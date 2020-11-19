Cyclist attacked by yobs with metal pole; Bobby Julich hits back at "idiotic" suggestion that there was anything suspicious about him coaching Chris Froome; INEOS Grenadiers' big new signing; Wheelie impressive skills + more on the live blog

Bobby Julich has responded to information that Dr Richard Freeman's medical tribunal heard on Tuesday, branding it "idiotic" to suggest that there has been any wrongdoing by Chris Froome. The tribunal heard that in 2012 Shane Sutton raised a concern about Froome being coached by Julich in a meeting with Sir Dave Brailsford and Dr Steve Peters.

"I was Chris’s coach for two years at Sky. And the motorbike trip to Italy, I can explain. In fact, you’ll understand it’s idiotic to think there was anything suspicious about it when I tell you," Julich told The Times.

Reading notes from his diary from the time, Julich continued: "It was early 2011 and Chris was this young rider living in Italy. I was based in Monaco and was working with Richie Porte down there. Sky had asked me to keep an eye on this kid, even though they weren’t sure he was going to get a new contract at the end of the season.

"Then Chris suddenly contacts me to say he’s selling everything he has to move to Monaco to work with me. From my notes it looks like it would have been late January. I was like, wow, he’s not being paid much and he’ll have to live in a box. But he was that committed.

“Anyway, what I think was April, he shipped the stuff he had in a truck and then rode this motorbike — it was like an off-road bike he couldn’t really use on the highway — to Monaco along all the coastal roads. That bike was his prized possession but the first thing I did was make him get rid of it. I don’t think he ever rode it again."

Julich left the team in 2012, shortly after Sutton's meeting, when all staff were asked to sign a document stating they had never been involved in cheating in cycling. The American was one of several staff, including Sean Yates and Steven De Jongh, to leave the team as a result and Julich has since admitted to using EPO during his professional career. However, he strongly denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Froome.