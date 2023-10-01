Near Miss of the Day 878: Abusive driver who close passed driver three times in two minutes learns "an expensive lesson" with a £793 fine and five penalty points

*Warning: Video contains strong language*

Today's entry for the Near Miss of the Day series features a driver who somehow managed to get away with just a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) after close passing a driver an astonishing three times in just under two minutes, however let hubris get the better of him and decided to go to court challenging the NIP.

Spoiler alert: It didn't go well for him.

Tony was heading to work on a cold January morning, and was going over the railway bridge on Ripple Road in Barking, London, where he was first close passed by a bus driver and then the driver of a silver Mercedes estate. Recording the footage on his front and back camera, he called out the licence plates of both the vehicles and carried on.

As traffic queued up, he caught back up to the Mercedes and eventually passed it. However, turning into the next road, the driver then decided to close pass him once again.

"He was easily within 0.5 metres or so of me. I call out some choice words in shock at their continued poor driving," he told road.cc.

Tony added: "This seemed to anger the driver who then slows down considerably, unsure of what they are doing I again pass the driver, with the driver calling me a c***. I respond in kind and carry on.

"As we get to a section where its a single lane with footpath both sides the driver once again forces an overtake, from the rear camera I'd estimate they were within 0.2m of me."

He reported the footage to the Met Police, who issued the driver with an NIP. Then several months later, Tony get a notification saying that it's going to court as the driver has challenged the NIP.

You might be able to guess how it's going to end. The case was heard in court earlier this week, and the driver was found guilty, fined £793 and given 5 penalty points.

"An expensive lesson," Tony commented.

