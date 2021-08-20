Near Miss of the Day 626: “Clear and deliberate swerve” – but driver only gets warning letter

Today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series saw a cyclist get what he described as a “clear and deliberate swerve” from a driver – but the motorist only received a warning letter from police.

The cyclist, road.cc reader Pompey Cyclist, had moved out into the road to pass a skip placed on the left-hand carriageway when the driver of a Honda Civic made a close pass on him and immediately cut back in across the rider.

“Clear and deliberate swerve here, yet Derbyshire Police only send the driver a letter ‘educating them’ as if they need to be told it's not okay to attack vulnerable road users with your car,” he told us.

As one of the commenters to the video points out, “Why would someone driving pass a vulnerable road user when there is a big container ahead of them? Could have waited only a few seconds before passing safely.”

