Egan Bernal hospitalised after crash with parked bus while training in Colombia

Ineos Grenadiers Grand Tour star Egan Bernal has been taken to hospital with a suspected fractured femur after crashing into a parked bus while training with the team in Colombia.

Early reports from the South American country suggest the 25-year-old, who two weeks ago signed a new five-year deal with the team, collided with the vehicle at El Roble toll and has been taken to a hospital in Bogotá.

Initially a local media report suggested that Bernal was stable and only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

However, later reports, informed by a source close to Bernal claim the rider has suffered a fractured patella and femur in the crash and is likely to be out of action for a significant period of time.

Ineos Grenadiers later confirmed the news their rider had crashed, but did not comment on any injuries, only that "we will provide a further update on Egan's condition in due course."

Egan Bernal sufrió un accidente mientras entrenaba, chocó con un bus, noticia en desarrollo... pic.twitter.com/7tMQ21e1DZ — Chasqui Deportivo (@chasquidep) January 24, 2022

Bernal is training in his home country ahead of the new season, with a return to the Tour de France planned, alongside a group of his Ineos teammates, including Richard Carapaz.

Last week the group narrowly avoided a crash with a motorist overtaking another road user on a blind bend.

Bernal had been due to begin his 2022 season at Tour de la Provence in the second week of February before a showdown at the UAE Tour against Tadej Pogačar. It is not yet clear if his race programme will be impacted by the crash.

His big goal for the year is expected to be a return to the Tour de France for the first time since 2020, when he pulled out injured ahead of stage 17, having already dropped out of the general classification hunt.