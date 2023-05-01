Council officers admit driving to a meeting to discuss how to encourage cycling and walking

All four council officers attending a meeting to discuss ways to promote walking and cycling, admitted that they drove to the venue of the meeting, with some even claiming that they were active drivers and preferred it over cycling and walking, which were “not practical”.

The officers at the meeting in Pontypool in Wales included the road safety strategy officer, climate change chief, highways and climate change deputy… and the council’s dedicated active travel officer.

When Torfaen Borough’s councillor Jason O’Connell asked all the officers if they had arrived at the meeting using active travel, Pat Bates, the council’s road safety stratergy officer, said: “I used my preferred method of driving by vehicle. We as active travel officers deliver Welsh Government and council policy without fear of favour. Our personal preferences are irrelvant.”

South Wales Argus reports that Cllr O’Connell described his original question as “cheeky”, and then asked the officers if they agreed that residents might think the team promoting active travel should themselves commute by walking or cycling.

To which Mr Bates replied: “I disagree. As far as I’m concerned I do plenty of walking with my dogs. I walk at least an hour a day and I don’t need anyone telling me to do more.”

Climate change chief Michele Mitchell, while confirming that she arrived by car, said that “cycling and walking isn’t always practical”. “It’s a time constraint when you’ve got to be in a meeting by nine o’clock and get to another meeting and that’s something we’re going to face,” she said.

Dedicated active travel officer Donna Edwards also confessed: “I came by car today”, before adding that she tries to walk or cycle whenever she possibly can.

And finally, the council’s highways and climate change deputy, Mark Thomas, admitted that he too was an active driver. He said: “It’s a clean sweep councillor, you’ve got me.”

He said the council is “fortunate a significant amount” of staff live within Torfaen, adding: “I’m not one of them unfortunately but I do work remotely as much as I can and I’m up in Torfaen maybe twice a week but the other three days I’m working remotely.

“In a previous employment all my travel to work was either cycling or running and I’m really missing that at the moment as you can probably tell by the profile,” said Mr Thomas, rubbing his belly.

Cllr O’Connell, who took part in the meeting by video link, then told the officers: “I had no intention of tripping anyone up,” before adding that he just wanted “to highlight that life gets in the way and the challenges of not taking the car”.

Towards the end of the meeting another councillor also said that they had to leave to “drive to another meeting”.

In February, the Welsh government decided to halt or amend almost all major road building projects as part of a new transport plan aiming to reduce carbon emissions, improve road safety, and prioritise cycling, walking, and public transport use.

Cycling UK called it “the most significant change in UK roads building policy over the last 20 years”, representing a “marked shift from other UK administrations’ simplistic and outdated views of building more roads as the answer to all transport woes from congestion to poor air quality”.

The Torfaen Council officers said they are looking at facilities such as cycle storage and changing rooms and showers at its core civic centres to help make walking or cycling “an attractive option for our employees”.

They also said that they recognised the value of a Welsh Government system to help priorities which walking and cycling routes are invested in but it should be used in conjunction with the system developed by the council.

The committee added that the council should take the lead on a campaign to encourage “behaviour change” to encourage walking and cycling if new guidance from the Welsh Government isn’t forthcoming.

