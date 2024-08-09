Tadej Pogačar’s power numbers are “mind boggling”, says Chris Froome; Cyclist photographs “things destroyed by drivers” on cycleway “not fit for purpose”; Dairy-free diet for Tour de France team; Olympic drama; Brutal Basque climb + more on the live blog

It’s strange to think that not that long ago, Chris Froome was the benchmark for staggering climbing times in grand tours.
But the times have certainly a-changed, and after Tadej Pogačar’s slew of record-breaking rides at this year’s Tour de France – which included destroying Marco Pantani’s Plateau de Beille time from 1998 by three and a half minutes, along with several other records set during cycling’s wild west EPO era – it’s clear that the goalposts have shifted significantly since Froome’s days as the sport’s dominant grand tour winner.
(ASO/Charly Lopez)
And that’s something even the four-time Tour winner acknowledged himself this week while speaking to Velo’s Shane Stokes at the Arctic Race of Norway, where the 39-year-old finished 89th on GC to continue his run of mid-bunch stage race placings this year.
“It’s incredible, absolutely incredible,” Froome, said of Pogačar’s performance at the Tour this year, where the rampant Slovenian took six stage victories, including every single high mountain stage, and beat Jonas Vingegaard by over six minutes on the way to his third career Tour title.
“If the numbers that are being reported coming out of the Tour de France are to be believed and correct, it is just mind boggling. I mean, an amazing, amazing, amazing performance.”
To put Froome’s comments into context – on Plateau de Beille last month, in what many, including Pogačar himself, rate as one of the greatest climbing performances cycling has ever seen, the UAE Team Emirates rider averaged a staggering power output of 7w/kg for just under 40 minutes on the 15.8km, 7.9 per cent Pyrenean brute.
And that was at the end of a 199km monster stage that featured four other first-category climbs before the HC denouement, and one that was raced hard from the gun.
By contrast, according to Team Sky – and you can take their claims with as much salt as you like – Froome averaged 6.1w/kg when he destroyed his rivals on La Pierre-Saint-Martin at the end of stage 10 of the 2015 Tour, putting 59 seconds into second-placed teammate Richie Porte and over a minute into everyone else, including Nairo Quintana.
(Alex Broadway/ASO/SWpix.com)
That was Froome at his summit finish-killing peak, and it’s important that while, at 15.2km and 7.4 per cent, the Pierre-Saint-Martin is similar to the Plateau de Beille, the Team Sky leader’s exploits came at the end of a stage which featured no other climbs before its mountain-top finale, and came almost an entire week earlier in the race than Pogačar’s Pirata-destroying ride.
Even Lance Armstrong and his old mucker Michele Ferrari used to bang on about the sacred number of 6.7w/kg that would almost certainly guarantee you the yellow jersey in Paris. Now, Pogačar is hitting the 7 mark, and most of the top five are outdoing three decades of seemingly insurmountable climbing performances.
But it’s not just the Slovenian’s sport-redefining performances at the Tour that impress Froome.
“Given what he’s been able to do in one day races and classics earlier on in the season, to still be able to carry that form through to the Giro and the Tour is just phenomenal,” the Israel-Premier Tech rider added. “He’s a phenomenal athlete. It’s been a pleasure to watch.”
(Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
Another notable difference between Froome and Pogačar is the age at which they reached the top of their sport.
The Slovenian won’t turn 26 until the end of the next month, but he’s already amassed 84 professional victories, including three Tours, a Giro, 17 Tour stages, three editions of Il Lombardia, two Liège-Bastogne-Liège wins, two Strade Bianches, a Tour of Flanders, six Giro stages, and a Paris-Nice.
By Froome’s 26th birthday, the British rider had yet to take his first pro win.
And Froome says that shift towards riders dominating at younger and younger ages (just look at double Olympic champion, monument, and grand tour winner Remco Evenepoel too, who’s still only 24) has been the biggest development he’s seen in cycling during his career.
(ASO/Charly Lopez)
“I think the availability of data has really changed the sport in the last decade. Young teenagers most probably have access to how professionals are training. We’re probably getting 13, 14-year-olds training like WorldTour riders,” Froome, whose palmares also includes two Vuelta a España overall wins and a Giro d’Italia, says.
“So by the time they turned professional at the age of 19, 20, 21, they’re ready to even go and win races like the Tour de France.
“It’s meant that across the board the levels is much higher. And altitude is definitely a factor as well. Everyone’s going to altitude now, whereas beforehand, certainly during the Team Sky days that I had, there were only a handful of teams going to altitude. Now it’s everyone’s going.”
(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
But with success coming at such a young age, does Froome reckon Pogačar can maintain his momentum and keep breaking records, including the all-time Tour record of five wins, before he retires?
“Certainly,” Froome concludes. “I don’t think we can put a limit on that, given how he’s riding. I think at any record is vulnerable, given his age, and given how he’s riding right now.”
Ref Chris Froomes comments. It does make me wonder how in the space of a few years - not decades, the top riders seem to have become near super human in their achievements. Is it the bikes? They all have the same bikes which if anything are heavier than a few years ago. Is it nutrition? Teams will offer it to all their riders too so no real jump there. What else could it be? How are a handful of riders become so good all at the same time and one especially bad numbers that are other worldly in their size?
And then I think, how old are they? When did they start on the pro scene and when did bio passports become a thing?
A bio passport can tell you any strange peaks and abnormalities in a riders bio chemistry. But what if they were always there from day one? What is abnormal?
once every so often you get a wonder kid or a talent do good they leave everyone behind. But to have 3-4 all at once? Are Pogacar, Vingegaard and Evenapoel really so much better than every else? The gap between these and the next best riders is cavernous.
It could just be one big coincidence I guess. Who know?
The biological passport has been around in cycling since 2008, so certainly will have followed the current riders all their professional lives.
The gap between Pogacar and the rest is large but by no means cavernous, yes he's won three Tours but he's lost two, he's yet to win a WC title and so on. Also it's clear that he's a once-in-a-generation talent, possibly a once-in-a-lifetime talent like Merckx. The others aren't so far above the rest and the fact that plenty of other riders have won big races, world championships and even GTs (Kuss, Geoghan Hart, Bernal, Carapaz, Yates, Hindley, Dumoulin, Thomas, Aru, Quinatana all in the last decade) shows they're not quite as dominant as is sometimes claimed. That's before you even talk about the other extraordinary riders like MVDP, WVA and so on. It's not just three or four at the top.
As I commented below, riders can now take in and utilise up to 250g of carbohydrates more over the course of a 5 hour race than was thought possible just a few years ago. That's around 1,000 (kilo)calories give or take, enough for an hour's hard effort for a decent amateur and enough to make a massive difference for a pro towards the end of a stage, not to mention how well they can recover for the following days if they're not completely depleted. So a gifted athlete beating a doped athlete's 'record' on a long climb by 3 minutes at the end of a mammoth stage with today's training methods, altitude camps, nutrition, aero equipment (which makes a difference even at 20kph), power meters etc etc is entirely feasible, especially considering the doper was probably riding on fumes by the end of the stage.
I've been wrong before - I was an LA believer - and was very skeptical of Pog and Roglic after Operation Aderlass when the UCI announced an investigation into Slovenian cycling in general. However, I am slowly starting to believe again....
And let's not forget the energy saved throughout the day on the way to the climb, when people say the extra two kilos of bike weight and aerodynamic advantages wouldn't make an enormous difference on a climb they are forgetting all the extra energy it took the previous generation of riders to get those heavier, less aerodynamic bikes to the foot of the climb in the first place.
Nice to see a voice of experience and common sense putting forward an alternative viewpoint to the "must be doped" narrative. Not saying for sure nobody's doping (said that in the past and blew up rather spectacularly) but when you look at the list of resources the current riders have that Pantani et al didn't, including power meters, altitude camps, wind tunnel testing, aero bikes, tubeless tyres, exact nutrition planning, gels, super domestiques and professional-level training and coaching from puberty it would be astonishing if they didn't smash the records of nearly quarter of a century ago, not that they have.
In the nutritional advances you have the fact that athletes can train their gut to absorb up to 120g of carbohydrates per hour, whereas just a few years ago 70-90 was regarded as being the maximum. Over a 5 hour race that's up to an extra 250g of carbohydrates that can be ingested and utilised, up to 1,000 (kilo)calories give or take. That's enough for nearly an hour of hard cycling, which makes a massive difference both at the end of a stage, but also the days to come as if you're not finishing completely empty of cards you recover so much faster and better.