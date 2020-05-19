Strava defend themselves over sweeping changes to platform; Strava alternatives; BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood knocked off bike by car driver; Cyclist spotted on M25; Bradley Wiggins splits from wife Cath + more on the live blog

Global pandemic? Economy collapsing? It all paled into significance at some point last night when Strava announced a whole host of sweeping changes to their platform that means the full leaderboard for segments are no longer free... a devastating blow for the casual KOM hunter.

Local master rider on $17,000 Pinarello Dogma F12 outraged about changes to Strava. pic.twitter.com/g8Ux7X8zRh — Lockdown Cycling Snob (@thecyclingsnob) May 18, 2020

Cycling Twitter: I DON'T CARE ABOUT STRAVA SEGMENTS ANYWAY I ONLY RIDE TO FEEL THE WIND IN MY HAIR

Also cycling Twitter: pic.twitter.com/U3YG7rZMFs — Cobble King of Calderdale (@JohnBaker1975) May 18, 2020

If it's not on Strava.... ....it's because you didn't pay for it. — Daniel Lloyd (@daniellloyd1) May 18, 2020

I’ve happily been paying a small annual @Strava subscription to get some basic functionality. Now they want to jack that price up 250% and give a load of features I don’t want. I’m all for Strava making money, but I won’t bother renewing. Wonder who else is like me? — Colin Lynch (@FormerTTchamp) May 18, 2020

Cue furious responses across social media; and perhaps even more devastatingly, the changes have now made a whole host of third party apps essentially useless overnight (for free Strava users anyway), because the ones that are based around segments without the Strava Live Segments feature (such as Wahoo or Garmin computers) have just had that functionality removed.

1st world issues today. £1000+ bikes✅, £200+ trainers✅, Netflix✅, Amazon Prime✅, NowTV✅, £50-£200 race entry✅, Cheap medal and t-shirt✅, Sprint 1/4 mile sections for Kudos✅, etc, etc... Pay £4 a month for Strava❌. How very dare you start charging to pay people's wages! pic.twitter.com/hJTWxNNMgQ — Mark Highland (@Lost_Pirate21) May 19, 2020

For 8 years I've gotten way more than $5 / month of value from @Strava. There's nothing wrong with charging a little money for a good product. — Fat Cyclist (@fatcyclist) May 18, 2020

As you can see above plenty have leapt to Strava's defence; at the end of the day, the company needs to make money. Last night founders Mark Gainey and Michael Horvath also sent out a refreshingly honest email explaining their reasons for the changes. Here it is in full: