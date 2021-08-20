We Don't Want No Cycle Paths Here: The must-hear No.1 hit of the summer; Britain's biggest bike lane council awarded extra active travel grant; AJ launches pro cycling agency; Carol Kirkwood recalls trauma of collision; Friday fun + more on the live blog

Heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua has taken a step into the cycling game by expanding his talent management agency 258MGT with the signing of a host of young prospects. ‘258 Protégé’ will represent riders in contract negotiations, sponsor negotiations and corporate events.
Notable signings include Finn Fisher-Black, one of UAE Team Emirates' big summer additions on a long-term deal, Sarah Gigante who recently joined Movistar, Nicholas Dlamini and Leo Hayter - brother of Olympic silver medallist Ethan.
The agency was founded by Jamie Barlow who has worked as a pro cycling agent since 2013. Barlow said: "AJ is one of the biggest sports icons on the planet and that doesn't happen without a committed team behind him. We look forward to replicating this model with professional cyclists and offering a hands-on approach with a select number of talents over the coming years.
"We are in a unique position to disrupt the market and challenge the current shortfalls of the commercial elements of the sport & utilise the full support of the team 258MGT has built around AJ across legal, financial, PR and branding industry leaders. Our modus operandi will be to focus on elite talent with a quality over quantity hands-on approach.
"Having identified and worked with some of the best young talent the past eight years, WorldTour, Women’s World Tour, Pro Continental and Devo teams trust our opinion on talent. Outside of the cycling bubble we are the best connected commercial agency barring none."
