Cyclist attacked by yobs with metal pole; Bobby Julich hits back at "idiotic" suggestion that there was anything suspicious about him coaching Chris Froome; INEOS Grenadiers' big new signing; Wheelie impressive skills + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Nov 19, 2020 09:18
1
Percy Main Metro Station (Street view)
10:21
INEOS Grenadiers' big new signing

Sign him up! You wouldn't think footballers and cyclists have too much in common but Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster loves life on two wheels. On Monday we shared his latest 'Cycling GK' YouTube video and now he's met up with Tao Geoghegan Hart for a spin. If you couldn't care less about football then it's also just another opportunity to look at Tao's custom pink Pinarello...

09:30
Cyclist left with facial injuries after attack with metal pole
Northumbria Police badge (wikimedia commons)

A cyclist was taken to hospital with facial injuries after yobs threw a metal pole into his bike's wheel, causing him to fall to the ground. The Chronicle report the man suffered serious facial injuries in the attack outside Percy Main Metro Station in North Shields on Sunday.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm we are investigating an incident where a cyclist was injured near to Percy Main Metro station. At 4.10pm a group of teenagers allegedly struck the wheels of the bicycle with a metal pole, causing the male rider to fall to the ground.

"The cyclist was taken to hospital with facial injuries and those responsible have then fled the scene. Enquiries to identify those involved are ongoing but the incident is being treated as an assault."

09:48
Wheelie impressive skills from Tom Pidcock

We all know cyclocross is great for improving your bike handling skills but even by his own standards this is pretty impressive from Tom Pidcock. It's not the first time the 21-year-old's shown off something from his two-wheeled box of tricks. Remember this emphatic way to celebrate a Tour Series win back in 2017...

08:38
Bobby Julich hits back at "idiotic" suggestion that there was anything suspicious about him coaching Chris Froome
Chris Froome Vuelta (screenshot)

Bobby Julich has responded to information that Dr Richard Freeman's medical tribunal heard on Tuesday, branding it "idiotic" to suggest that there has been any wrongdoing by Chris Froome. The tribunal heard that in 2012 Shane Sutton raised a concern about Froome being coached by Julich in a meeting with Sir Dave Brailsford and Dr Steve Peters.

"I was Chris’s coach for two years at Sky. And the motorbike trip to Italy, I can explain. In fact, you’ll understand it’s idiotic to think there was anything suspicious about it when I tell you," Julich told The Times.

Reading notes from his diary from the time, Julich continued: "It was early 2011 and Chris was this young rider living in Italy. I was based in Monaco and was working with Richie Porte down there. Sky had asked me to keep an eye on this kid, even though they weren’t sure he was going to get a new contract at the end of the season.

"Then Chris suddenly contacts me to say he’s selling everything he has to move to Monaco to work with me. From my notes it looks like it would have been late January. I was like, wow, he’s not being paid much and he’ll have to live in a box. But he was that committed.

“Anyway, what I think was April, he shipped the stuff he had in a truck and then rode this motorbike — it was like an off-road bike he couldn’t really use on the highway — to Monaco along all the coastal roads. That bike was his prized possession but the first thing I did was make him get rid of it. I don’t think he ever rode it again."

Julich left the team in 2012, shortly after Sutton's meeting, when all staff were asked to sign a document stating they had never been involved in cheating in cycling. The American was one of several staff, including Sean Yates and Steven De Jongh, to leave the team as a result and Julich has since admitted to using EPO during his professional career. However, he strongly denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Froome.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

