and where he feels he has “something to prove”.

“The race in San Sebastián and the Tour de Pologne are two beautiful races. Moreover, I have a special bond with Poland. It was where I achieved my first victory in the WorldTour,” the Dane says.

“It feels like I still have something to prove there. In 2019, I won the hardest stage and I then started the next day in the leader’s jersey, but I couldn’t secure the overall victory.

“I am determined to win this year, but of course, the competition is not to be underestimated.”

10:54
Norwegian Ipswich Town fan cycling to first game of season against Liverpool (Richie Wiik)
Swapping the tractor for a bike: Norwegian cyclist riding over 1,500km from Olso to Suffolk to watch Ipswich Town’s first Premier League match of the season against Liverpool

The new Premier League season is fast approaching (I know, those two weeks without football on the TV were rough – and no, I’m not counting the Olympics), so it’s time for that annual August football/cycling crossover tradition to pop up again: football fans riding their bikes inordinately long distances across Europe to watch a match.

This time, it’s the turn of Norwegian cyclist, bike blogger, and Ipswich Town diehard (yes, really) Richie Wiik, who’s currently halfway through his 1,500km-plus ride from Olso to Portman Road to watch his team’s opening game of the season, and their first top-flight match for 22 years, against Liverpool next Saturday lunchtime.

Wiik, who’s sofa surfing during his bikepacking tour of northern Europe to mark Kieran McKenna’s side’s long-awaited return to the corrupt, desolate landscape that is the Premier League, says he started supporting Ipswich following their famous 1978 FA Cup Final victory over Arsenal.

Norwegian Ipswich Town fan cycling to first game of season (Richie Wiik)

“I love cycling. I have different cycling blogs,” he told the Ipswich Star. “I’ve been an avid fan of Ipswich since I was in my early teens, and so I was waiting for the fixtures to be released.

“I saw Liverpool at home for the season opener, and this was my trigger to do something crazy to cycle all the way from Oslo to Ipswich.”

Wiik’s route involved setting off on 28 July and riding south from Oslo to Denmark, then through Germany and the Netherlands, before ferrying across to Harwich and riding on to Portman Road, which he hopes he’ll reach next Friday, with a day to spare.

“The most challenging part has been the logistics,” Wiik says, noting that he started with a Liverpool-supporting friend, who turned back when they reached Germany.

“I have so far stayed in everything from a tent in someone’s garden to hotels, but my biggest revelation was finding a website called warmshowers.org. It’s couch surfing for the cycling community and I am amazed by how many hosts there are in Europe.”

Writing yesterday on his Facebook page from Germany, Wiik said: “Arrived in the German town of Papenburg, cycling slowly westwards in the manageable headwind.

“Passing countless German villages and hamlets the last couple of days, right off the beaten track, I can truly say I’d never be here and seen all this if it hadn’t been for the cycling.

“I aim to enter Dutch territory tomorrow, and mind you I find even that somewhat hard to fathom. I’m still not totally convinced I'll make it all the way to Ipswich and that first top flight clash in over 22 years, but the whole idea is starting to dawn on me!”

09:57
Pedal Me (Twitter)
Use of cargo bikes up by 73 per cent in London’s square mile and 63 per cent across the capital, new analysis shows

New analysis by the Clean Cities campaign has found that, between 2022 and 2023, the use of cargo bikes has risen by 73 per cent in the City of London, and by 63 per cent across London as a whole, as businesses shifting to cargo bikes continue to report faster and cleaner deliveries.

In the wake of the findings, Jack Skillen, a director at business improvement district Team London Bridge, told Forbes that more than 200 businesses in central London now use cargo bikes.

“The change in London Bridge has been dramatic and has a positive impact on the environment and the public,” he says.

Cyclist in London hi-vis with cargo bike - copyright Simon MacMichael

> “It would be good if we could choose a healthy and sustainable form of travel without fearing for our lives”: Delivery cyclist reveals he was forced into railings by road rage driver, as Sustrans publishes research examining problems facing cycle couriers

The campaign behind the study, Clean Cities, a European coalition of non-governmental organisations encouraging cities to transition to zero-emission mobility by 2030, argues that greater cargo bike usage can reduce congestion, improve efficiency for businesses, and support the development of more liveable and healthier cities.

Speaking ahead of the annual Cargo Bike Cruise, which took place at the weekend and saw more than 80 cargo bike riders, and 54 local businesses, cycle around London to highlight the campaign’s aims, Jemima Hartshorn, the founder of the clean air campaign Mums For Lungs, said: “We must see London transition to a cleaner and greener city, so we must incentivise businesses to adopt not only electric vehicles but innovative and yet simple solutions such as the cargo bike.”

08:50
Benjamin Thomas wins men’s omnium, 2024 Paris Olympics (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Farce, fast finishing, and French frenzy at the velodrome: Olympic track recap, as Thomas takes emotional Omnium win, Finucane pipped in keirin, and some feisty sprints lead to judges stepping in

Well, that was another wild night in the Olympic velodrome, wasn’t it?

Even the most hardened nay-sayers of racing around in circles would admit that, after home hero Benjamin Thomas secured an extremely popular gold in the Omnium in front of a raucous French crowd, and New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews cemented her status as the best keirin rider in the world with an Olympic title, as GB’s Emma Finucane added bronze to the gold she collected in the team sprint earlier in the week.

However, it wasn’t without its farcical moments, especially in the farce-friendly men’s Omnium (but hey, in an Olympic track cycling competition where the ball lap has failed to ring on two separate occasions already, who doesn’t love the odd bit of chaos?).

Benjamin Thomas wins men’s omnium, 2024 Paris Olympics (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

After the opening tempo race was marred by delayed points and slow decision making by the commissaires – who, to be fair, have a difficult job keeping tabs on what at times resembles an unruly creche – the brilliantly intense and chaotic elimination race also saw a number of laps in which nobody was, in fact, eliminated, with the judges unable to call (with only a lap or two to decide) which rider crossed the line last in time, therefore giving everyone a reprieve.

Then French favourite Thomas, desperate for a good score to keep him in the hunt for gold, was knocked out with eight riders remaining, only for that that decision – after a quick debrief and to the delight of the home crowd – was swiftly reversed, as a frustrated Fernando Gaviria was instead sent packing.

That U-turn by the officials allowed Thomas to cling on for third, behind second-placed Elia Viviani (who was later demoted for a dodgy manoeuvre during the race. I know it’s hard to keep up) and an expert from-the-front performance by Ethan Hayter, whose suffering in the heat of the velodrome ultimately led to him feeling like he was “stuck to the track” during the decisive points race.

And it was during the points race where Thomas took advantage of that fortuitous elimination decision, riding a perfectly judged race to gain two laps and leapfrog Belgian Fabio van den Bossche (who was forced to settle for third) and win a hugely popular gold, as Portugal’s Iúri Leitão also secured his country’s first ever male track medal with silver.

Benjamin Thomas wins men’s omnium, 2024 Paris Olympics (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Oh, and what’s more – Thomas, in true French style, even managed to crash during the latter stages of the points race, jumping back on his bike to complete the job as he was roared on by the deafening home supporters, who didn’t disappoint when it came to a jubilant and emotional rendition of La Marseillaise during the medal ceremony.

I told you it was dramatic. (Oh, and that’s Ivan from the Traitors series one tweeting about the Omnium, in case you were wondering.)

And the drama and the chaos continued in the men’s sprint quarter finals, where Japan’s Kaiya Ota thought he had progressed to the next round after beating GB’s Jack Carlin 2-0 in a feisty match marred by flying elbows from Carlin and Mark Renshaw-esque headbutts from Ota.

Jack Carlin and Kaiya Ota, sprint, 2024 Paris Olympics (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

However, the judges relegated Ota for the unnecessary use of his head, and Carlin promptly won the decider to book his spot in the semis. His teammate Hamish Turnbull will be missing from that round, however, despite giving favourite Jeffrey Hoogland by beating him in their first match, before the Dutch star roared back to prevent the upset of the round.

Meanwhile, Emma Finucane’s seriously impressive Olympic debut continued, as she bagged a bronze in the women’s keirin, as world champion Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand showed her class to add an Olympic title to her collection, while the Netherland’s Hetty van de Wouw pipped Finucane at the end for silver. The Welsh star’s gold medal-winning team sprint colleague Katy Marchant finished fourth, ahead of Emma Hinze.

Emma Finucane, keirin, 2024 Paris Olympics (Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

(Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

“Going up in that final and scraping through the semi, I knew I had to find something in my legs that I hadn’t seen before,” Finucane told the BBC after the race.

“Ellesse is world champion, she has demonstrated today that she is so strong. All of the other girls in that final, we’re the strongest girls in the world that’s why we are in the Olympic final. And to even be there next to one of my best friends, Katy, was such a pinch me moment.

“To get a bronze medal, it literally feels like gold to me because I left everything out there on the track. If you told me a year ago I’d be coming to the Olympics and getting a gold in track sprint and then bronze in keirin, I would’ve been like ‘no way’ but here I am.”

And to think, there’s more drama to come today. But let’s just hope all the bells ring in time and all decisions are made promptly, okay?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

Smoggysteve | 2 hours ago
Ref Chris Froomes comments. It does make me wonder how in the space of a few years - not decades, the top riders seem to have become near super human in their achievements. Is it the bikes? They all have the same bikes which if anything are heavier than a few years ago. Is it nutrition? Teams will offer it to all their riders too so no real jump there. What else could it be? How are a handful of riders become so good all at the same time and one especially bad numbers that are other worldly in their size? 
 

And then I think, how old are they? When did they start on the pro scene and when did bio passports become a thing? 
 

A bio passport can tell you any strange peaks and abnormalities in a riders bio chemistry. But what if they were always there from day one? What is abnormal?
 

once every so often you get a wonder kid or a talent do good they leave everyone behind. But to have 3-4 all at once? Are Pogacar, Vingegaard and Evenapoel really so much better than every else? The gap between these and the next best riders is cavernous. 
 

It could just be one big coincidence I guess. Who know?  

Rendel Harris replied to Smoggysteve | 35 min ago
Smoggysteve wrote:

A bio passport can tell you any strange peaks and abnormalities in a riders bio chemistry. But what if they were always there from day one? What is abnormal?
 

once every so often you get a wonder kid or a talent do good they leave everyone behind. But to have 3-4 all at once? Are Pogacar, Vingegaard and Evenapoel really so much better than every else? The gap between these and the next best riders is cavernous. 
 

The biological passport has been around in cycling since 2008, so certainly will have followed the current riders all their professional lives.

The gap between Pogacar and the rest is large but by no means cavernous, yes he's won three Tours but he's lost two, he's yet to win a WC title and so on. Also it's clear that he's a once-in-a-generation talent, possibly a once-in-a-lifetime talent like Merckx. The others aren't so far above the rest and the fact that plenty of other riders have won big races, world championships and even GTs (Kuss, Geoghan Hart, Bernal, Carapaz, Yates, Hindley, Dumoulin, Thomas, Aru, Quinatana all in the last decade) shows they're not quite as dominant as is sometimes claimed. That's before you even talk about the other extraordinary riders like MVDP, WVA and so on. It's not just three or four at the top.

Jakrayan replied to Smoggysteve | 1 hour ago
As I commented below, riders can now take in and utilise up to 250g of carbohydrates more over the course of a 5 hour race than was thought possible just a few years ago. That's around 1,000 (kilo)calories give or take, enough for an hour's hard effort for a decent amateur and enough to make a massive difference for a pro towards the end of a stage, not to mention how well they can recover for the following days if they're not completely depleted. So a gifted athlete beating a doped athlete's 'record' on a long climb by 3 minutes at the end of a mammoth stage with today's training methods, altitude camps, nutrition, aero equipment (which makes a difference even at 20kph), power meters etc etc is entirely feasible, especially considering the doper was probably riding on fumes by the end of the stage. 

I've been wrong before - I was an LA believer - and was very skeptical of Pog and Roglic after Operation Aderlass when the UCI announced an investigation into Slovenian cycling in general. However, I am slowly starting to believe again.... 

Avatar
0 likes

Jakrayan wrote:

 aero equipment (which makes a difference even at 20kph)

And let's not forget the energy saved throughout the day on the way to the climb, when people say the extra two kilos of bike weight and aerodynamic advantages wouldn't make an enormous difference on a climb they are forgetting all the extra energy it took the previous generation of riders to get those heavier, less aerodynamic bikes to the foot of the climb in the first place.

Avatar
5 likes

Not cycling related but
"Driver jailed for death of Ecuador politician's daughter"
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgl2klz0gw9o

I wonder if the sentence would have been less if the victim was a cyclist or not related to a politician.

stonojnr | 7 hours ago
1 like

the mighty Ipswich Town has lots of Norwegian fans, theyre called Norwegian blues. but the Star claims its only 1000km trip, not 1500km ?

I suspect Richie's biggest challenge, after navigating the road to Ipswich from Harwich (please dont use the A137!!!) will actually be finding somewhere safe & secure to lock his bike during the game. Id never leave my bike near Portman Rd, in fact I dont leave my bike anywhere in the town full stop.

Jakrayan replied to stonojnr | 1 hour ago
2 likes

I was going to comment something along similar lines, that it would be a crying shame (and an embarrassment to the UK) if he cycled all that way with the help of complete strangers accommodating him, only to get to the UK and for someone to nick his bike. 

Maybe we should start crowdfunding for a new one, just in case? 😬

ktache | 7 hours ago
0 likes

Watching the BBC's coverage and maybe coming from the Chris Boardman, the judges in the elimination race only have 6 seconds to make a decision and cannot eliminate the next rider if the previously eliminated rider is still in the race.

mdavidford replied to ktache | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Just to add to the confusion, there seemed to be another bell 'malfunction' - I think it was the Portuguese rider was complaining about being eliminated when they didn't know it was a sprint because there was no bell (though you do wonder how hard it is to count to two...)

Jakrayan replied to mdavidford | 1 hour ago
0 likes

During races and hard training sessions I sometimes felt like I was seeing double, though don't think I ever heard double!

Rendel Harris | 8 hours ago
6 likes

Nice to see a voice of experience and common sense putting forward an alternative viewpoint to the "must be doped" narrative. Not saying for sure nobody's doping (said that in the past and blew up rather spectacularly) but when you look at the list of resources the current riders have that Pantani et al didn't, including power meters, altitude camps, wind tunnel testing, aero bikes, tubeless tyres, exact nutrition planning, gels, super domestiques and professional-level training and coaching from puberty it would be astonishing if they didn't smash the records of nearly quarter of a century ago, not that they have.

Jakrayan replied to Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
1 like

In the nutritional advances you have the fact that athletes can train their gut to absorb up to 120g of carbohydrates per hour, whereas just a few years ago 70-90 was regarded as being the maximum. Over a 5 hour race that's up to an extra 250g of carbohydrates that can be ingested and utilised, up to 1,000 (kilo)calories give or take. That's enough for nearly an hour of hard cycling, which makes a massive difference both at the end of a stage, but also the days to come as if you're not finishing completely empty of cards you recover so much faster and better. 

Latest Comments

 