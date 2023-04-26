“Awful, poor branding, less functionality. What was the point?” Customers unimpressed by Wiggle’s new website; Chris Hoy: Glasgow worlds will be “bigger than Tour de France”; Disc brakes or banshee?; Tour Netflix doc out on 8 June + more on the live blog

The future’s bright, the future’s… not orange, it seems. Well, judging by Wiggle’s decision to ditch their famous logo with a snazzy new green and blue branding, as a well as a contentious new website, anyway.

Anyone who’s ever ordered anything from Wiggle, ever, will have been aware of the company’s plans to update their site, through a series of emails, requests, and clarifications about order history downloads over the past week.

So, it was a bit of a relief when the leading UK-based online bicycle retailer, which was taken over by German company Signa Sports United in 2021, revealed their new look and new logo (complete with “new energy”, apparently) on social media last night:

While some customers seem to be happy with the new look and squiggly (or should that be ‘wiggly’) font, others are less impressed with this particular rebranding exercise:

I’m sorry but It’s absolutely dreadful. Who signed off on this awful rebrand 🤮 it’s actually put me off visiting the website — Gareth Jones (@GJ_9) April 25, 2023

“Honestly, being completely objective, your new website looks and feels terrible. Who on earth designed that?” asked Chris on Instagram.

However, putting aside the minor quibbles about logos, most of the criticism has been reserved for the retailer’s new green-accented website, which customers have lambasted for its apparent lack of functionality (some filtering and sorting features have disappeared) and accessibility, while also noting that prices appear to have gone up since the rebrand.

Awful, poor branding, less functionality. What was the point. Has no one there heard of "If it ain't broke don't fix it"? — Chris Highfield 🚴‍♂️ (@cmhtw33t) April 26, 2023

“I preferred the orange as well, but hey, I guess it takes time to adapt to new things, though I don’t understand the need of changing it. The app still doesn’t work for me and I cannot log in as it seems like it doesn’t recognise my user name and password,” wrote Alex.

Mick, meanwhile, was rather more cutting: “Please use the newfound energy to make the website as functional as it used to be. Bring back all of the filters.”

Functionality totally up the wall. Did anybody test stuff, like account saved addresses etc? Wiggle+ delivery not working either. I could go on... — Nick_AKA_baldtreble (@Nick_AKA_) April 25, 2023

“No wonder you can’t afford to migrate customer data properly, spent it all on a new logo and colour,” said an especially scathing Wiggle customer.

Another complained: “No wish list anymore?! Half of the filters have gone so you have to wade through out-of-stock items on a search. Hope there are improvements coming ASAP!”

Website sucks...

Alot of deals gone...

Cyclescheme gone...

Option to sort by discount % gone... — Cj Sutton (@Ceejays88) April 25, 2023

Come on @Wiggle_Sport this new app/web site is just rubbish - has anyone tested it? I can’t login, most items out of stock, some that are not saying OOS don’t have any sizes available??? At least reply to people’s concerns and explain. — Rich Bevan (@richbevan0370) April 26, 2023

“Please explain to me why all your prices went up,” said a fellow Insta user. “Worst redesign ever.”

Lots of energy gone into nonsense marketing blurb, but you seem to have forgotten you're originally a cycling retailer - have to scroll ages on home page before seeing anything other than running. Also your new logo looks like it says Wriggle, not wiggle. — Mark Lewis (@1Mark_Lewis) April 26, 2023

I’ve definitely seen rebrands go down better…

But what do you reckon? Are you a fan of the new bright green Wiggle? Or will you be demanding a return to the old orange days?