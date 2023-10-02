“At least they put their indicators on”: Motorist pulls out right in front of bunch during pro race; “Hero” cyclist blocks queue-cutting drivers using ‘protected’ cycle lane; Unclipped De Lie wins stunning sprint with with one leg + more on the live blog

Anyone paying attention to bike racing over the last two years will be well aware by now that Arnaud De Lie is something special.
The 21-year-old Belgian has been gobbling up the wins – taking 19 in total – since turning pro with Lotto Dstny at the start of 2022, and earlier this month showcased his ability at the very highest level, outsprinting Corbin Strong and Michael Matthews at the GP Québec to seal his first WorldTour victory.
While the Walloon Bull’s capabilities, and the devastatingly convincing ways in which he can win, have been well known for quite some time now, I think it’s fair to say that most of the cycling world was still stunned by the manner in which De Lie secured his tenth victory of the season at yesterday’s Famenne Ardenne Classic.
Sprinting from a reduced group at the Belgian one-day race, De Lie – as predicted – simply powered away from his rivals in the final few hundred metres, appearing on course for his second victory in four days after winning the Circuit Franco-Belge on Thursday.
However, with just fifty metres to go, disaster struck. De Lie’s right foot clipped out of his pedal, forcing the 21-year-old – who briefly looked around to check on the gap he had opened up to the rest – to carry on sprinting with just his left leg, his right leg now used purely as part of a high-speed balancing act.
And if all that wasn’t enough, De Lie managed – somewhat miraculously – to hold off his fully clipped-in pursuers, finishing the whole thing off with a flourish, throwing his bike to the line, right leg almost kicking the barriers in the process.
Oh, and those sprinters he managed to hold off while sprinting with just one leg in the final 50 metres? Just Kaden Groves, winner of three stages at last month’s Vuelta, Florian Sénéchal, and freshly crowned European champion Christophe Laporte.
And the aerial shot makes the whole chaotic sprint (and De Lie’s calmness under pressure) appear even more impressive:
“I f***ing love this,” De Lie’s Lotto Dstny teammate Mieke Docx, a crowd pleaser in her own right, tweeted after the Belgian’s stunning win.
“Iconic,” added AWOL O’Shea’s Charlotte Broughton, and she’s not wrong.
It’s also fitting that on the day Peter Sagan – another rider known for winning while suffering a pedal mishap mid-sprint – bowed out of the pro peloton at the Tour de Vendée, a young prodigious all-rounder made his greatest claim yet to the Slovak’s crown as the king of cycling’s entertainers.
Oh, and he’s also been known to pull the odd mid-race wheelie too…
The King is retired, long sprint the King…
Really sorry for the issues everyone, some experts are working on it and hoping to have it sorted soon. We've just published this article to...
Further reading...
Indeed. Mark Harper, transport minister, is on-message though, and has just given a bizarre speech about wokery, sinister plots and various other...
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Oh, sorry, you were serious. Let me laugh even harder. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!
Another string of vehicle-related incidents in the Shropshire Star....
To give them their due they have invested heavily in leisure cycling projects. When it comes to commuting they have failed dismally in most parts...
Getting a bike lane installed is a big personal gain for many reasons for some people. It's happened in my town - some unpleasant routes I would...
by mistake double-posted
£793: he didn't even wave a golf club.
Another good one here https://www.vaarucycles.com/product/vti-titanium-forks/