Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“Awful, poor branding, less functionality. What was the point?” Customers unimpressed by Wiggle’s new website; Chris Hoy: Glasgow worlds will be “bigger than Tour de France”; Disc brakes or banshee?; Tour Netflix doc out on 8 June + more on the live blog

It’s Wednesday and Ryan Mallon’s back for more cycling-related shenanigans (and maybe some news) on the live blog
Wed, Apr 26, 2023 09:56
19
“Awful, poor branding, less functionality. What was the point?” Customers unimpressed by Wiggle’s new website; Chris Hoy: Glasgow worlds will be “bigger than Tour de France”; Disc brakes or banshee?; Tour Netflix doc out on 8 June + more on the live blogNew Wiggle website homepage
13:11
Maggie Coles-Lyster of Zaaf Cycling Team at the 2023 Paris-Roubaix (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Under-pressure Zaaf team pull out of women’s Vuelta

It’s been a few weeks in the making, but this morning the organisers of La Vuelta Femenina – the first proper stage race version of which gets underway next Monday – finally confirmed that the beleaguered Zaaf team won’t be lining up at the start in Torrevieja.

The Spanish squad has suffered a mass exodus in recent weeks amidst accusations of unpaid wages, with the UCI last month allowing the team’s riders to look for new teams.

Since then, French champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot – who was also one of the high-profile casualties of the ill-fated B&B Hotels project over the winter – terminated her contract to join Human Powered Health, while last week Lucie Jounier and Mareille Meijering signed for Coop-Hitec Products and Movistar respectively.

With the squad now down to the UCI minimum requirement of just eight riders – having started the season with 15 – Vuelta organisers Unipublic have confirmed that Zaaf’s management opted to pull out of the week-long race, the first since the event’s expansion and move from its September slot alongside the men’s Vuelta.

The organisers also noted that Zaaf won’t be replaced on the start-list, with 23 teams now set to battle for the red jersey.

12:47
Commuters (CC licensed image by kube414_Flickr).jpg
Strava study reveals that Londoners are (shockingly) UK’s biggest active travel commuters – as Northern Ireland lags behind, as usual…

In news that should surprise absolutely nobody, people in London commute further and longer on foot or by bike than any other region in the UK, a new Strava study has found.

This absolutely shocking data was collected by Strava Metro, which provides anonymised activity stats for free to city planners, advocacy groups, and researchers to help improve infrastructure investment in cities across the UK.

With the slow adjustment away from remote and hybrid working, as well as the cost of living crisis, hastening the return of the daily commute, Strava found that it takes the average Londoner 27 minutes and 13 seconds to walk or cycle to work, with Merton, a borough in southwest London, clocking up the longest average commute anywhere in the UK, at 30:43 and 5.4 miles.

However, Bromley appears to be the cycling commute capital of London, with cyclists there covering an average of 9.4 miles to get to work, in a more than respectable time of 39:42.

Belfast bike route Alfred Street (Image by Department for Regional Development, Northern Ireland)

And, in even less shocking news to anyone who reads my frequent rants on the live blog, Northern Ireland’s commuters chalked up the eight quickest and shortest commutes by bike or on foot in the UK.

In fact, active travel commuters in Ballymena averaged a paltry 16:48 average travel time, while Cookstown (the retail capital of Mid-Ulster) and Derry-stroke-Londonderry both averaged just 1.5 miles.

I don’t know about you, but those figures seem to me to suggest that commuters in Northern Ireland feel compelled to avoid walking or cycling to work if it’s more than two miles from their homes.

I can’t for the life of me think why though…

> Sinn Féin minister “neglecting Northern Ireland’s future” and “locking us all into a fossil-fuelled dark age”, says Cycling UK

> Cycling UK slams Northern Ireland's "baffling" Tour de France bid when active travel strategy puts cyclists "at risk"

> Mum compares school run to “going into battle” as Sustrans calls for School Streets to be introduced in Northern Ireland

Oh yeah, that’s right…

12:23
Mistaking a Specialized Tarmac SL7 for a branch? I don’t think I could be more furious…
11:55
Noisy disc brakes or a banshee?
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by road.cc (@road.cc)

My poor ears… For a second I thought I was watching the death coach scene from Darby O’Gill and the Little People (for those of you under 50 or not from Ireland, look it up).

Chalk that one up as another victory for good old, never squealy (ever!) rim brakes…

11:26
readers choice 2018 - cycling uk logo.jpg
Cycling UK announces first female majority leadership in 145-year history

Cycling UK has today announced two new appointees to its senior leadership team, Katie Legg and Sarah McMonagle, which means that – for the first time in the charity’s 145-year history – it will have a predominantly female team at its top table.

The appointments ensure that Cycling UK now has a female chair of trustees, a female chief executive, and a 50/50 split between male and female directors. 58 percent of the charity’s total workforce is also now made up of women.

Katie Legg, a director at Mental Health UK who previously worked for Sport England, will take up the role of commercial director at the cycling charity, while Sarah McMonagle leaves the countryside charity CPRE to manage Cycling UK’s campaigns, public affairs, communications, and marketing teams.

“It’s a really great time for me to be joining Cycling UK,” Legg said in a statement. “There is such a variety of reasons why people want to go cycling now, including reducing their carbon footprint and saving money. I look forward to growing Cycling UK’s offer to everyone so that whatever reason we cycle, we cycle safe, have fun, and make the most of the amazing cycle routes the UK has.”

McMonagle added: “Cycling UK already provides a strong voice for those who want to drive less and cycle more, and I’m looking forward to joining the charity to help that voice grow even louder.

“Whether we live in towns, cities or the countryside, encouraging more people to cycle is a no-brainer in a climate and cost of living crisis.

“And the best thing is, everyone benefits when more people cycle. I can’t wait to join the team and help ensure Cycling UK reaches even more people who don’t currently benefit from time out on a bike.”

11:07
10:58
My eyes, my eyes!

Quick, someone get Adam Blythe on the phone…

> Whoa! What do you think of the head tube on Adam Blythe’s gold Genesis?

09:57
New Wiggle website homepage
“Awful, poor branding, less functionality. What was the point?” Customers unimpressed by Wiggle’s new website

The future’s bright, the future’s… not orange, it seems. Well, judging by Wiggle’s decision to ditch their famous logo with a snazzy new green and blue branding, as a well as a contentious new website, anyway.

Anyone who’s ever ordered anything from Wiggle, ever, will have been aware of the company’s plans to update their site, through a series of emails, requests, and clarifications about order history downloads over the past week.

So, it was a bit of a relief when the leading UK-based online bicycle retailer, which was taken over by German company Signa Sports United in 2021, revealed their new look and new logo (complete with “new energy”, apparently) on social media last night:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wiggle (@wiggle_sport)

While some customers seem to be happy with the new look and squiggly (or should that be ‘wiggly’) font, others are less impressed with this particular rebranding exercise:

“Honestly, being completely objective, your new website looks and feels terrible. Who on earth designed that?” asked Chris on Instagram.

New Wiggle website

However, putting aside the minor quibbles about logos, most of the criticism has been reserved for the retailer’s new green-accented website, which customers have lambasted for its apparent lack of functionality (some filtering and sorting features have disappeared) and accessibility, while also noting that prices appear to have gone up since the rebrand.

“I preferred the orange as well, but hey, I guess it takes time to adapt to new things, though I don’t understand the need of changing it. The app still doesn’t work for me and I cannot log in as it seems like it doesn’t recognise my user name and password,” wrote Alex.

Mick, meanwhile, was rather more cutting: “Please use the newfound energy to make the website as functional as it used to be. Bring back all of the filters.”

“No wonder you can’t afford to migrate customer data properly, spent it all on a new logo and colour,” said an especially scathing Wiggle customer.

Another complained: “No wish list anymore?! Half of the filters have gone so you have to wade through out-of-stock items on a search. Hope there are improvements coming ASAP!”

“Please explain to me why all your prices went up,” said a fellow Insta user. “Worst redesign ever.”

I’ve definitely seen rebrands go down better…

But what do you reckon? Are you a fan of the new bright green Wiggle? Or will you be demanding a return to the old orange days?

09:28
Mark your calendars and stockpile the popcorn: Tour de France Netflix doc set for 8 June release

Speaking of countdowns to important events, this morning it was finally (finally!) confirmed that the much-anticipated Tour de France documentary – with the least imaginative name possible – ‘Unchained’ will be released on Netflix on 8 June, midway through the Critérium du Dauphiné:

Eight episodes of the Tour doc and the Dauphiné at the same time? Where’s my annual leave form?

08:57
Peter Sagan’s new post-road plans ‘leaked’…

We all know that Peter Sagan is bidding the world of road racing adieu at the end of this year, to focus on the mountain biking at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but could the three-time world champion be tempted into adding another cycling discipline to his training plans?

Now, here’s an idea for the next Mega-Worlds in 2027 – a wheelie-athon up the Muur van Geraardsbergen, with Sagan and the peloton’s newest show boater Arnaud De Lie as the favourites.

Come on UCI, sort it out…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 