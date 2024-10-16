“It’s a fantastic pension scheme”: Chris Froome branded “the worst signing in cycling history” and a “half-time clown” by former pro after “undignified, meagre” season; Froome admits “I’m not looking for victories” + more on the live blog

Tom Pidcock’s future at Ineos is up in the air, Mark Cavendish has been busy receiving knighthoods and chatting about future plans, and even Bradley Wiggins has been floating around, riding charity events and hanging out with Pete Wicks and Kate Garraway on Celebrity Catchphrase.
So, it was only a matter of time before Chris Froome’s name popped up somewhere.
The four-time Tour de France winner is currently racing in China at the Tour of Guangxi, where he managed to infiltrate the strong morning break of eight riders on today’s second stage, alongside the likes of Dries De Bondt, Daan Hoole, and Taco van der Hoorn.
However, with around 40km to go on the day’s only categorised climb – a Cat 3 ascent averaging 3.3 per cent – Froome drifted off the back of the breakaway, which managed to hold on until the final kilometre as Soudal-Quickstep’s Warre Vangheluwe won a chaotic sprint.
Despite its abrupt and early end and an ultimate 106th place finish, that 142km stint in the break today by Froome arguably represents the 39-year-old’s most impressive performance of what has been an almost completely anonymous 2024.
The Israel-Premier Tech rider’s best result this year so far was a 21st on stage six of the Tour du Rwanda, while his brief forays into elite European stage racing (what used to be his bread and butter during the glory years at Sky), at Tirreno-Adriatico, the Critérium du Dauphiné, and the Arctic Race of Norway yielded nothing higher than 70th.
Which is all probably why Froome – who remains one of the highest earners in the peloton – has this week been branded the “worst signing in cycling history” by former Danish pro-turned-journalist and pundit Michael Rasmussen.
Speaking to Viaplay’s cycling show, Rasmussen – who famously also had a habit of mysteriously disappearing (during training in Italy while trying to elude the anti-doping authorities, though, not at races) – once again pulled no punches when it came to evaluating the seven-time grand tour winner’s career swansong.
FroomeDog versus the Chicken, part two
“He has almost become a half-time clown who tours around to all kinds of small races. It simply has to be the worst signing in world history for a cycling team,” the spindly climber known as ‘the Chicken’ said.
“Not for Froome, though. Because it is a fantastic pension scheme that he has started there.”
Ouch.
“It is undignified to look at,” Rasmussen, who was kicked off the 2007 Tour de France while on the cusp of winning the race after he was found to have lied about his whereabouts for testing, continued.
“The wild thing is that it is his own decision. You can say that for five million euros a year you can probably take a few defeats along the way. Sportingly, it’s pretty meagre. It is an undignified end to a career like his.”
> Chris Froome downplays war of words with team owner, claims criticism of bike set-up and performances "blown out of proportion"
Of course, Rasmussen isn’t the first to question Froome’s position at Israel-Premier Tech, the squad he joined in 2021 after a hugely successful decade-long spell at Team Sky/Ineos.
Even IPT’s co-owner Sylvan Adams last year publicly stated that Froome did not represent “value for money” for his team, after the British rider claimed he felt “let down” after being omitted from the squad’s 2023 Tour de France line-up, and that his form had suffered from “frustrating” equipment issues.
(ARN/Aurélien Vialatte)
When asked on the Radio Cycling podcast whether Israel-Premier Tech’s deal for Froome – reported to be worth around €5 million a year – represented value for money, Israeli-Canadian billionaire Adams said: “Absolutely not. How could we say we had value for money? We signed Chris to be the leader of our Tour de France team, and he’s not even here. So that cannot be considered value for money.
“This is not a PR exercise. Chris isn’t a symbol, he isn’t a PR tool, he’s supposed to be our leader at the Tour de France and he’s not even here, so no, I couldn’t say he’s value for money, no.”
This week’s rant isn’t the first time that Rasmussen has publicly criticised Froome’s current form, either.
> “What a load of BS... Froome could ride his Pinarello from 2015 and still wouldn’t crack the Tour of Rwanda top 20”: Fans and former pros, including Michael Rasmussen, ridicule Chris Froome’s claim that bike set-up was “centimetres” off from Team Sky days
Last November, the four-time Tour winner made the now-infamous claim that his recent bike set-up at Israel-Premier Tech – including his reach and saddle height – was “centimetres” off from his Pinarello-riding, grand tour-dominating position at Team Sky, a claim dismissed as “bullshit” by Rasmussen.
Responding to our story on Froome’s comments (cheers Michael!), the Dane wrote: ““What a load of BS from Froome. Any pro cyclist who has done 1,000s of hours on a bike will instantly feel a change in the set-up.
“Froome could ride his Pinarello from 2015 and he still wouldn’t crack top 20 in Tour du Rwanda with his current level.”
To be fair, the Chicken was right – Froome only managed 27th overall in Rwanda this year…
