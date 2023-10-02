Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“At least they put their indicators on”: Motorist pulls out right in front of bunch during pro race; “Hero” cyclist blocks queue-cutting drivers using ‘protected’ cycle lane; Unclipped De Lie wins stunning sprint with with one leg + more on the live blog

It’s Monday, and Ryan Mallon is back in the hot seat for another week (and month) of cycling news and views – and hopefully no more bad gateways – on the live blog
Mon, Oct 02, 2023 10:07
0
“At least they put their indicators on”: Motorist pulls out right in front of bunch during pro race; “Hero” cyclist blocks queue-cutting drivers using ‘protected’ cycle lane; Unclipped De Lie wins stunning sprint with with one leg + more on the live blogDrivers pulls out in front of bunch at Famenne Ardenne Classic (GCN/Eurosport)
11:43
road.cc website issues — an apology and some updates
502 bad gateway (HoarseMann)

A quick update from Dave, and another round of apologies, on the niggling issues affecting the site in recent weeks. Hopefully we can see the light at the end of the tunnel…

You might have noticed that the website has been running a little on the slow side recently, and navigating between pages, especially when logged in with a road.cc account, has been particularly difficult. We’ve definitely noticed too, as it’s made working on the website pretty tricky and frustrating these last two weeks.

We’ve been experiencing a number of issues with the server over that time and the exact cause of them has been hard to pin down. The ChatGPT bot (and some others) hoovering up a fair bit of the server’s bandwidth certainly wasn’t helping, and we’ve blocked those, but the root cause of the slowness looks to be down at the database/application level and we’re still hunting for the fix. We haven’t released anything new to the site in the past few weeks, so the reason why the site has suddenly slowed is unclear.

What can you do?

The site currently works better if you’re logged out, because a lot of the time you’ll be seeing cached pages that aren’t directly from the affected server. Obviously you can’t comment if you’re not logged in, but you’ll probably find the site easier to navigate. Other than that, it’s mostly going to be a case of being patient with us. We're really sorry for the continued disruption and are confident the site will be back up to speed soon.

> road.cc website issues — an apology and some updates 

11:04
Now that’s what I call a trophy! Simon Carr wins Tour de Langkawi – and gets handed cycling’s biggest prize

Ah, that’s the face of a man who’s just remembered he’s travelling home with Ryanair…

Not that a disgruntled check-in attendant will do much to ruin Simon Carr’s mood, of course. The 25-year-old Brit sealed the deal at the weekend on his first ever career GC victory at the Tour de Langkawi, his solo win on the summit finish of Genting Highlands, ahead of EF teammate Jefferson Cepeda, ensuring he would get his hands on cycling’s most needlessly large trophy.

I’m sure it’ll look great on the mantel, Simon…

11:03
“For most people, the most important mode of transport remains the car, the van, the lorry, the motorbike”: Transport Secretary Mark Harper says the Conservative party is “proudly pro-car”, as Chris Boardman admits concerns

After Rishi Sunak unveiled his ‘Plan for Motorists’ last week, unleashing a maelstrom of, ahem, interesting feedback, it was the turn of Transport Secretary Mark Harper this morning to officially unveil the government’s plans ahead of the upcoming election, featuring a questionable and quite often fact-free take on “blanket” 20mph zones, ULEZ, and of Labour’s plans to “stop you getting from A to B how you choose” (despite, of course, that most of the active travel initiatives of the past decade are very firmly Tory-led policies. Not that they’ll mention that, of course).

Kicking his speech off with an obligatory reference to the Uxbridge by-election (the “inspiration” for all these pro-car policies, apparently), Harper then told the half-empty conference room that “for most people, the most important mode of transport remains the car, the van, the lorry, the motorbike”.

He continued: “But from listening to certain corners of the metropolitan bubble, you would think that owning a car was immoral, a dirty habit, an optional extra in people’s lives. Politicians like Sir Keir Starmer, Sadiq Khan, and Mark Drakeford are only interested in the short term, taking the easy way out, and making decisions that hammer motorists to seek praise from the social media and London newspapers.”

I see they’re not handing out irony pills at the Tory conference, anyway…

“It’s the Conservative party,” he continued, “which is proudly pro-car.”

A light smattering of applause, more danger on the roads, the environment in tatters – job’s a good ‘un, eh Mark?

Chris Boardman (Active Travel England)

Meanwhile, just before Harper’s speech, we reported this morning that active travel commissioner Chris Boardman has urged Rishi Sunak to “just stick with” policies promoting cycling and walking.

The former Olympic champion also noted that the language used by Sunak as part of his plans – including calling schemes such as low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) and 20mph zones “hare-brained” and saying that he was committed to “slamming the brakes on the war on motorists” – was “not the language I would choose” and called on the government to also announce “sensational active travel policy”.

Read more: > Chris Boardman urges Rishi Sunak to stick with "fantastic" pro-cycling plans, admits concerns with language of "war on motorists" policies

10:35
“My hero for the day”: Cyclist blocks queue-cutting drivers using ‘protected’ cycle lane

Back in February last year, New York’s Department of Transportation began installing four-tonne protective ‘Jersey’ barriers on the city’s cycle lanes, after a spate of cyclist deaths and injuries in the Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood.

“New York City’s cyclists deserve to be safe everywhere, but especially in protected lanes — where drivers will too often disrespect and block that critical space,” transport commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said at the time.

“We have an actionable, concrete plan to protect cyclists and we are going to deliver on this work to keep our lanes clear. We thank our friends in the advocacy community for helping us identify top targets – and we know that these 20 miles of barriers will make a real difference.”

However, despite Rodriguez’s admirable stance, the plan to protect New York’s cyclists doesn’t appear to have made much of a difference so far, with one social media user posting footage of “your typical Friday content” – in other words, motorists using the partially segregated bike lane on 11th Avenue to skip the queue of traffic ahead of them:

However, two of the queue-jumping, bike lane-driving motorists – one of them with a bike strapped to the back of their car – weren’t prepared for one cyclist to take matters into their own hands, blocking their cheeky route along the cycle lane and forcing them back into that pesky traffic jam…

Not all heroes wear capes. Some ride bicycles… Quick, put that on a mug in time for Christmas!

10:08
Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lane? Because it’s bin day

Bristol here, vying with Belfast for the coveted ‘Bike lane full of bins’ crown… 

09:29
Drivers pulls out in front of bunch at Famenne Ardenne Classic (GCN/Eurosport)
“At least they put their indicators on”: Motorist pulls out right in front of bunch during final kilometres of Famenne Ardenne Classic

It’s been quite a season for members of the public driving their cars in the middle of professional bike races, hasn’t it?

The year started with a (thankfully metaphorical) race safety bang at the Tour Down Under, where a string of parked cars and lorries marred the final kilometres of a sprint stage.

From there, thing didn’t get much better, with members of the public driving onto a roundabout being navigated at that very moment by the peloton at the Clásica de Almería, to Tom Pidcock suffering a near miss with an alarmed motorist just metres after finishing his time trial at the Volta ao Algarve, culminating in the absolute safety disaster at the Tour Féminin des Pyrénées in June, when a driver in Lourdes appeared extremely keen to follow a late Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig attack.

> British sprinter accuses race organisers of “playing with our health”, as motorists make their way onto roundabouts used by peloton

And while most of the cycling world’s attention has fixated on Arnaud De Lie’s stunning, one-legged sprint win a few kilometres later, the closing stages of yesterday’s Famenne Ardenne Classic provided another late-season instalment of 2023’s unfortunate series of driver-on-course events.

With just four kilometres left, Dylan van Baarle, Yves Lampaert, and Stan Dewulf were up the road, separated from the bunch by a few pursuers and a handful of seconds.

But just as Van Baarle and co. passed, a motorist – parked at the side of the road and seemingly ignorant of the peloton of pro cyclists streaming towards them – opted to pull right across the road, narrowly missing the bunch as a few shocked riders were forced to swerve.

Fortunately, nobody was injured or hit during that moment of madness, with a few choice words and bottle or two flung in their direction forcing the dozy driver to pull in again and let the race pass.

“This sort of thing was why I gave up marshalling,” Kevin wrote on Twitter, formerly X, following the shocking near miss.

“Did they think it was a women’s race and the marshals weren’t taking it seriously?” Lynne asked, with more than a nod to the Tour Féminin des Pyrénées debacle.

“How dare these cyclists use his roads… He was late for the pub anyway,” Jan added, tongue firmly in cheek.

“At least they put their indicators on before pulling out into the road in between the breakaway and the bunch,” cycling account the Inner Ring noted.

Which, by the standards of motorists driving on race routes is 2023, is actually something of an improvement.

Silver linings, and all that…

08:07
Arnaud De Lie wins Famennen Ardenne Classic after clipping out with 50 metres to go (Sprint Cycling Agency)
Peter Sagan, eat your heart out: Arnaud De Lie wins Famenne Ardenne Classic… despite unclipping and sprinting the last 50 metres with one leg

Anyone paying attention to bike racing over the last two years will be well aware by now that Arnaud De Lie is something special.

The 21-year-old Belgian has been gobbling up the wins – taking 19 in total – since turning pro with Lotto Dstny at the start of 2022, and earlier this month showcased his ability at the very highest level, outsprinting Corbin Strong and Michael Matthews at the GP Québec to seal his first WorldTour victory.

While the Walloon Bull’s capabilities, and the devastatingly convincing ways in which he can win, have been well known for quite some time now, I think it’s fair to say that most of the cycling world was still stunned by the manner in which De Lie secured his tenth victory of the season at yesterday’s Famenne Ardenne Classic.

Sprinting from a reduced group at the Belgian one-day race, De Lie – as predicted – simply powered away from his rivals in the final few hundred metres, appearing on course for his second victory in four days after winning the Circuit Franco-Belge on Thursday.

However, with just fifty metres to go, disaster struck. De Lie’s right foot clipped out of his pedal, forcing the 21-year-old – who briefly looked around to check on the gap he had opened up to the rest – to carry on sprinting with just his left leg, his right leg now used purely as part of a high-speed balancing act.

And if all that wasn’t enough, De Lie managed – somewhat miraculously – to hold off his fully clipped-in pursuers, finishing the whole thing off with a flourish, throwing his bike to the line, right leg almost kicking the barriers in the process.

Oh, and those sprinters he managed to hold off while sprinting with just one leg in the final 50 metres? Just Kaden Groves, winner of three stages at last month’s Vuelta, Florian Sénéchal, and freshly crowned European champion Christophe Laporte.

And the aerial shot makes the whole chaotic sprint (and De Lie’s calmness under pressure) appear even more impressive:

“I f***ing love this,” De Lie’s Lotto Dstny teammate Mieke Docx, a crowd pleaser in her own right, tweeted after the Belgian’s stunning win.

“Iconic,” added AWOL O’Shea’s Charlotte Broughton, and she’s not wrong.

It’s also fitting that on the day Peter Sagan – another rider known for winning while suffering a pedal mishap mid-sprint – bowed out of the pro peloton at the Tour de Vendée, a young prodigious all-rounder made his greatest claim yet to the Slovak’s crown as the king of cycling’s entertainers.

Oh, and he’s also been known to pull the odd mid-race wheelie too

The King is retired, long sprint the King…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 