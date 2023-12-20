If Frosties did cycling jerseys — pro team's tiger stripes set a new standard for garish cycling kits; "The obsession with MGIF is just bizarre"; Last Christmas I gave you...a £250 sculpture made of bike chains; Chopper Everesting + more on the live blog

The notorious must get in front (MGIF) overtake is one well-known to anyone who's ridden a bike on the road for even a short length of time. We're talking about the overtake from another road user displaying a level of impatience that'll make you laugh, cry, or just give a worn-down shake of your head, apathetic at its frequency.
The MGIF overtake is normally accompanied by the road user responsible sitting at a traffic light or road junction just seconds later while the cyclist freewheels up behind, begging the question — why? Why bother? Why bother rushing an overtake only to 'save' a couple of seconds? I say 'save' in quotes because much of the time you'll end up at the exact same spot, at the exact same time as you would have done without the impatient overtake.
There's the context you probably already knew if you're a regular here. A MGIF overtake will often be accompanied by the inevitable aborted pass when the perpetrator realises they can't actually pull it off safely. Ahem...
This video from Cycling in Kilkenny, a "person that walks, drives, cycles a bike and runs very long distances", was accompanied with a post questioning the logic of such manoeuvres.
"The obsession with Must Get In Front is just bizarre," they said. "This person started an overtake on a speed bump and then had to abandon it because. 1. They didn't pay attention to how long the cargo bike is 2. They didn't pay attention to the bikes width 3. I was indicating to turn right."
Elsewhere in Ireland...
Another live blog classic of the genre...
> "The must get in front is just irresistible": Cyclist overtaken by driver who gets to sit in traffic two seconds sooner
A 2020 study from the United States found that cyclists don't hold up drivers. Researchers from Portland State University’s Transportation, Technology & People Laboratory sought to look into the idea that motorists believe cyclists riding on the road hold them up, but found that: "Bicycles are not likely to lead to reduced passenger car travel speed", and "In most cases, the differences in speed were not significant from a practical standpoint."
The study was carried out on six streets in Portland, Oregon, and involved two scenarios – the first where a cyclist rode in front of a passenger car, the second where it was another car in front of a car. While "a few statistically significant differences" between those two scenarios were identified, "the actual speed differences were generally in the order of one mph or less".
Waiting a few seconds might just be that, a few seconds, and anyway... it'll save you looking like a wally sat waiting at the next red light when the road user rolls up next to you...
Preaching to the choir and all that, I know, anyone got any ideas of how to spread the MGIF gospel?
Add new comment
30 comments
Lancashire Police .. called in to question.
And their answer will be "No Comment'
Riding in night 2 in a row seems too dangerous.
I know it is somehow legal in UK, it is not here where I ride (it doesn't matter where) and I believe for a good reason. I have heard all the theory and seen many beautiful illustrations why it is better to ride 2 in a row, but in practice it just blocks traffic and given that drivers will always MGIF, it creates dangerous situations.
It is super cool riding with a buddy, have done it too, but only at super remote roads.
You mean 🚨📣"two abreast" 🚨📣- AKA side-by-side?
Like this?
TBH MGIF applies as soon as you're stood next to a bicycle, never mind riding one. Yes - I would feel less comfortable in many places cycling side-by-side on the roads* but I don't think it really changes the safety.
Why? A driver should give you at least another cyclist's worth of space when overtaking.
If they won't do it with the width of two people side-by-side you can be sure they will also fail to do so safely with them one-behind-the-other. If they'll get irritated about cyclists "being in their way" with two people they'll be just as angry with one.
Blocking traffic? Things are always blocking traffic, it's called "other traffic".
As the UK highway code points out (Rule 66):
You should avoid any actions that could reduce your control of your cycle
be considerate of the needs of other road users when riding in groups. You can ride two abreast and it can be safer to do so, particularly in larger groups or when accompanying children or less experienced riders. Be aware of drivers behind you and allow them to overtake (for example, by moving into single file or stopping) when you feel it is safe to let them do so.
* Actually this applies on "cycle infra" in the UK normally also. We don't build cycle infra wide enough either and mostly it's not separate cycle infra but cycle lanes or (if separate) "shared use paths" anyway (so pedestrians and dogs will want the *same* space).
Yes right two abreast,
Also yes I mean blocked motor traffic.
But regarding safety, this couple of cyclists, are neither a large group or less experienced, and usually the couple of experienced roadies is the most common two abreast example. And I wrote riding two abreast is somehow legal about riding two abreast because it says that you should allow drivers to overtake by moving into single file.
We all know that despite that we want speed limits to be enforced, some people will exceed them, and it is accepted even at road design https://telraam.helpspace-docs.io/article/14/speed-measurement-v85-expla... .
The ones that will exceed speed limits, may have also other problems. Maybe a bit drunk, maybe looking their phone, maybe in an argument or just overstimating his driving abilities.
Bad drivers? Yes
Still on our roads? Still yes
This combination may cause them to see you at the last moment. If you are inline with your cycling buddy, the speeding and distracted driver, may squeeze between you and the car on the other side of the road and nobody gets hurt and face a nasty close pass. If you are on the outside of the row though it will probably lead to a crash. That's how I firmly see it, please don't start the alternate scenarios because we will never end.
I know in an ideal world such poor driving wouldn't occur, but unfortunately it does. Until only reliable fully autonomous cars are allowed on roads, or extreme policing its better to protect yourself from bad driving.
"that you should allow drivers to overtake by moving into single file"
NO
Be aware of drivers behind you and allow them to overtake (for example, by moving into single file or stopping) when you feel it is safe to let them do so.
Also 213
It can be safer for groups of cyclists to ride two abreast in these situations. Allow them to do so for their own safety, to ensure they can see and be seen.
"please don't start the alternate scenarios"
as this might undermine my argument completely.
You may start mate, I just cannot answer because it can get really endless.
Interesting that you choose to write that rather than acknowledge that you left out 2 significant parts of the HC.
It actually states in Rule 66:
Note that the important point is that it is when the cyclists think that a safe overtake can be performed - not just because the driver is impatient.
So much to unpack there. Questions:
How many times are you "blocked" by cyclists? For how long? How does that compare with e.g. sitting at traffic lights (they're blocking you!) or waiting for other motor vehicles to move (because they're blocked by other motor vehicles?)
Is cycling on the roads justified at all?
How far would you go to protect yourself? What makes you think that simply being in tandem with another rider (as opposed to side-by-side) will make you safer, given there are such poor / homicidal drivers out there?
Again my take is "defensive cycling" - but that does NOT mean "never be in the way of a motorist" (whether single or in a group). It's a balance, to try to reduce some risks (at costs of "being in the way" more) while remaining considerate of other road users. And realising that for some drivers (I believe relatively few - wrong'uns / just not looking / competent to drive) nothing I do myself short of not cycling will improve my safety.
That might mean just avoiding some roads (or at some times). Mostly because cycling along fast / busy roads can be very unpleasant. It might not be considerate either - any more than some driver taking a traction engine on such a route.
There is no need for "ideal worlds" either.
Neither autonomous cars NOR "extreme policing" account for the safety of the increased numbers cycling in NL, Denmark, Sweden, Swizerland, Finland... The UK has "safe roads" but that has come at the cost of de-facto - and sometimes deliberately - excluding people not in cars from using them. The con here comes from failing to provide decent alternatives.
So different ways are possible and countries have done it and are doing it. It doesn't even require every single street to have separate infra.
Why it's not "better drivers" - humans are more or less humans wherever. Having friends and relatives doing an activity - or doing it yourself - can give you some empathy. Plus people learn by repetition. If you're seeing people cycling every day you'll expect them. If whenever you interact with them you do so in one of a very limited range of standard ways (residential street, side street, roundabout) you will master that - even when you're tired etc.
Hi car-brain,
You are incorrectly thinking of the cyclists as 'a problem' rather than road users that every right to ride 2 abreast.
Try watching this short video by Chris Boardman and Blaine Walsh that explains some of the reasons why it is preferable to do so.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9pmw2ckQSU
In the vast majority of collisions and near miss incidents the driver is at fault.
And don't forget the Highway Code's hierarchy of road users.
https://www.cyclinguk.org/safer-highway-code-cyclists
Isn't the issue that this is the ideal but currently it's more often the wrong way up in reality (look at how much we spend and on what)?
So even "cyclists" aren't going to think of themselves as "traffic" in the UK because that's not how we are all raised / "normal". And if we do we'll quickly be disabused of that by most people. Even if in a sympathetic manner e.g. "but you're being inconsiderate, look at all these motor vehicles with all their occupants who have places to go. (And you're just out for a jolly, else you wouldn't have chosen to cycle)."
I do still believe cycling can become a mainstream transport option in the UK. So "mass cycling" e.g. say > 10% - 15% of trips. That's simply because it's happening / happened in several other car-dependent places.
I no longer believe that this can happen without all the expensive, controversial and time-consuming "fixing the infra" / "changing the laws" though. It would be great, but ... won't happen. Because those difficult things I listed were required in all the other places which have moved to or towards mass cycling.
(Some outliers: Germany, Japan and China. I don't know much about Germany but it seems to have stalled somewhat - perhaps the motor industry is still sacred? Japan has lots of cycling in places, often on the footway; that country has a culture of social cohesiveness and consequent rule-following which is extremely different from the UK's. I know little about China - I assume cycling there is where they're still transitioning towards the car / motorbike. Also cultural / state differences too!)
As to night and safety - surely at night having a pair of lights / reflective moving things spread out is more visible than one hiding behind another one?
You state that you've heard all the theory, but you obviously don't understand it.
Riding side-by-side doesn't block traffic, but it does block dangerous overtakes and makes safe overtakes (i.e. crossing into the other lane) quicker and easier. Also, I think you'll find that it doesn't create dangerous situations, anymore than banks create robbers - if you want to blame someone, pick on the people who are actually creating the danger.
I know that I've dabated this with you plenty of times and I'll probably never convince you otherwise, but I'll never wrap my head around why you think that preventing dangerous overtakes with 2-abreast/primary is less safe than literally encouraging them by hugging the kerb. If I followed your advice, I wouldn't be alive to have this conversation right now.
Yes, that's literally the point. It's objectively safer to force a driver to hold back than to allow them to squeeze you through a pinch-point. And if it's not a pinch-point, then it makes literally no difference to a driver's ability to overtake because the distance a cyclist is advised to ride from the kerb, plus the width of the bike, plus the minimum safe passing distance is the same as a regulation lane width - so a driver overtaking a single cyclist in secondary should be using the opposite lane ayway.
Fnarr-fnarr!
All I want for Christmas is another D Lock
"If you’ve ever had your bike stolen or borrowed without your permission, you’ll know how upsetting it can be. When locking up your bike, lock the frame and both wheels to the cycle parking stand." - Essex Police
"... because we won't bother doing anything about theft."
Difficult to represent graphically, but I favour the point where the seatstay crosses with the rim and tyre, uses up the space within the lock and hopefull makes "jacking" more difficult, and maybe, just maybe means that the double angle grinding cut needed more inconvenient.
Because of the plussness of my tyres I'm waiting for the larger angle grinding resistant hiplock to be released.
And I've heard that a good chain and d-lock can be a better combination.
'Behind every impatient idiot...'. To add to that I find that for every patient motorist who waits for the right time to pass you there is usually an impatient idiot behind them who has had the choice to overtake you earlier taken out of their hands by said patient motorist.
Khan Out !
And stop those cyclists doing wheelies !
Someone's Christmas gift for the Nigels...
But yes, it does remind me of "but those cycle lanes barely have anyone in them" aka "spacial efficiency".
It's totally twisted that some people think the correct metric to measure the success of a road/lane is how many vehicles are stuck in traffic there.
Someone posted this response - a video from the 80s about driving in london.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ab_edMYN_zM&t=560s
Also - motor vehicles don't cause congestion - it's not providing for motor vehicles (in increasing numbers) what done it...
That's a little unfair as although this is all just human "loss aversion" that is often focussed - or misdirected - by our search for a simple "why?". A slightly ludicrous example but have heard the like: "I've not been there for years, but when I went back recently the traffic was insane! The idiots have added a cycle path and now no-one can get through..."
Even our planners and politicians don't seem to understand induced demand or traffic evaporation though. Or don't want to - maybe because the shared ideology of "growth" and "driving literally drives the economy" (plus "congestion costs money") and "traffic is the lifeblood of the city". Obviously providing for cycling is therefore a drain on the public purse in two ways!
It's worse than that. If a motor traffic is not completely free flowing all the time, then we need more roads. But if a cycle lane is not completely congested all the time, then we didn't need it.
Q: What's the difference between an airliner and a London drivist?
A: With an airliner the whining noise stops when they turn the engine off.
Unrealistic, there's a cyclist riding in the rain...
From the MK News Desk:
https://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/news/is-it-a-bird-is-it-a-plane-no-its-13...
"Shoppers stopped to cheer and wave as residents, MK’s deputy mayor and senior councillors cycled through the city ". That'll be a first!
Anyway next year there's supposed to be some cycling Santa world record attempt so I might have to get involved