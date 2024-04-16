Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory — when cycling celebrations go wrong

It's one of the more bizarre facets of professional cycling that on an embarrassingly regular basis we'll see a rider throw away certain victory with an excruciating implosion centimetres from the finish line. Dutch sprinter Lorena Wiebes last weekend became the latest to fall foul of the most common celebration mishap — the premature victory salute — as Marianne Vos sailed past on the inside to nab Amstel Gold Race.
That last point might not strictly be true (some of us are far too slow to even have the chance to chuck away victory) but more than a few of the world's best have suffered the ignominy of a finish-line fumble over the years. Erik Zabel, Wout van Aert, Julian Alaphilippe, those two amateurs responsible for that skin-crawlingly bad early celebration at a local French race? You're in good company, Lorena... here's our round-up of all the times cycling celebrations went wrong...
Milan-San Remo 2004 — 12-time Tour de France stage winner and six-time green jersey Erik Zabel is after a fifth victory at the opening monument of the season. To be fair, with a record like that, you probably would be safe to assume it's in the bag when you're clear of the rest with a few metres to go. Unless, of course, Óscar Freire has snuck up your inside with a perfectly timed surge.
As if we needed any more proof that it can happen to the best, up stepped Julian Alaphilippe at Liège–Bastogne–Liège in 2020. Much like a sheepish striker blazing wide an open goal but finding a crumb of comfort in the linesman's offside flag, the two-time world champion's blushes were ever so slightly spared by the fact he was relegated to fifth for cutting up Marc Hirschi in the sprint. Still, not much consolation when you've just done this.
Zabel, Alaphilippe, Wiebes, Van Aert. Strong company in the premature celebration club, the Belgian classics star telling the TV cameras "you sometimes laugh about it but now I'm the loser" after letting David Gaudu pinch victory on the line on stage three of the 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné.
You're starting to see a theme here, aren't you? Back in 2017, British sprinter Dan McLay was the beneficiary of some premature partying from Anthony Turgis at Tour de l'Eurométropole. Worse still for the Frenchman, Kenny Dehaes also got around him, leaving the Cofidis man on the bottom step of the podium. Ouch.
We're still trying to work out if it's better to celebrate a few metres too early or an entire lap. Luka Pibernik stealing the show for all the wrong reasons on stage five of the Giro d'Italia in 2017, the Bahrain-Merida rider thinking he'd landed a famous victory in teammate Vincenzo Nibali's home town of Messina. Alas, a lap premature, Fernando Gaviria winning the sprint later on.
That awkward moment when you celebrate too early 🙈
A slightly different variation of the genre next, Annemiek van Vleuten and Jasper Philipsen's famous 'victories'. The fact a rider — in Van Vleuten's case Anna Kiesenhofer's underdog Olympic gold and in Philipsen's that pesky Van Aert out for revenge after his Dauphiné disappointment — had already crossed the finish line acted as a brutal party-pooping pin in the celebratory balloon.
That's the professionals done, but you didn't think we'd forget about the amateurish amateurs, did you? It's time to take things up a notch.
Two teammates were left with a very frosty podium snap after sitting up to celebrate their breakaway win at a local French race, creating the perfect image of the two arm in arm enjoying victory. That was until a charging rider from behind overtook in the final 10 metres and gave us some finish-line drama for the ages.
Pain.
Over at the Vuelta Ciclistica Internacional a Guatemala a viral video was born, yellow jersey Gerson Toc the only rider on this list to actually win their race (on GC at least), that despite crashing across the finish line on the final stage as his coordinated team photo went very wrong very quickly.
Fortunately no injuries. The moment in all it's comedic glory...
Finishing off with one closer to home and a return to the premature celebration gold standard, Jamie Wilkins gracing a town centre criterium in Cirencester with this exemplary 'Oh ****' moment after punching the air a couple of seconds too soon.
There you go, our look at all the times a celebration fail has left a cyclist (pro or otherwise) a little red-faced. Fortunately for us, it's one of the great benefits of never having anywhere near enough ability to actually touch the sharp end of a bike race, let alone be in a position to chuck victory away. Get in the comments if we've missed any, we're quite confident it won't be too long before we're back to add another agonising defeat to the list.
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.
Drivers : cyclists should pay Road Tax etc...
A friend of mine created a rear light called tailgator technologies that has an accelorometer in it to get brighter when you are slowing down. My...
2008 Bianchi Eros...
when does armed resistance become genocide?
well keep in mind the county council leading and proposing these active travel changes is Tory. so work that one out.
What I don't understand is what is so hard to understand about the fact that higher/steeper stems bring the handlebars closer to you. If you only...
I thought the rationale for wearing sunglasses over rather than under the helmet straps was so they could fly off in a crash and not stay around to...
I don't think you need have any concern about cycling safety improving with #toxicadi Ashley Neal advocating for us on protected cycle lanes....
Surely it's the sensor that is 8K, not the lens?