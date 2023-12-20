New gambling-based pro keirin series classified as a “forbidden event” by UCI, as participating riders threatened with sanctions

The prospects for next year’s inaugural DerbyWheel professional keirin series, a worldwide version of the gambling-based track racing model popularised in Japan and South Korea, are looking increasingly uncertain this afternoon, after the UCI announced that the tour is yet to provide the necessary evidence that the racing – and its focus on betting – will comply with the governing body’s regulations.

Therefore, the UCI has asserted that, as it stands, the DerbyWheel Tour – which is set to get underway in April after an exhibition event in London in March – will be classified as a “forbidden event” and that any participating riders will face disciplinary action.

However, DerbyWheel has said that while it does not intend to register its events on the UCI’s calendar, its “objective is to collaborate with governing bodies and work together to protect the integrity of professional cycling”. The organisation also noted that it submitted a report earlier this month to the UCI outlining the integrity measures that will be undertaken, particularly concerning competition manipulation and anti-doping.

Announced in late October, DerbyWheel aims to globalise Japan and Korea’s historic keirin circuit, where riders – after making their way through the renowned bootcamp-style Keirin School – compete in the semi-motor paced track sprinting event using the same equipment and clothing, and where betting on the race outcome (keirin was traditionally one of the few sports on which gambling was legal in Japan) forms an integral part of the viewing experience.

According to the tour’s organisers, CEO James Pope and director of sport Ross Edgar, silver medallist in the keirin at the 2008 Olympic Games, they aim to create an annual calendar of weekly three-day-long events, held in velodromes around the world and featuring two marquee Grand Prix races and a year-end Grand Final, all of which “will be distributed as sports betting content to legitimate bookmakers” globally.

Colombian Kevin Quintero storms to keirin gold at the 2023 UCI world track championships in Glasgow (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

In October, DerbyWheel revealed that almost 500 riders – half from the traditional Asian circuit, and over 200 UCI track riders from 32 countries – are currently registered to take part in the series, which will kick off with an exhibition event in the Lee Valley Velo Park in London in mid-March.

70 male and female riders have been invited to take part in the London races, where over £550,000 in prize money will be on offer across the three days.

“I was immediately excited about the vision of DerbyWheel,” Edgar said earlier this year. “As a former track sprinter and Keirin medallist the benefits were clear for the sport. Particularly for riders.

“In professional track cycling, only a small percentage of riders reach the pinnacle of the sport. DerbyWheel will provide a steady platform for current and developing riders to perform and continue their careers.”

Emma Finucane battles during the women’s keirin at the Glasgow worlds (Charlie Forgham-Bailey/SWpix.com)

However, despite the likes of Edgar and fellow British sprinting stars Chris Hoy and Becky James heading over to Japan in the past to compete in the country’s domestic keirin scene – and therefore making themselves the subject of more than a few wagers from punters – it appears that DerbyWheel has so far failed to provide the necessary information to appease the UCI when it comes to the international tour’s relationship with gambling, potentially putting the brakes on the series before the derny rider has even pulled off the track.

In a statement released today, the UCI said that it “has taken note of communications made by event organiser DerbyWheel related to a new series of keirin events with pool betting.

“The UCI was first contacted by DerbyWheel regarding the project in June 2022. It has since been in regular contact with them to understand exactly how the sporting events and betting would operate with a view to determining whether or not the events could be authorised under the UCI Regulations.

“To date, the UCI has not been provided with the necessary information to assess compliance with the UCI Regulations and is thus not in a position to confirm its authorisation for these DerbyWheel events.

“As such, they are currently considered ‘forbidden events’ pursuant to Article 1.2.019 of the UCI Regulations. Any participation of a UCI licence-holder in these events shall lead to disciplinary action according to Article 1.2.021 of the UCI Regulations.”

However, despite the UCI’s refusal to authorise the series, and the treat of sanctions for participating riders, the governing body also conceded that the international tour could still go ahead – if the organisers get their house in order.

“The UCI intends to pursue discussions with DerbyWheel and reserves the right to authorise or not the events in the DerbyWheel international keirin series once the documents and information required to assess their compliance with the UCI Regulations have been provided and analysed,” the statement said.

“Any update or modification of the UCI’s position with regard to DerbyWheel events will be duly communicated.”

In response to the governing body’s statement, a DerbyWheel spokesperson told road.cc that the project – which they note does not intend to register its events on the UCI calendar – hopes to collaborate with the governing body on issues of integrity, submitting a report to that effect to stakeholders earlier this month.

“The DerbyWheel organisation has been in discussions with the UCI to share information on the new DerbyWheel Pro Keirin Racing concept,” the spokesperson said.

“Whilst DerbyWheel is not required or intends to register events on the UCI calendar, our objective is to collaborate with governing bodies and work together to protect the integrity of professional cycling.

“Recently, the UCI requested a report to outline the integrity measures that will be undertaken by the DerbyWheel organisation, particularly in relation to competition manipulation and anti-doping. This report was submitted to the UCI on 6th December and shared with other key stakeholders.

“Innovation is important in track cycling and we hope that the UCI engages in this spirit. We will continue to cooperate with the UCI and provide information as requested as we prepare to host our first DerbyWheel events.”