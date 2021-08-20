Vuelta Stage 7: Michael Storer wins after solo attack, Primoz Roglic retains lead

Michael Storer of Team DSM has won Stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana, the Australian attacking from the break and staying ahead on a tough final climb to Balcon de Alicante to win by 21 seconds from fellow escapee Carlos Verona of Movistar.

It's the biggest victory of the 24-year-old Australian, who earlier this year won the Tour de l'Ain.

A brutal day's racing saw Hugh Carthy of EF Education-Nippo, third overall last year, abandon the race and 2010 champion Alejandrp Valverde, riding on home roads in perhaps his final Grand Tour, crash out.

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma. seeking a third overall victory in the race, retains the overall lead.