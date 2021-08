Council under fire for 'Britain's biggest bike lane' (+ entertaining reaction); Tadej Pogačar €6 million salary rumour; Fully segregated cross-city cycle route; Bike fairy leaving charms on bicycles + more on the live blog

An anonymous bike fairy has been leaving charms on bicycles in Vancouver. Vancouver is Awesome shared the story after spotting the Bike Fairy Instagram page where the mysterious resident leaves miniature models on lucky rider's bikes.

"Ultimately, the goal is to kind of share the love for cycling and bring joy to people who own a bike," the Bike Fairy told Vancouver is Awesome. The idea was inspired by a friend who passed away in 2017.

"He was the original Bike Fairy," the current Bike Fairy continued. "He sadly passed away on his bike in 2017. The model is kind of based on him in a lot of ways. The spirit of the idea is originally from him."

The Bike Fairy hits the streets, bike paths and coffee shop bike racks of the Canadian city to look for bikes worthy of the charms. However, it doesn't always go to plan...

"I have got caught once when I was visiting in Portland. We were going shopping there and checking out the cool doughnut shops and the breweries. It was a rainy day and I spotted a nice bike I wanted to tag and a guy came running out asking what the hell I was doing to his bike. People don't like you touching their bike. In a city like Vancouver, where having your bike stolen is almost a right of passage, people definitely keep one eye on what they're doing and one on their bike."

