"It's a fantastic pension scheme": Chris Froome branded "the worst signing in cycling history" and a "half-time clown" by former pro after "undignified, meagre" season; Froome admits "I'm not looking for victories" + more on the live blog

The weather may not currently know what it’s playing at, but at least Ryan Mallon (kind of) does, and he’s here for another daily helping of cycling news, views, and general silliness on the Wednesday live blog
Wed, Oct 16, 2024 12:10
11

Chris Froome, 2024 Arctic Race of Norway (ARN/Aurelien Vialatte)
08:09
Chris Froome (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“It’s a fantastic pension scheme”: Chris Froome “the worst signing in cycling history”, blasts former pro Michael Rasmussen, as four-time Tour de France winner branded a “half-time clown” after “undignified, meagre” season

Tom Pidcock’s future at Ineos is up in the air, Mark Cavendish has been busy receiving knighthoods and chatting about future plans, and even Bradley Wiggins has been floating around, riding charity events and hanging out with Pete Wicks and Kate Garraway on Celebrity Catchphrase.

So, it was only a matter of time before Chris Froome’s name popped up somewhere.

The four-time Tour de France winner is currently racing in China at the Tour of Guangxi, where he managed to infiltrate the strong morning break of eight riders on today’s second stage, alongside the likes of Dries De Bondt, Daan Hoole, and Taco van der Hoorn.

However, with around 40km to go on the day’s only categorised climb – a Cat 3 ascent averaging 3.3 per cent – Froome drifted off the back of the breakaway, which managed to hold on until the final kilometre as Soudal-Quickstep’s Warre Vangheluwe won a chaotic sprint.

Despite its abrupt and early end and an ultimate 106th place finish, that 142km stint in the break today by Froome arguably represents the 39-year-old’s most impressive performance of what has been an almost completely anonymous 2024.

The Israel-Premier Tech rider’s best result this year so far was a 21st on stage six of the Tour du Rwanda, while his brief forays into elite European stage racing (what used to be his bread and butter during the glory years at Sky), at Tirreno-Adriatico, the Critérium du Dauphiné, and the Arctic Race of Norway yielded nothing higher than 70th.

Which is all probably why Froome – who remains one of the highest earners in the peloton – has this week been branded the “worst signing in cycling history” by former Danish pro-turned-journalist and pundit Michael Rasmussen.

Speaking to Viaplay’s cycling show, Rasmussen – who famously also had a habit of mysteriously disappearing (during training in Italy while trying to elude the anti-doping authorities, though, not at races) – once again pulled no punches when it came to evaluating the seven-time grand tour winner’s career swansong.

Michael Rasmussen (Glory Cycles, Flickr)

FroomeDog versus the Chicken, part two

“He has almost become a half-time clown who tours around to all kinds of small races. It simply has to be the worst signing in world history for a cycling team,” the spindly climber known as ‘the Chicken’ said.

“Not for Froome, though. Because it is a fantastic pension scheme that he has started there.”

Ouch.

“It is undignified to look at,” Rasmussen, who was kicked off the 2007 Tour de France while on the cusp of winning the race after he was found to have lied about his whereabouts for testing, continued.

“The wild thing is that it is his own decision. You can say that for five million euros a year you can probably take a few defeats along the way. Sportingly, it’s pretty meagre. It is an undignified end to a career like his.”

> Chris Froome downplays war of words with team owner, claims criticism of bike set-up and performances "blown out of proportion"

Of course, Rasmussen isn’t the first to question Froome’s position at Israel-Premier Tech, the squad he joined in 2021 after a hugely successful decade-long spell at Team Sky/Ineos.

Even IPT’s co-owner Sylvan Adams last year publicly stated that Froome did not represent “value for money” for his team, after the British rider claimed he felt “let down” after being omitted from the squad’s 2023 Tour de France line-up, and that his form had suffered from “frustrating” equipment issues.

Chris Froome, 2024 Arctic Race of Norway (ARN/Aurelien Vialatte)

(ARN/Aurélien Vialatte)

When asked on the Radio Cycling podcast whether Israel-Premier Tech’s deal for Froome – reported to be worth around €5 million a year – represented value for money, Israeli-Canadian billionaire Adams said: “Absolutely not. How could we say we had value for money? We signed Chris to be the leader of our Tour de France team, and he’s not even here. So that cannot be considered value for money.

“This is not a PR exercise. Chris isn’t a symbol, he isn’t a PR tool, he’s supposed to be our leader at the Tour de France and he’s not even here, so no, I couldn’t say he’s value for money, no.”

This week’s rant isn’t the first time that Rasmussen has publicly criticised Froome’s current form, either.

Chris Froome Factor 02 VAM

> “What a load of BS... Froome could ride his Pinarello from 2015 and still wouldn’t crack the Tour of Rwanda top 20”: Fans and former pros, including Michael Rasmussen, ridicule Chris Froome’s claim that bike set-up was “centimetres” off from Team Sky days

Last November, the four-time Tour winner made the now-infamous claim that his recent bike set-up at Israel-Premier Tech – including his reach and saddle height – was “centimetres” off from his Pinarello-riding, grand tour-dominating position at Team Sky, a claim dismissed as “bullshit” by Rasmussen.

Responding to our story on Froome’s comments (cheers Michael!), the Dane wrote: ““What a load of BS from Froome. Any pro cyclist who has done 1,000s of hours on a bike will instantly feel a change in the set-up.

“Froome could ride his Pinarello from 2015 and he still wouldn’t crack top 20 in Tour du Rwanda with his current level.”

To be fair, the Chicken was right – Froome only managed 27th overall in Rwanda this year…

10:46
Chris Froome (copyright Zac Williams, SWpics.com)
“Realistically, I’m not looking for victories myself”: Chris Froome offers honest take on current status in the peloton and says he’s “incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved”

Chris Froome may be the current favourite punching bag of the ex-pro punditry clique, but the four-time Tour de France winner is at least realistic and honest about his own standing within the peloton of 2024.

Speaking to Wielerflits at the Tour of Guangxi, 39-year-old Froome admitted that he’s no longer aiming for individual victories on the road, as he enters what is expected to be the final year of his career at Israel-Premier Tech.

Froome’s last pro victory came at the 2018 Giro d’Italia, which he won in dramatic fashion following a breathtaking long-range attack on the Colle delle Finestre on stage 19.

However, since his career-threatening crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, the British rider has experienced a dramatic dip in form, his third-place finish on Alpe d’Huez at the 2022 Tour de France, behind winner Tom Pidcock, remarkably remaining the only top ten he’s recorded since joining Israel-Premier Tech the previous year.

Breakaway: Froome Pidcock Powless Ciccone Tour de France Alpe d'Huez 2022 stage 12 (ASO / Pauline Ballet)

(ASO/Pauline Ballet)

When asked by Weilerflits for the one goal he hopes to achieve during the final year of his contract at IPT, Froome laugh: “Good question, good question! I’m going to sit down with the team at the end of the season and figure out what next year looks like, and get stuck into it.”

Are you still looking for results yourself, the Dutch cycling site asked.

“No, no,” Froome quickly responded. “At this point, I’m looking to just do what I can in the sport, and realistically I’m not looking for victories myself. I love the sport, I love riding my bike, that makes it a lot easier.”

When asked if he’d settled into a new domestique role at Israel-Premier Tech, the kind he was accustomed to before his dramatic emergence at the 2011 Vuelta, Froome added: “I don’t know if it’s a new role, I’ve always done a job if I can help a teammate to try and win, and I’m happy to do that.”

Remco Evenepoel and Joe Blackmore, stage two, 2024 Tour of Britain (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Britain’s Joe Blackmore sprints alongside Remco Evenepoel at the 2024 Tour of Britain (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

One of those riders currently being helped by Froome, of course, is Joe Blackmore, the 21-year-old British pro who won the Tour de l’Avenir in the summer before finishing fifth overall at the Tour of Britain, and who is currently racing in Guangxi with Froome.

“In terms of the future for Britain, I think he’s got a great chance of developing into a very big rider,” the 39-year-old said. “I’m not necessarily looking for their respect, but I enjoy working with youngsters and sharing all the experience I’ve had over the course of my career.”

Asked about his own legacy in the sport, Froome continued: “Obviously I’ll be able to reflect a little bit more when I finish my career, but I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved and happy to still be doing what I love most.”

Chris Froome, 2017 Tour de France (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Froome during his final Tour win in 2017 (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

And, even if he’s not aiming for big wins anymore, Froome can at least enjoy some of the perks of being a pro cyclist for another year, including trips to far-flung places in October.

“Discovering new cultures like this has become a big part of professional cycling, I think, getting to travel the world and see places you’d normally never get to see,” he said.

“I have definitely been to places this season that I haven’t expected, or been to before. Rwanda was on the programme out in Africa, I’ve been to Romania this year, and now to Guangxi.”

Well, I suppose that’s one way of looking at prolonging your cycling career past the point of it being professionally viable, the free trips…

16:42
Josh Tarling set to miss track world championships after breaking ribs in Tour of Croatia crash

The world track championships are underway in Ballerup, Denmark – kicking off with an almost immediate crash for China’s women’s team sprint squad – but the GB team will be missing Josh Tarling, whose turbulent 2024 has made room for yet another setback.

The 20-year-old, who had been set to make his track worlds debut in Denmark, teaming up with Mark Stewart in the Madison, crashed earlier this month at the Tour of Croatia, suffering broken ribs.

Josh Tarling, men’s time trial, 2024 world road championships, Zurich (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

And today, British Cycling confirmed that Tarling, after two excruciating medal misses in the time trial at the Olympics (where he was denied bronze due to a puncture) and world championships, has been “medically withdrawn” from the squad due to his injuries, and will be replaced by Ethan Hayter for the Madison.

“No track worlds for Josh having suffered broken ribs during his crash at Tour of Croatia,” his dad Michael tweeted today. “Luck in 2024 has been bad or missing, so on to 2025.”

16:35
“Majority of cyclists are reasonable people and will dismount”: More from Bedford’s notorious PSPO
Bedford town centre cycling ban (Google Maps)

> Cycling campaign opposes controversial town centre cycle ban which has seen “738 cyclists fined in last few months”

12:58
London cyclists (Ayad Hendy via Unsplash)
“Couldn't you have mentioned that people driving badly and causing crashes is the key reason for high insurance premiums?” Transport Secretary Louise Haigh criticised for “backing drivers” and claiming that “owning a car is a lifeline, not a luxury”

Less than a week after earning plaudits from cyclists for accusing the previous Conservative administration of pursuing “poisonous culture wars against road users of all descriptions”, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has been criticised by road safety campaigners this afternoon, after penning an article supporting lower car insurance premiums, in which she argued that “owning a car for most people is a lifeline, not a luxury”.

In the article for the Mirror, titled “When people are priced out of driving it risks holding them back”, Labour minister Haigh wrote that “car insurance is an essential for millions up and down the country”.

“It’s not just a legal requirement, but something that protects all of us on the road. Yet, in recent years, millions of responsible drivers have seen a hike in premiums far outstripping rises seen in other countries,” she said.

“That’s why this government stood on a manifesto commitment to tackle the rising cost of car insurance. We promised to back drivers and today, we’re making good on that promise.”

Louise Haigh, Labour shadow transport secretary (credit - Cycling UK)

> Conservative government “pursued poisonous culture wars” between cyclists and drivers, says new transport secretary – as Labour vows to “take back streets” for all road users

Launching a new taskforce this afternoon, which will include Which? and Citizens Advice, along with representatives from the insurance, price comparison, and car industries, Haigh says she will “bring together industry experts and consumer champions with a simple aim: to reduce high premiums and get drivers a fair deal”.

“I know insurance is a complex market, with many factors affecting prices. But this government was elected to serve working people, and fix parts of the economy that had stopped working for them,” she continued.

“That’s why we’re determined to take action. Because owning a car for most people is a lifeline, not a luxury.

“When people are priced out of driving it risks holding them back from accessing work or medical services; visiting family and friends; or even being able to drop the kids to school.

“It means harder times for families already struggling to get by. I won’t let that happen. That’s why delivering a fair deal for drivers is central to this government’s mission to grow the economy and create opportunities for everyone, wherever they live.”

Louise Haigh, Labour shadow transport secretary (Cycling UK)

> Labour government to invest "unprecedented levels of funding" in cycling

Haigh’s ambition to stop people being “priced out of driving” hasn’t gone down too well, however, with cyclists and road safety campaigners.

“A politician could show leadership qualities by explaining that a key reason for high premiums is that drivers are NOT DRIVING AS WELL AS THEY SHOULD BE,” Robert Davis, the chair of the Road Danger Reduction Forum, wrote on social media this afternoon in response to Haigh’s new taskforce.

“Louise Haigh, couldn’t you have mentioned that people driving badly and causing crashes is a key reason – if not THE key reason – for high insurance premiums?”

Cyclists in London at traffic lights in cycle lane - copyright Simon MacMichael

Turning his attention to the Transport Secretary’s claim that owning a car is a “lifeline, not a luxury”, Davis continued: “Half the households in my borough in London do not have access to a car. Do we not have ‘a lifeline’?

“Do you want us to have cars and add on to the number of car journeys which the Mayor of London is – correctly – trying to CUT?

“If you want to make things cheaper for the poorest (who in urban areas are in households unlikely to have access to a car), how about shelling out billions for housing etc. etc. first?”

On the list of tasks Haigh implied was impossible without a car, Davis added: “So how do you think those without cars do these things?

“And don’t you want us to be able to do these things by using active travel and public transport? Do you want us to all have cars and INCREASE the amount of motor traffic making decarbonisation targets and much else impossible?

“We thought that you were interested in kids going to school (and much else) by active travel or public transport – please don't disappoint us!”

I think after last week’s cycling PR boost for the Transport Secretary, we’ll call that one a score draw.

15:22
Israel-Premier Tech’s Corbin Strong unleashes long and powerful sprint to win sodden Giro del Veneto

The track worlds may be just about to start, but the European road season is still clinging on, as Corbin Strong built on his second place at Gran Piemonte last week to secure victory number two of the season with a powerful, long-range uphill sprint at a sodden Giro del Veneto.

With the end-of-season Italian classics ending as they started – in foul weather – Strong capitalised on a perfect lead-out from Israel-Premier Tech teammate Marco Frigo at the bottom of the final hill to see off Xandro Meurisse and Romain Grégoire, while the uphill sprinter of the moment Marc Hirschi was forced to settle for fifth.

Well, that’s one rider IPT won’t have to worry about justifying his contract, eh?

14:56
Bridge “as big as a bus” installed to help divert traffic-free Strawberry Line cycle route over busy road

A bridge “as big as a bus” has been installed in the Somerset market town of Shepton Mallet, offering cyclists a traffic-free path over the busy B3136 as part of the local council’s plans to provide a 30-mile active travel route between the market town and Clevedon.

Known as the Strawberry Line, taking its name from a section of the Great Western Railway famous for transporting strawberries to London markets, Somerset Council says the project “encourages people out of cars, reducing congestion and pollution, while promoting active travel and a healthy lifestyle”.

The double-decker bus-sized bridge, lifted in by crane yesterday, will also provide a safe passage for locals to the town’s football club, which residents say has been “cut off” by the busy main road.

Strawberry Line active travel path bridge (Somerset Council)

“It’s a really big day for the Strawberry Line and it’s a big day for Shepton,” Mick Fletcher, chair of the Strawberry Line Society, said.

Further works are also underway to connect the bridge to new and existing paths, which together will create a safer route for residents in South Shepton to cycle or walk to the playing fields, scout hut, football club, and towards Shepton Mallet Community Hospital.

“It’s exactly at the point where the section of the Strawberry Line runs out of Shepton and towards Wells,” Mr Fletcher added. “We’ve got two sections working towards each other.”

Announcing the bridge’s installation, Richard Wilkins, the council’s lead member for transport and waste services, said: “A huge thank you to our community groups and volunteers for progressing work, your efforts have transformed the disused railway into a vibrant pathway for everyone to use. We have been honoured to support you in making the Strawberry Line a success.”

The bridge, which will be officially opened in November, and the Strawberry Line will eventually form part of the larger Somerset Circle, a 76-mile traffic-free circuit which aims to link the north Somerset coast with Bristol, Bath, the Mendip Hills, and Cheddar.

14:34
Here at road.cc, we ask the really important questions, like: If you had £500 to spend on a bike, what would you buy?

Buy new, second-hand, or build up a frame with components of your choice? That’s the eternal question for budget-conscious cyclists pondering a potential purchase.

So, if you’re currently mulling over whether to buy a new (or old) bike for the winter, we’ve compiled a few, hopefully inspiring, suggestions from the road.cc tech team and beyond on how you could you get the best bike for your buck on a budget…

waterproof cycling trousers

> You’ve got £500 to spend on a bike: what would you buy? Here are the choices of the road.cc Tech Team

13:59
13:30
“For far too long, the term ‘accident’ has masked accountability and allowed society to dismiss the daily tragedy of road deaths and serious injuries as inevitable”
Newmarket Road fatal collision sign, Norwich (credit: Peter Silburn)

> National Highways to stop calling collisions ‘accidents’, as campaigners welcome “significant step” in recognising crashes are “not random events, but preventable incidents caused by human actions”

11:55
Melbourne bike shop destroyed after bursting into flames twice in one day following arson attack by ram-raiders in allegedly stolen BMW

A small, family-run e-bike business in Melbourne has been left decimated after it was engulfed in flames twice in one day following an arson attack by ram raiders driving a suspected stolen BMW – with Australian police even suggesting that the bike shop wasn’t even the intended target of the attack.

Cargocycles, in the inner-city Melbourne suburb of Brunswick East, was destroyed after a group of unknown offenders rammed an allegedly stolen BMW into its garage door at around 2.55am on Tuesday morning, before entering the shop and setting it, along with the car, alight.

Police have been told that one of the attackers also accidentally set his own arm on fire, and was spotted by witnesses running from the scene.

Melbourne bike shop arson attack (David Crosling)

(David Crosling)

Sky News reports that emergency services quickly gained control of the fire, moving the shop’s array of now-destroyed e-bikes – which also included those belonging to customers that were in the process of being serviced – into a pile outside.

However, while checking the bikes to ensure all the flames had been extinguished, a lithium battery belonging to one of the e-bikes exploded, setting off a second fire.

“We were devastated to be targeted by ram raiders and firebombed last night,” Cargocycles posted on Facebook following the attack, which destroyed their entire shop.

“Police, arson chemists and insurance are investigating so we will keep you posted on socials. We are a small family-run business and are passionate about cycling and will reopen as soon as we can. Thanks for your support during this difficult time.”

9News has since reported that the bike shop, however, was not the intended target of the attack, with local police reporting that the gym upstairs – which has links to a prominent criminal underworld figure and which only moved to the area in April, after it was gutted by another fire – appears to have been the focus of the arson attack.

12:48
You know it’s a rainy week when road.cc busts out its guide to the best waterproof trousers on the market

Now how’s that for perfect timing?

waterproof cycling trousers

> Best waterproof cycling trousers 2024 — make winter and wet weather riding more fun and less dirty

11:17
Are you the next Wout van Aert (literally)? Belgian cycling’s secret cloning programme appears to be ticking along nicely

Eschewing the age-old Belgian tradition of signing an old pro’s son or daughter, the Turnhout-based Kempen junior squad appear to have gone down the cloning route when it comes to developing the latest cycling talent:

Team Kempen junior cycling squad

Or maybe this is a Football Manager regen-style situation, and there’s been a glitch in the database?

See, this is the kind of stuff you waited with bated breath for when the live blog was down this morning…

11:42
90% scared of cycling in UK cities — new research suggests fear of collisions, road rage, and theft putting people off

A new survey has put the percentage of Brits who are scared of urban cycling at 90 per cent, with fears over being hit by a driver, experiencing road rage, and the threat of theft topping the list of factors contributing to the concern.

Cyclists in London 1 - copyright Simon MacMichael

Read more: > 90% scared of cycling in UK cities — new research suggests fear of collisions, road rage, and theft putting people off

10:57
Looks like Jai Hindley’s taking Movember very, very seriously
Jai Hindley's 'moustache implant' surgery (Instagram)

Ouch. These trips to Turkey are getting out of hand…

10:46
The waiting is the hardest part, every morning reading one live blog card…
road.cc testcard website down technical error

As you may have noticed, the live blog’s been a bit slow in waking up today. That’s because we’re experiencing some behind-the-scenes gremlins across the whole site (I promise I wasn’t just out partying too hard on a Tuesday night).

Apologies for that, but everything should finally be back up working now – so let there be normal live blog service…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

11 comments

alexuk | 1 hour ago
Without the drugs from team SKY, Chris's abilities returned to normal. Too big to fail, this is why he was allowed to fade away at IPT. If he were a bank, he'd be Natwest. I feel bad for IPT, that's a lot of money that could've paid for half a dozen riders for a couple years, maybe finding a new top-talent.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 2 hours ago
1 like

“That’s why we’re determined to take action."

Louise Haigh's conversion to the dark (car) side didn't take long, but doubtless she's still smarting from the dressing down she got for pointing out that P&O are a rogue organisation that illegally sacks people. 

She could have announced extra funding for road policing, thus cutting the number of collisions and dangerous drivers that are the reason for high insurance costs, but no, it isn't that.  Intriguingly, as far as I can see the "action" she's going to take remains unspecified, and it's unclear what the government can do to reduce premiums, so this might just be complete BS, which makes me doubt whether anything she's said can be relied on.

Disappointing after such a good start.

Avatar
brooksby replied to eburtthebike | 1 hour ago
6 likes

eburtthebike wrote:

… doubtless she's still smarting from the dressing down she got for pointing out that P&O are a rogue organisation that illegally sacks people. 

In all fairness, she only said that because they are a rogue organisation that illegally sacks people.

It would be nice to have seen a Labour Govt finally call them out on it, IMO.

Avatar
bobbinogs replied to brooksby | 47 min ago
1 like

Spot on, but Labour appear to be re-learning about the age old lesson that politics is trickier when you are in charge than when sat on the opposition benches. Sometimes the Government has to do deals with the devil for the greater good (the greater good) or just suck it up like the rest of us.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to bobbinogs | 16 min ago
1 like

What do you mean - sometimes?  The devil already has a parliamentary pass and is usually to be found helpfully suggesting policy direction!

Avatar
Surreyrider | 3 hours ago
2 likes

So someone (Adams) offered a very generous contract and someone (Froome) accepted it. Get over it.

The fact that he's been pottering around off the back of the action for years is irrelevant (unless there were strict performace-related clauses in that contract, in which case he's probably not being paid anywhere near as much as the media think).

Avatar
mitsky | 3 hours ago
6 likes

Did anyone catch the bit on BBC Breakfast this morning about floating bus stops?
They had a rep from CUK and one from a guide dog charity.

I had previously asked the RNIB for the stats on visually impaired people affected by collisions with different vehicles.
They couldn't provide them but I guess we can work out where the majority of the danger lies.

Edit to add:
The only reason we have these at all is to "protect" cyclists from motorists.
With motor traffic being relatively slow in towns and cities particularly during rush hour, even in post-Covid times... cyclists should be able to navigate around stopped buses without fear of drivers.
If that wasn't an issue, then we wouldn't even need these.

Avatar
HoarseMann replied to mitsky | 4 hours ago
4 likes

Yep, a bit of chat about it buried in the comments on yesterdays blog:

https://road.cc/content/news/cycling-live-blog-15-october-2024-310783#co...

"Fearing for their life" "Images so shocking" "Terrifying" 🙄

Duncan Dollimore makes a good point that people may not realise the significance of the crossings. You would hope so, but they are different to the usual zebra crossings. More like a supermarket car park crossing, which has no legal significance. But these cycle lane zebra crossings do have a legal status and cyclists giving way is mandatory.

Not all of them have Belisha beacons, as they are not legally required. Nor are there any zig-zags lines, which you can see why, as parking/overtaking restrictions would not apply. But perhaps adding the zig-zag lines and Belisha beacons to these crossings would increase their prominence to both cyclists and pedestrians, making the casual cyclist more aware they must give way and encouraging pedestrians to cross at the proper place.

Avatar
ktache replied to HoarseMann | 4 hours ago
3 likes

I think reduced height Belisha beacons could be a good thing.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to mitsky | 3 hours ago
1 like

Sadly RNIB - though they've got a thoughtful policy on some changes - seem to have taken a view against these.

I think it's a problem of "we have just got used to it being bad (because that is the "normal").  We find that change is generally worse and particularly for our members".

I'm not sure this is one that's easily countered with "statistics" (I'm not aware of these from NL where such infra is completely ubiquitous - usually in what appears to be a very good design).  Particularly because I think there probably is some truth in "gets worse before it gets better" simply because it takes time for the social norms of how new systems operate to bed in, like what happened with motor traffic.

Unfortunately this leads to more "can't get there from here" effects e.g. a desire to put pedestrian crossings or even traffic lights on cycle paths.  That actually works against one of the "pull factors" of cycling e.g. it can be made more convenient than driving as few if any traffic lights are required [1] [2].  As far as I'm aware once mass cycling is established these simply don't turn out to be necessary.

Avatar
IanMK replied to chrisonabike | 26 min ago
1 like

I was struck when the guy from RNIB suggested that one of the hazards was being dropped off/the bus stopping in the wrong place. This as you say is presented as normal. However, if this is disorienting, why wouldn't it be, and can lead to greater risk then that would be bad practice. The bus company (and driver) surely have a duty of care to all their passengers so they have a responsibility not to do that.

