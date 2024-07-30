“They didn’t boo the rock that made me puncture”: Tom Pidcock says “it’s a shame” French crowds booed epic Olympic win – as rival insists divebomb “part of racing”; Ex-pro tells Lance Armstrong to “keep his mouth shut” over Pogačar + more on the live blog

Have you recovered yet? Because I haven’t.

And with the triathlon cancelled this morning because of all the pollution in the Seine (shocking I know), ushering in the harsh reality that no Olympics athletes will ride bikes for our entertainment today, I thought we’d linger on that men’s mountain bike cross-country race from yesterday.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

You know, the one where Tom Pidcock punctured halfway through while leading, losing around 40 seconds and nine places on the flying Frenchman Victor Koretzky, who was roared on by the delirious home crowd…

Only to brilliantly ease his way back through the field, before catching and then delivering a series of blistering accelerations with the aim of dislodging Koretzky…

Who then called Pidcock’s bluff and launched his own stunning attack in the last lap…

Only to falter around a late corner, allowing Pidcock to regain lost ground – and then execute one of the most characteristically Tom Pidcock, all-or-nothing moves ever seen, dive bombing around the other side of a tree, nudging and unsettling Koretzky in the process to secure his second straight Olympic mountain bike title, all played out to a booming chorus of jeers from the bewildered French public.

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Yes, that one.

And, when we weren’t revelling in one of the most exhilarating hour-and-a-half’s worth of bike racing you’re ever likely to see, much of the post-race analysis focused on Pidcock’s controversial – but perfectly legal – last-gasp, and ultimately race-winning, dive around the tree, and the boos that rang out around Élancourt hill in response to it.

“It’s a shame the French were booing me, because that’s not really the spirit of the Olympics,” 24-year-old Pidcock, who added another Olympic title to his increasingly impressive and wide-ranging palmares, said after yesterday’s race.

“But I do also understand it. The French are very passionate. They wanted Victor to win, which is understandable. But, you know, they didn’t boo the rock that made me puncture.”

The Ineos rider also insisted that he “didn’t do anything wrong” when it came to that late, late move – a claim backed up by the race jury, with mountain bike etiquette emphasising that as long as the dive bombing rider can get their bike in front of their opponent, the line is theirs.

“I didn't do anything wrong. I was in front and he left the door open,” the double Olympic champion said. “We were racing for a gold medal and I wanted to win just as much as he did.”

(Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

> “Rubbing’s racing – it’s the Olympics, you have to go all in”

“As it happens, the matter was reviewed by the UCI’s sports director, Peter Van den Abeele,” British Cycling’s performance director Stephen Park added.

“He looked at the video a number of times, and he was comfortable that the line was good. They were definitely alongside, if not Tom was slightly ahead when they came together, therefore there was no infringement.”

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

And, to their credit, that was also the conclusion reached by Koretzky and the French team, with L’Équipe reporting that officials from the home nation reviewed the images and decided not to file a complaint.

And while Koretzky was certainly (and somewhat understandably) frosty with Pidcock immediately after the race and during the podium ceremony, by the time of their joint press conference, the silver medallist was gracious in defeat.

“I got a gap but then went off the track and so he caught me again. Then he overtook me in the forest. I didn’t know he was on the left, he touched me and touched my shoes, and then I almost crashed,” the French off-road star said.

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“I think it was part of racing. We all want the goal and we all fight for the goal. That’s racing. We fought to the finish.

“After his puncture he showed everyone he was on form today. I lost my opportunity, but I think I played my own chance to the end. I can be happy about that.

“Racing in front of the French crowd was amazing. From the start to the end of the race, it was an amazing atmosphere. I can’t be sad. I’m disappointed and happy at the same time.”