Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Tech
Will these cold weather Adidas cycling shoes be your new winter commuting kicks? Plus more tech news from Bianchi, Genesis, Whoop, Pearson + more00-TechoftheWeek-2023-09-29

Will these cold weather Adidas cycling shoes be your new winter commuting kicks? Plus more tech news from Bianchi, Genesis, Whoop, Pearson + more

Bianchi has released some very cool retro kit, there are new bikes from Genesis and Pearson is promising "a revolution in frame design". Check out this week's best cycling tech news
by Emily Tillett
UPDATED Sat, Sep 30, 2023 11:40

First Published Sep 30, 2023

0

We're back from Sea Otter Europe, and while there was lots of cool tech to be found in Girona (check out our main round-up here) there was plenty of tech news filtering through to our inboxes back home too. Here are this week's highlights, and a gallery of no context Sea Otter bike porn at the end for good measure... 

Adidas releases insulated Velosamba Cold.Rdy cycling shoes

The Cold.Rdy cycling shoes, an insulated iteration of Adidas' Velosamba SPD cycling shoes, are specifically designed for winter commuting, and are constructed from a minimum of 50% recycled materials, according to Adidas.

2023 Adidas Velosamba Cold.Rdy cycling shoe

> Best road cycling shoes

Adidas has a history of producing cycling shoes dating back to the 1960s. The mainstream footwear company temporarily discontinued its cycling line in 2005 but re-entered the cycling scene two years ago.

The Velosamba cycling shoe combines cycling-specific elements with the iconic Samba football shoe from the brand and according to Adidas, “the ambition behind Velosamba was to create a shoe that fused street style with the outsole technology, providing a seamless experience both on and off the bike that enables wearers to be more agile and shift from bike to foot with ease”.

 

2023 Adidas Velosamba Cold.Rdy cycling shoe

The sole features a two-bolt cleat mount, which allows for SPD compatibility and the brand says that the full-length reinforced midsole is efficient when pedalling but still has some flex when you're walking. 

The Velosamba Cold.Rdy is only available in black but features a reflective logo and 3-stripes detail. They retail for £130. 

2023 Adidas Cold.Rdy cycling jacket

> Check out the best cycling jackets 2023

The brand's winter cycling range is made up of the Cold.Rdy reflective cycling jacket alongside the Velosamba Cold.Rdy cycling shoes and Cold.Rdy cycling bib tights. 

The cycling jacket is made up of a 70 per cent blend of recycled and renewable materials and retails for £140.

Find out more here 

New Pearson Forge road bike "offers a revolution in frame design"

Pearson aims to revolutionise road bike geometry with the new Forge carbon road bike, claiming to be "the most data-driven bike-frame geometry ever created for regular road riders". 

2023 Pearson Forge bike signature blue

> Check out the best road bikes 2023

By analysing bike-fit data from over 2,000 customers, Pearson says that the Forge offers a better fit for a broader range of riders compared to any other bike on the market. 

Designed for everyday cyclists, the carbon frame features aero profiles and is said to be light, durable and responsive.

The Forge also features hidden mudguard mounts and can accommodate tyres of up to 35mm without mudguards and 32mm with mudguards. 

2023 Pearson Forge geometry table

> How to read a geometry table: the numbers made easy 

The Forge bike comes in five sizes from 1-5 and is available in two colours - Hammer Black or Signature Blue. 

Complete bikes start at £4,649 and go up to £7,399 depending on the groupset and wheels. 

Find out more here

Whoop integrates ChatGPT-powered AI coach

Whoop has announced its latest new feature known as Whoop Coach. Powered by ChatGPT, it aims to provide highly individualised guidance and in-depth data insights 24/7. 

2023 Whoop AI Coach

This novel feature adopts a ChatGPT style format to help users improve their health, fitness and well-being. Whoop Coach can create bespoke training plans, offer recommendations, explain why a user may feel fatigued, and provide insights into various performance-related topics, all in over 50 languages. 

The more data users share with Whoop, the more precise and tailored the coaching becomes.

Whoop Coach is now available in the Whoop app but if you don't want to use this feature, you can turn it off in the app's settings. 

Find out more here

Genesis Fugio gravel bikes receive a facelift 

Genesis has released three new Fugio gravel bikes featuring updates from the previous model. These upgrades include a new look, updated spec and an aluminium frame. 

2023 Genesis Fugio 10 gravel bike

> Check out the best gravel bikes 2023

The biggest change is that the Fugio frame trades steel for 6061 aluminium, paired with the existing carbon fork and Genesis says, "this makes for a lighter, stiffer package with a noticeably nimbler front end". 

The Fugio now uses 27.5" Vittoria Mezcal MTB tyres, and the frame accommodates up to 52mm for 650b wheels or 40mm for 700c wheels. The rest of the bike remains familiar, with internal cable routing and unique paint jobs. 

2023 Genesis Fugio 20 gravel bike frame

The three models feature a 1x drivetrain - SRAM Apex on the Fugio 20 and 30 or Microshift XLE-10 on the Fugio 10. 

The Fugio is in stock now with prices starting at £1,299.99 for the Fugio 10, £1,499.99 for the Fugio 20, and going up to £1,999.99 for the Fugio 30. 

Find out more here

Bianchi Milano returns with vintage-inspired clothing range 

2023 Bianchi Milano jersey

> Check out the best cheap cycling jerseys

Bianchi Milano has launched a cycling clothing collection which offers five distinct 'capsules' to choose from. Three of these capsules are aimed at road riding, while the other two are aimed at gravel riding. 

The Lifestyle capsule is one of the collections aimed at gravel riding and it's designed to encapsulate the spirit of gravel riding with the signature style synonymous with the brand. 

2023 Bianchi Milano jersey

The collection features a polo shirt, short sleeve t-shirt, short sleeve jersey, bib shorts, gloves and socks for both men and women. 

Find out more here

Sarto presents special edition Raso TC road bike

Italian company Sarto occupies a place at the high end of the bike market and the Sarto Raso is a representation of that.

2023 Sarto Raso tri-composite bike

The Raso TC is a special edition of Sarto's all-road aero endurance bike, built from Tri-Composite tubing which is said to provide "enhanced comfort and exceptional strength". 

It features a one-piece cockpit for enhanced aerodynamics and flared handlebars which are said to perfectly align with the shape of your shoulders. There's also tyre clearance of up to 35mm. 

The Raso TC is available in five different colours - blue, red, green, silver and copper and as with all of Sarto's frames, the Raso TC can be made to a custom geometry but is also available in stock sizes. 

Find out more here

Another bumper gallery from Sea Otter Europe

We brought you news of a new prototype from CeramicSpeed, a cool new Cinelli and loads more in our Sea Otter Europe round-up, but of course, there was far too much to wrap all into one article. Below, you'll find another bumper gallery to peruse at your leisure this weekend. Enjoy!

 

tech of the week
adidas
Bianchi
Genesis
whoop
Sea Otter Europe
Emily Tillett

Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.

Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…

Latest Comments

 