road.cc website issues — an apology and some updates

road.cc website issues — an apology and some updates

road.cc and its sister sites have been a bit under the weather recently. Trust us, we're working on it...
by dave atkinson
Mon, Oct 02, 2023 12:23
You might have noticed that the website has been running a little on the slow side recently, and navigating between pages, especially when logged in with a road.cc account, has been particularly difficult. We’ve definitely noticed too, as it’s made working on the website pretty tricky and frustrating these last two weeks. 

We’ve been experiencing a number of issues with the server over that time and the exact cause of them has been hard to pin down. The ChatGPT bot (and some others) hoovering up a fair bit of the server’s bandwidth certainly wasn’t helping, and we’ve blocked those, but the root cause of the slowness looks to be down at the database/application level and we’re still hunting for the fix. We haven’t released anything new to the site in the past few weeks, so the reason why the site has suddenly slowed is unclear.

What can you do?

The site currently works better if you’re logged out, because a lot of the time you’ll be seeing cached pages that aren’t directly from the affected server. Obviously you can’t comment if you’re not logged in, but you’ll probably find the site easier to navigate. Other than that, it’s mostly going to be a case of being patient with us. We're really sorry for the continued disruption and are confident the site will be back up to speed soon. 

Thanks to HoarseMann for conjuring up the lead image, originally posted in the comments underneath the live blog on 21st September. This has been a hugely frustrating time for us, but you gave us a good chuckle!

HoarseMann | 2541 posts | 1 hour ago
Interesting point about being logged in. I've just tried browsing the site using a Safari Private window and it's loading really quickly.

Good luck with tracking down the issue. From the small amount of software development I did in the past, I can imagine the difficulty fault-finding a live system.

gazza_d | 487 posts | 1 hour ago
I just assumed you'd been bought by Elon Musk and hat he was applying the same technical genius that he polished twitter with

RoubaixCube | 599 posts | 1 hour ago
Should have recruited ChatGPT to help you find the problem with your database.

Drinfinity | 507 posts | 2 hours ago
I see there is a new box in red over the Road.cc logo that lets me know how long the next comment will take to load. Which is nice. 

Paul J | 1301 posts | 2 hours ago
The new WYSIWYG comment box editor is somewhat new, isn't it?

Rendel Harris | 5473 posts | 2 hours ago
Superb trolling. At least I hope it's superb trolling...

Secret_squirrel replied to Rendel Harris | 3199 posts | 2 hours ago
Damn.  Beat me to it!

mark1a replied to Rendel Harris | 1043 posts | 1 hour ago
I saw that and just assumed it was symptomatic of a dodgy query join or corrupt database index.

