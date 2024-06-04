Irish politician compares cycle lanes to Berlin Wall in "jaw dropping" attack on bike lanes branded "the worst reactionary anti-cycle rant"

A Dublin politician standing for election to the European Parliament has made a "jaw dropping" anti-cycle lane rant, widely criticised by political rivals, in which she claimed the Irish capital's bike lanes had turned the city into a "spaghetti junction" and divided it like the Berlin Wall.

Described by one critic as "about the worst reactionary anti-cycle rant I've ever seen", Regina Doherty made her claims in a piece published in the Irish Mail, the former Fine Gael minister arguing they needed to "combat the over-mighty Greens in Europe".

IrishCycle.Com pointed out that while Doherty was clear in her wish to see accelerated climate action "paused" and blamed the Green Party for having "turned Dublin into a spaghetti junction of cycle lanes that have divided the city like East and West Berlin", the Greens are not a majority party in any of Dublin's four council areas and rely on support from other parties, including Fine Gael councillors who have reportedly voted for some of the city's biggest projects.

Despite this, the Mail story quotes Doherty as claiming: "The Greens are in thrall to the cyclists' lobby to such an extent they are now doing damage to the concept of cycling. Laws on e-scooters are being broken with impunity because, under a Green transport minister, some people believe they can break the law without consequences."

Continuing her rant in another interview, Doherty urged a "better transport plan" as the "arrogance of the Greens is impacting on people's quality of life" and "even Guinness trucks and builders' lorries can't get into the city".

"They are taking footpaths away from pedestrians. Dublin is becoming a traffic engineer's wasteland with walls and barriers everywhere."

In response, the Green Party spokesperson for Europe, Ciarán Cuffe, said Doherty's attitude represented a "clear choice" for voters in Friday's election: "Cleaner air and a safe liveable city with the Greens, or more traffic and pollution if Fine Gael presses pause on climate action and aligns with the far right."

Irish Labour Party politician Marie Sherlock called Doherty's comments "jaw dropping" and asked, "What city are you talking about?"

"This is about the worst reactionary anti-cycle rant I've ever seen," she concluded.

This is jaw dropping stuff @ReginaDo “Taking Footpaths away”

— Senator Marie Sherlock (@marie_sherlock) June 3, 2024

Contrary to Doherty's comments, last year a transport researcher from Dublin stated that he believes the city has in fact become less bicycle-friendly due to a lack of connected infrastructure and policing to keep cycling spaces clear, with many cyclists now fearing for their safety as they are not being recognised and being bullied by other road users.

Dr Robert Egan, an engineer and research fellow at Trinity College Dublin's Centre for Transport Research, said: "Fundamentally there are too many cars in the city. That makes it a very hostile and precarious environment for cyclists."

In September, artists opposed one cycle lane plan in the city, arguing that "a valuable part of the city will be lost" if the proposed bike lane removed car parking spaces at a spot where their work is sold on Sundays, the council noting that despite the complaints there are 650 spaces located within 500 metres of the exhibit.