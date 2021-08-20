Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Vuelta red jersey (copyright ASO, Photogomezsport)

Vuelta Stage 7: Michael Storer wins after solo attack, Primoz Roglic retains lead

Hugh Carthy and Alejandro Valverde abandon Spanish Grand Tour after tough day's racing...
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Aug 20, 2021 16:58
0
banner

Michael Storer of Team DSM has won Stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana, the Australian attacking from the break and staying ahead on a tough final climb to Balcon de Alicante to win by 21 seconds from fellow escapee Carlos Verona of Movistar. 

It's the biggest victory of the 24-year-old Australian, who earlier this year won the Tour de l'Ain.

A brutal day's racing saw Hugh Carthy of EF Education-Nippo, third overall last year, abandon the race and 2010 champion Alejandrp Valverde, riding on home roads in perhaps his final Grand Tour, crash out.

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma. seeking a third overall victory in the race, retains the overall lead.

Vuelta 2021
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments