Wahoo closes RGT virtual cycling app 18 months after buying it

Wahoo has announced that it’s closing the RGT virtual riding app that it acquired last year, and is providing paying customers with a 12-month Zwift membership by way of compensation.

US-based Wahoo Fitness, best known for its Elemnt GPS bike computers and Kickr indoor trainers and smart bikes, has until now been offering its Wahoo X software in two parts: Systm – formerly The Sufferfest – which is for structured training, and the RGT virtual cycling app. Now, though, Wahoo has decided to call time on RGT.

A Wahoo spokesperson said, “To deliver the very best experience for our customers, we have made the strategic decision to focus on Wahoo’s long-established strengths around structured training content, through Systm, and will be closing virtual cycling app RGT at the end of October.”

We have approached Wahoo for a more detailed comment on the reasons that led to this “strategic decision”. In the meantime, the company is keen to put a positive spin on the closure.

“This change of focus means that all of Wahoo’s talented software team’s energy, attention and innovation will become solely focused on Systm and the company’s long-held vision to create the very best hardware and training software to help athletes get stronger, fitter, faster on and off the bike.

“Over the coming month, we will be announcing a number of exciting new developments. These will include investment in Systm with improved functionality, new content and features, and a significant update to the Wahoo App to simplify the way that users interact with their Wahoo devices.”

Wahoo acquired RGT in April 2022 so will have owned it for 18 months before the closure. At the time, Wahoo said that the combination of Systm and RGT would give its subscribers “unparalleled choice in how they train”.

For the time being, RGT provides virtual routes on real-life roads and parcours made famous by professional races, such as the Tour of Flanders. The platform also has a Magic Roads feature that allows users to upload their own GPX file from any route in the world and have RGT build an accurate virtual version. That’s all coming to an end soon, though.

Wahoo told paid Wahoo X customers, “We deeply appreciate your membership and loyalty, and we understand this news may be inconvenient. To make this transition smoother for you, we've arranged an exclusive one-time offer: 12 months of complimentary Zwift membership.”

Zwift needs very little introduction – it’s a virtual cycling (and running) world that’s entirely separate from Wahoo X. It uses multiplayer online gaming technology to create 3D worlds and is, of course, extremely popular.

“With Zwift, you can continue to ride, race, and connect with fellow Wahooligans in the virtual world,” says Wahoo. “This combination offers you the best of both worlds: structured training excellence with Wahoo Systm and access to the world’s largest virtual riding community through the Zwift app —an unbeatable combination.”

If you’re a Wahoo X subscriber, you’ll be sent a complimentary Zwift membership code that you must redeem by 31st October 2023. You’ll have access to RGT as usual until the same date.

Wahoo laid off 50 staff at about the same time it acquired RCT last year and we reported back in April that the company had had its credit rating lowered by Moody’s Investors after a missed debt service payment.

Wahoo Fitness told us at the time that this resulted from a pre-arranged “special agreement to delay our scheduled interest and principal payment with our lenders for our long-term note and revolving credit facility”.

Since then, Wahoo has eliminated all of its debt following what it described as “significant” equity support from current and new investors.

Having introduced a new £1,400 Kickr Move indoor trainer and a new Kickr Bike Shift smart bike three weeks ago, it has been a busy old time for Wahoo recently.

