No new bike parking but a car park with 1,065 spaces? National Trust urged to break from "car-dependant business model"

The National Trust has drawn criticism after unveiling plans to build the Peak District's largest car park — at its Lyme Park site — plans which do not include any extra provision for those wishing to visit by bike.

The announcement comes within the wider context of the National Trust having pledged to be net carbon zero by the end of the decade, something critics have said the charity will not achieve if it continues to design sites around cars and fails to move away from a "car-dependent business model".

The plan for a 1,065-space stately home car park, increased from the current 395 spaces, was first reported by the Guardian who note that 300,000 people visit the historic hunting estate each year. Car visitors to the site, which has been home to the Legh family for more than 600 years, have to pay £6 (£3 per child) and it is free to walk or cycle into the park.

However, with Disley station less than a mile from the gates — and most visitors, of which 199,945 arrived by vehicles in 2019, instead using the A6 — some have questioned if enough is being done to encourage visitors out of their cars.

The National Trust admitted that the plans do not include any extra bike parking provision and the new car park would be built next to one of the most popular walking and cycling routes into Lyme, at West Park Gate.

But the charity has insisted it is not adding any new extra spaces, merely repurposing some of its current overflow spaces which can only be used during good weather.

A petition on Change.Org calls for the National Trust to withdraw its "ill-considered application and come up with an alternative, fit-for-purpose plan for access, which truly reduces the impact of motor vehicles on this special place and has sustainable travel at its heart".

"No complementary measures whatsoever are included for cycling or sustainable travel and these plans would even make access more difficult for non-car visitors," the petition states.

"In fact, the plan states the pithy four main cycle parking stands will be moved further away from the hall, to the Timber Yard. Versus 1,065 car parking spaces, there would be only eight acceptable public stands to lock a bike to. There will be no new or improved paths for cycling to protect people on bikes, who will have to share narrow roads with increased vehicle traffic right through the park, including coaches, making it a much less pleasant place to cycle."

"Car-dependant business model"

Harry Gray from Walk Ride Greater Manchester said it was "concerning" that the National Trust appears to be "reliant" on a "car-dependant business model".

"It is time to invest in greener transport modes, such as better access for Active Travel, as well as park and ride links to the nearby train station. The National Trust claim they're 'part of the global fight against climate change' – yet their actions on the ground speak otherwise.

The director of policy and communications at national walking charity Living Streets, Tanya Braun, added: "We need to stop designing places around cars and start thinking about what people want and need. It's disappointing that there are no accompanying plans to improve access for people walking.

"Adding in safe and accessible walking routes will enable more people to choose to walk, helping to cut congestion and air pollution. Without improving options for more sustainable transport modes, it will force people into their cars and exclude those without access to one from enjoying National Trust properties."

The deadline for objections on the planning application has been extended to 9 May, with more than 150 already in.

A National Trust spokesperson said the changes are all about making the site "more resilient" to extreme weather.