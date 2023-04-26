“Awful, poor branding, less functionality. What was the point?” Customers unimpressed by Wiggle’s new website; Chris Hoy: Glasgow worlds will be “bigger than Tour de France”; Disc brakes or banshee?; Tour Netflix doc out on 8 June + more on the live blog

The future’s bright, the future’s… not orange, it seems. Well, judging by Wiggle’s decision to ditch their famous logo with a snazzy new green and blue branding, as a well as a contentious new website, anyway.
Anyone who’s ever ordered anything from Wiggle, ever, will have been aware of the company’s plans to update their site, through a series of emails, requests, and clarifications about order history downloads over the past week.
So, it was a bit of a relief when the leading UK-based online bicycle retailer, which was taken over by German company Signa Sports United in 2021, revealed their new look and new logo (complete with “new energy”, apparently) on social media last night:
While some customers seem to be happy with the new look and squiggly (or should that be ‘wiggly’) font, others are less impressed with this particular rebranding exercise:
“Honestly, being completely objective, your new website looks and feels terrible. Who on earth designed that?” asked Chris on Instagram.
However, putting aside the minor quibbles about logos, most of the criticism has been reserved for the retailer’s new green-accented website, which customers have lambasted for its apparent lack of functionality (some filtering and sorting features have disappeared) and accessibility, while also noting that prices appear to have gone up since the rebrand.
“I preferred the orange as well, but hey, I guess it takes time to adapt to new things, though I don’t understand the need of changing it. The app still doesn’t work for me and I cannot log in as it seems like it doesn’t recognise my user name and password,” wrote Alex.
Mick, meanwhile, was rather more cutting: “Please use the newfound energy to make the website as functional as it used to be. Bring back all of the filters.”
“No wonder you can’t afford to migrate customer data properly, spent it all on a new logo and colour,” said an especially scathing Wiggle customer.
Another complained: “No wish list anymore?! Half of the filters have gone so you have to wade through out-of-stock items on a search. Hope there are improvements coming ASAP!”
“Please explain to me why all your prices went up,” said a fellow Insta user. “Worst redesign ever.”
I’ve definitely seen rebrands go down better…
But what do you reckon? Are you a fan of the new bright green Wiggle? Or will you be demanding a return to the old orange days?