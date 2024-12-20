Track cyclist banned for a month for “indecent” behaviour after swearing and showing officials the middle finger following disqualification for “dangerous” close pass during world championship race

Pro cyclist Jan-Willem van Schip has been handed a month-long ban by the UCI for making “indecent and very expressive gestures” at race officials, following an incident that saw the Dutch rider disqualified for a “dangerous” manoeuvre during a chaotic elimination race at the UCI track world championships in October.

On the final day of competition at the velodrome in Ballerup, Parkhotel Valkenburg pro Van Schip – known for his use of super-narrow, boundary-pushing handlebars – was in contention for a medal towards the end of an elimination race which had already been marred by crashes and disqualifications for dangerous riding, with only eventual winner and home favourite Tobias Aagaard Hansen and Elia Viviani left on the track.

However, just as Van Schip was preparing for the three-up sprint, the race jury relegated and removed him from the race for what they perceived to be a “dangerous” close pass on Portugal’s Diogo Narciso two sprints previously, when the Dutchman was seen to have moved Narciso up the track just before the line.

With Van Schip’s late relegation meaning Canada’s Dylan Bibic stayed on to take bronze, the 30-year-old made his feelings on the decision extremely clear, raising his hands in bemusement at the race commissaires as they informed him of his relegation.

Van Schip, a former Madison and points race world champion on the track, then reportedly lost his temper as he exited the track, cursing at the officials and raising two middle fingers in the track centre, in full view of the Danish spectators, who were busy celebrating home rider Hansen’s victory.

(Ian MacNicol/SWpix.com)

The Dutch rider’s outburst, meanwhile, saw his relegation upgraded to an outright disqualification, after falling foul of the UCI’s rules against “assault, intimidation, insults, threats, improper conduct directed at any other person”.

He was also then dropped from the Netherlands’ team for the Madison later that day, where he was looking to defend his world title.

And on Friday afternoon, the UCI confirmed that their disciplinary proceedings against Van Schip have been completed, with the Dutch pro being fined and slapped with a month-long ban from the sport, which will expire on 1 February, meaning he will miss only a handful of six-day events before returning for the rest of the road and track season.

“In reaction to the decision from the Commissaires to relegate him from the race, Mr Van Schip made indecent and very expressive gestures while leaving the track,” the UCI said in a statement.

“This behaviour, which was carried out in a public setting and in direct reaction to a Commissaires’ decision, was considered to be in violation of articles 12.4.010 and 12.4.017(d) of the UCI Regulations, leading to a suspension from 27 December 2024 to 1 February 2025 (included) and the payment of a fine.

“These sanctions are in addition to the decisions of disqualification and fine imposed by the Commissaires for the rider’s behaviour after the initial decision of relegation for a deviation.

“Mr Van Schip fully cooperated in the proceedings and acknowledged the violation of the UCI Regulations.”

October’s outburst at the Ballerup worlds wasn’t the first time Van Schip has faced censure for dangerous behaviour during a major championships.

At the Paris Olympics in August, he was disqualified from the Madison for headbutting British rider Oliver Wood, causing him to crash.

He was also thrown off the Baloise Belgium Tour back in 2021 for using Speeco’s radical ‘Aero Breakaway Bar’, designed specifically for Van Schip and his extremely narrow riding style – but which the UCI deemed illegal.

Van Schip was then disqualified again in June from the Heistse Pijl race in Belgium for availing of Toot Engineering’s Ashaa RR aero bars in another attempt to adopt his by-now signature time trial-esque position during a road race.