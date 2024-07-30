Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“They didn’t boo the rock that made me puncture”: Tom Pidcock says “it’s a shame” French crowds booed epic Olympic win – as rival insists divebomb “part of racing”; Ex-pro tells Lance Armstrong to “keep his mouth shut” over Pogačar + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon is away off for a quick swim in the Seine, before keeping you up to speed with all the latest cycling news and views on the live blog
Tue, Jul 30, 2024 09:53
11
“They didn’t boo the rock that made me puncture”: Tom Pidcock says “it’s a shame” French crowds booed epic Olympic win – as rival insists divebomb “part of racing”; Ex-pro tells Lance Armstrong to “keep his mouth shut” over Pogačar + more on the live blogTom Pidcock's race-winning move, 2024 Olympic MTB cross-country race (BBC)
12:26
Sun, sounds, and cycling

It’s fair to say that Dom Whiting’s latest Drum and Bass on a Bike outing in Bournemouth on Sunday looked pretty epic…

Good weather, some decent tunes, and riding around on your bike with thousands of like-minded individuals – what more could you ask for?

08:07
GTqK6TlXAAAdyY6
“They didn’t boo the rock that made me puncture”: French crowds jeering epic Olympic mountain bike win a “shame” and “not really the spirit of the Olympics”, says Tom Pidcock – as beaten French rival graciously insists last-lap dive is “part of racing”

Have you recovered yet? Because I haven’t.

And with the triathlon cancelled this morning because of all the pollution in the Seine (shocking I know), ushering in the harsh reality that no Olympics athletes will ride bikes for our entertainment today, I thought we’d linger on that men’s mountain bike cross-country race from yesterday.

Tom Pidcock, 2024 Olympic mountain bike cross-country (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

You know, the one where Tom Pidcock punctured halfway through while leading, losing around 40 seconds and nine places on the flying Frenchman Victor Koretzky, who was roared on by the delirious home crowd…

Only to brilliantly ease his way back through the field, before catching and then delivering a series of blistering accelerations with the aim of dislodging Koretzky…

Who then called Pidcock’s bluff and launched his own stunning attack in the last lap…

Only to falter around a late corner, allowing Pidcock to regain lost ground – and then execute one of the most characteristically Tom Pidcock, all-or-nothing moves ever seen, dive bombing around the other side of a tree, nudging and unsettling Koretzky in the process to secure his second straight Olympic mountain bike title, all played out to a booming chorus of jeers from the bewildered French public.

Tom Pidcock wins 2024 Olympic cross-country mountain bike race (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Yes, that one.

And, when we weren’t revelling in one of the most exhilarating hour-and-a-half’s worth of bike racing you’re ever likely to see, much of the post-race analysis focused on Pidcock’s controversial – but perfectly legal – last-gasp, and ultimately race-winning, dive around the tree, and the boos that rang out around Élancourt hill in response to it.

“It’s a shame the French were booing me, because that’s not really the spirit of the Olympics,” 24-year-old Pidcock, who added another Olympic title to his increasingly impressive and wide-ranging palmares, said after yesterday’s race.

“But I do also understand it. The French are very passionate. They wanted Victor to win, which is understandable. But, you know, they didn’t boo the rock that made me puncture.”

The Ineos rider also insisted that he “didn’t do anything wrong” when it came to that late, late move – a claim backed up by the race jury, with mountain bike etiquette emphasising that as long as the dive bombing rider can get their bike in front of their opponent, the line is theirs.

“I didn't do anything wrong. I was in front and he left the door open,” the double Olympic champion said. “We were racing for a gold medal and I wanted to win just as much as he did.”

Tom Pidcock wins 2024 Olympic cross-country mountain bike race (Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

(Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

> “Rubbing’s racing – it’s the Olympics, you have to go all in”

“As it happens, the matter was reviewed by the UCI’s sports director, Peter Van den Abeele,” British Cycling’s performance director Stephen Park added.

“He looked at the video a number of times, and he was comfortable that the line was good. They were definitely alongside, if not Tom was slightly ahead when they came together, therefore there was no infringement.”

Tom Pidcock wins 2024 Olympic cross-country mountain bike race (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

And, to their credit, that was also the conclusion reached by Koretzky and the French team, with L’Équipe reporting that officials from the home nation reviewed the images and decided not to file a complaint.

And while Koretzky was certainly (and somewhat understandably) frosty with Pidcock immediately after the race and during the podium ceremony, by the time of their joint press conference, the silver medallist was gracious in defeat.

“I got a gap but then went off the track and so he caught me again. Then he overtook me in the forest. I didn’t know he was on the left, he touched me and touched my shoes, and then I almost crashed,” the French off-road star said.

Victor Koretzky, 2024 Olympic cross-country mountain bike race (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“I think it was part of racing. We all want the goal and we all fight for the goal. That’s racing. We fought to the finish.

“After his puncture he showed everyone he was on form today. I lost my opportunity, but I think I played my own chance to the end. I can be happy about that.

“Racing in front of the French crowd was amazing. From the start to the end of the race, it was an amazing atmosphere. I can’t be sad. I’m disappointed and happy at the same time.”

11:54
Me, realising it’s only Tuesday lunchtime and there are three-and-a-half days of work left until the weekend

Quite fitting that the bike brand is called Twitter, considering that the video acts as the perfect metaphor for what has happened to that particular social media platform over the last few years…

11:22
2024 Lotto Dstny Orbea Orca Aero Pic: PhotoNews
Dstny set to walk away from sponsorship of Lotto-Dstny in 2025 – but Belgian team claim departure is “not a cause for concern”

One of the great pro cycling tragedies is about to hit the sport in 2025 – the loss of Sean Kelly butchering his way through Lotto-Dstny’s name in commentary for Eurosport.

‘Arnaud De Lie needs his Lotto-Dest… Dist… Din… Dynasty… teammates around him now…Lotto-Dynasty.’

That’s right – in a matter of months we will no longer be able to hear the King of the Classics confuse a cloud-based business communication solutions company with a 1980s American soap, as Lotto-Dstny confirmed today that their vowel-avoiding co-sponsor is stepping away from the team after two-and-a-half years.

Arnaud De Lie (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

However, despite seemingly having no new title partner in the pipeline for next season, Karel Van Eetvelt, the president of the second-tier Belgian outfit (who have a habit of burning through sponsors early in recent years – just ask Ridley), has insisted in a statement that Dstny’s departure is “not a cause for concern”.

> Ridley accuses Lotto Dstny of “disloyalty” and “reputational damage” as Belgian team looks to break contract with bike sponsor

“Various discussions are taking place to secure the future of our team, and hard work is being done,” he said.

“The National Lottery remains our main partner, having supported us previously during challenging times. We are determined to continue building on the solid foundations that we have today.

“As the oldest team in the peloton, with 40 years of rich history, we’ve seen partners come and go. That’s part of cycling. With Orbea, we have secured a long-term international agreement and our other partners believe in the strength of the team and ensure that our foundations remain strong.”

CEO Stéphane Heulot also praised Dstny’s input over the last few seasons, which – despite seeing the team relegated from the WorldTour – have resulted in the rapid rise of De Lie and a recent Tour de France stage win for Victor Campenaerts.

Victor Campenaerts, stage 18, 2023 Tour de France (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

(A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

“We have secured all our talents for the future, which was our top priority. Youthful enthusiasm, attractive racing, and being the challenger to the big teams will thus remain part of the team’s DNA in the coming seasons,” Heulot said.

“Additionally, I want to emphasise that behind the scenes, there has been excellent cooperation over the past two and a half years to bring all this success to realisation.”

Nevertheless, despite Heulot’s comments about behind-the-scenes harmony, recent reports in Belgium have suggested that Dstny’s departure is linked to friction not with the team itself, but with co-title sponsor Lotto, which has backed the squad since its foundation in 1985.

“The relationship with the Lottery was already not going well right from the start,” Dstny CEO Daan De Wever told De Tijd last week.

“We quickly realised that we were in a situation where the Lottery did not want to share power. In every decision – both sporting and policy – they wanted to have the last word. The culture, the style, and the collaboration were not what we had in mind.”

Well, at least Sean Kelly’s happy…

08:53
Tadej Pogačar (ASO/Laure Boutiot)
“This is another lesson from a guy who did exactly the opposite. He was anything but a humble person”: Former pro Jérôme Pineau slams “arrogance personified” Lance Armstrong over Tadej Pogačar “keep a low profile” advice

The memory of this year’s Tour de France may be disappearing faster than Tadej Pogačar from a Team Slovenia pre-Olympics training camp, but it seems that a few former pros still aren’t able to forget some, ahem, interesting comments made about this year’s yellow jersey winner by a certain Texan.

Tadej Pogačar climbing at the Tour de France 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

After Pogačar dismantled the opposition (again) on the way to his fourth of what eventually would turn out to be six Tour stage wins at the 2024 race on Isola 2000, everyone’s favourite cycling podcaster – no, not me, I’m talking about Lance Armstrong, but thanks – weighed in on the Slovenian’s record-smashing, jaw-dropping dominance, advising the now-three-time Tour winner to “maintain a low profile”, not “give people a reason to hate you”, and “don’t give them a reason to doubt you”.

That stark warning prompted Armstrong’s compatriot, and ‘clean sport’ tattoo wearer Phil Gaimon, to assert on his own podcast: “Never, ever listen to Lance Armstrong about anything”.

2022 Trek Madone Lance Armstrong Damien Hirst

> "Never listen to Lance Armstrong about anything": Phil Gaimon hits back at disgraced cheat's "don't give them a reason to doubt you" warning to Tadej Pogačar

And now another retired podcast-appearing pro, Jérôme Pineau, has joined in on the criticism of Big Tex’s comments, arguing that Armstrong “did exactly the opposite” during his brash, unflinching career in yellow.

Speaking on the Les Grandes Gueules du Sport podcast, Pineau – a former Quick-Step pro and the man behind the protracted ‘B&B Hotels to sign Cavendish… oh wait, the team’s collapsed due to lack of funds’ scandal of late 2022 – was scathing of his disgraced former colleague in the peloton.

“This is another lesson from a guy who did exactly the opposite,” the Frenchman said. “The fact that he talks about humility and values is like [Belgian serial killer] Marc Dutroux talking to you about raising your children.”

Crikey Jérôme, tell us what you really think.

> Former pro cyclist accuses Jumbo-Visma of motor doping, questions Sepp Kuss' Tourmalet performance

Pineau, who last year accused Visma of motor doping following their emphatic 1-2-3 at the Vuelta, continued: “Apart from the fact that he stole seven Tours de France and lied to millions of men and women suffering from cancer, he politicised his sport to the point of buying the authorities, he was anything but a humble person.

“He was arrogance personified. I lived through his time and was traumatized by it. He has nothing to say, he has to keep his mouth shut.”

10:51
Did you hear the one about the Olympic Triathlon champion trying to win the Tour de France?

Is Ironman world champion and reigning Olympic gold medallist (for the next 24 hours, anyway) Kristian Blummenfelt – and his off-the-charts VO2 max score – set to follow in the wheel tracks of Cameron Wurf and, errr, Lance Armstrong by swapping the swimming caps and running shoes for a place in the peloton next year?

And most importantly, can the big Norwegian (I’d love to see him lining up alongside Tom Pidcock at the start of Strade Bianche), rumoured to be joining Jayco-AlUla next year, also fulfil his rather lofty ambitions of succeeding at the Tour de France?

Answers on a postcard…

Kristian Blummenfelt, Norwegian triathlete (credit: Kristian Blummenfelt on Facebook)

Read more: > Triathlon star with highest ever recorded VO2 max Kristian Blummenfelt reveals ambitious plan to win the Tour de France by 2028

Though, to be fair, that soaking wet time trial at the weekend would definitely have suited him…

10:19
“I’m happy to be in one piece”: Italian pro Matteo Moschetti, left with multiple fractures in collision with lorry driver, discharged from hospital after undergoing successful collarbone surgery

Italian sprinter Matteo Moschetti, who rides for Q36.5 Pro Cycling, has been discharged from hospital after undergoing successful collarbone surgery – days after being hit by a lorry driver while out training.

The 27-year-old, who has nine pro wins to his name, suffered a fractured collarbone, two neck vertebrae fractures, a sternum fracture, deep wounds to his face, and nerve damage in the collision. He was quickly treated by paramedics and taken to Niguarda Hospital in Milan by helicopter.

In a statement released by the Q36.5 team, it has been confirmed that Moschetti, after successful surgery on his left collarbone, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday and will now undergo additional medical checks and rehab at home.

Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5 Pro Cycling)

“He was always in stable condition and the collarbone fracture was surgically treated last week. Fortunately, Matteo was discharged from the hospital this past Sunday. Further medical checks will follow but we are confident that he will recover in the next few weeks/months,” Q36.5’s head doctor Lorenz Emmert said.

“I’m happy and thankful to be in one piece and relatively healthy,” Moschetti added.

“I owe a great deal of thanks to the doctors, my family, and my team for their unwavering support during this challenging time. My main focus now is on recovering and regaining my health. I also want to extend my gratitude to everyone who sent messages of support and encouragement over the past week.”

09:57
Tom Pidcock wins 2024 Olympic cross-country mountain bike race (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Tom Pidcock’s Olympic mountain bike comeback the cycling moment of 2024 – according to road.cc’s readers, anyway

Well, the results are in

And it turns out you only need to suffer during the Tour de France, contract Covid, have an untimely puncture, mount a stirring comeback, look like you’re on the brink of losing, pull off an unbelievably audacious manoeuvre around a tree, and win your second consecutive Olympic gold to be declared the ‘cycling performance of 2024’ by 80 per cent of live blog readers.

Tom Pidcock Olympic live blog poll

I’d say that poll result is worth more than an Olympic gold to Tom, eh?

And the 20 per cent who voted ‘no’ – tough crowd…

09:28
News round-up: Bike theft epidemic at hospital and the Linthorpe Road cycle lane strikes again

In case you missed them, here are last night’s latest stories from the non-Olympic section of the cycling world, including one of our old ‘favourite’ controversial cycle lanes – which, after years of bitter debate, has finally been put to bed. Apparently…

Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough (Kevin Marks, Twitter)

> Political spat between Conservative and Labour mayors finally comes to an end as both reach agreement to remove “unpopular” cycle lane that “simply hasn’t worked”

Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham (Google Maps)

> Hospital staff left “p***** off” after bike thefts become “almost a weekly thing”, with lack of CCTV making it “perfect for thieves”

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

11 comments

Avatar
Cycloid | 1 hour ago
1 like

The really annoying thing about the French booing was that Pidcock's riding was staright out of the Julian Alphilippe Manual of Bike Racing.

Avatar
Cycloid | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Pidcock for Sports Personality of the Year ?

Avatar
mdavidford replied to Cycloid | 1 hour ago
1 like

There's rather a lot of Olympics, never mind the rest of the year's sport, still to come - might be a bit early to be deciding that.

Avatar
a1white | 3 hours ago
2 likes

As annoying as the booing was, I can imagine a simmilarly partisan, British, crowd doing the same if it was a London Olymics and a French guy had pulled in front in that way.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to a1white | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Although they were booing well before that incident, when all Pidcock had done was ride really hard and (nearly) catch up to Koretzky again.

Avatar
jaspersdog | 3 hours ago
3 likes

I think I'm right in say there will be Olympians on bikes today as It's BMX freestyle which is absolutely awesome.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to jaspersdog | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Ah - but they don't do it for our entertainment. They do it for their own.

Avatar
EK Spinner replied to jaspersdog | 2 hours ago
3 likes

I know I am being unfair on them but I find it difficult to take adults on BMX bikes seriously, they just look like kids bikes to me.

 

Avatar
NotNigel replied to EK Spinner | 1 hour ago
0 likes

I get a similar reaction from my workmates but in the other direction - a forty something riding a bike with mudguards and flaps - old fart bike.  Can't knock BMXing, the varying skills in each discipline...I know once you get to an event like the Olympics it gets a bit more serious but there isn't anything more fun then nailing new tricks etc.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to EK Spinner | 30 min ago
0 likes

EK Spinner wrote:

I know I am being unfair on them but I find it difficult to take adults on BMX bikes seriously, they just look like kids bikes to me.

You mean like this?

Avatar
billymansell replied to jaspersdog | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Yes, I was going to say the same; https://bityl.co/RJj1

Latest Comments

 