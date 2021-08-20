We Don't Want No Cycle Paths Here: The must-hear No.1 hit of the summer; Britain's biggest bike lane council awarded extra active travel grant; AJ launches pro cycling agency; Carol Kirkwood recalls trauma of collision; Friday fun + more on the live blog

Council under fire for 'Britain's biggest bike lane'; 11ft-wide segregated lane on B3073 in Dorset has been labelled a "shambles" by some locals who say it has caused lorries to clip wing mirrors and forces drivers to swerve to avoid crashes https://t.co/zfjLLi39De #cycling pic.twitter.com/m1Abhi3ZFt — road.cc (@roadcc) August 19, 2021

One of the councils under fire in some sections of the tabloid press for 'Britain's biggest bike lane', has been awarded an extra £247,000 grant from the government to encourage active travel. The money from the Department for Transport's Capability Fund has been awarded to BCP Council (Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council) and will be used to provide additional cycle training in schools and to encourage local businesses to get their staff to come back to work by bike.

BCP and Dorset Councils are already currently investing more than £100 million in new infrastructure in south-east Devon, including the 11-ft Wimborne bike lane we covered on yesterday's blog. 78km of new cycle lanes, pedestrian pavements and bus service improvements are all in the plans for encouraging people to ditch their cars for active travel or public transport.

"This is great news," Cllr Mike Greene said on the additional grant. "It will allow us to robustly support our Transforming Travel programme. We have learned from successful schemes in other local authorities that major change in the way people travel takes a while to bed in and needs the support of good public engagement, training and communications. This money will be very helpful in achieving this.

"Congestion is a major problem in South East Dorset and our road network is at saturation point. Already, over this past year, we have seen cycling on British roads increase by 45.7% to 5 billion miles. We really want to make use of this forward momentum and help encourage more people to make the sustainable change and leave the car at home."