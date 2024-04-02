Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe delete “disgraceful” section branding Nairo Quintana “a little rat” from podcast following backlash; Remco Evenepoel slams confusion over UCI head sock ban; Cycle route or mud bath? + more on the live blog

Hell hath no fury like a Colombian cycling fan scorned, it seems.

Last week, you may remember (if you reach back through the weekend’s chocolatey, Ronde-filled haze), former Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España winner Nairo Quintana came in for some considerable stick from his podcast-wielding colleagues in the peloton.

First, Bahrain Victorious veteran Wout Poels, speaking on the In Koers podcast he hosts with Visma-Lease a Bike rider Dylan van Baarle, claimed that Quintana had elbowed him and acted “aggressively” while battling for position on a climb at the Volta a Catalunya, prompting Poels to joke that the Colombian Movistar rider was “definitely on tramadol again”.

And on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast – recorded before Poels’ anecdote was released to the public – the Dutch rider’s old Sky teammates, 2018 Tour winner Thomas and Luke Rowe, also made a less than subtle dig at Quintana during a discussion about possible contenders for this year’s Giro.

“He shouldn’t even be racing,” Thomas said when the 34-year-old’s name popped up, a reference – assumed by many on social media – to Quintana’s recent troubles with the anti-doping authorities, including his tramadol-related disqualification from the 2022 Tour de France (and subsequent dismissal by Arkéa Samsic), a few hotel raids during his spell at the French squad, and the recent revelation that his former doctor is due to go on trial in France later this year for alleged criminal doping offences related to his time with Quintana.

“I know. Little f***ing rat,” Rowe agreed, eliciting a few laughs, before the podcast was moved swiftly on to safer ground.

Of course, the Ineos Grenadiers’ Welsh duo have been known for making blunt assessments, rapidly discarded as jokes (just ask Remco Evenepoel), on their podcast.

But Thomas and Rowe – whose Ineos team, some Nairo fans pointed out, haven’t been immune from anti-doping investigations, especially in their previous guise as Sky – probably weren’t expecting the levels of backlash they received from disgruntled Quintana advocates on social media, who branded the comments a product of “British supremacy and hypocrisy”.

(Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

“Team Sky riders pointing fingers at others... heh, the irony,” wrote Louis, while Robinson branded Thomas and Rowe a “pair of clowns”.

“Well, nobody knows who Luke Rowe is to be honest,” said JC (not the Easter-related one, I presume), evoking the classic football fan response to criticism of their favourite player.

“When was respect between riders lost in this way?” asked Juan, while Nestor described Rowe as “persona non grata in Colombia”. Yikes…

“It was disgraceful,” added Maria. “And not even an apology afterwards?

“I’ve never been a fan of Thomas or Ineos and with these comments, that’s it for me. I am a huge fan of Quintana. Am I biased? Of course! That doesn’t make what GT and LR did acceptable in any way.”

Even outside Colombian cycling circles, the response to Thomas and Rowe’s comments were mixed, to say the least.

Cycling YouTuber Benji Naesen said: “I like the beef, but it was highly ironical to hear a rider who was part of the team where Richard Freeman was active, say that Quintana shouldn’t be in the sport because he took a product that wasn’t even on the doping list.”

“I’m Colombian but I’m not mad because of it,” said Marcela. “I just think that ‘rat’ expression is highly offensive regardless the rider. They might have said it as a joke but I can’t find anything to laugh about.”

“Was listening and thought it was a bit much for a mainstream podcast,” agreed Drew McKinley.

“It’s a disgrace regardless of any nationality or patriotism,” wrote Egan van der Poel (not his real name, I imagine). “I’ve never heard a cyclist referring to a colleague in such a horrible way.”

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

However, others weren’t as willing to condemn Thomas and Rowe for their typically blunt appraisal.

“Honestly I think this gets blown out of proportion here, two British guys who call Remco a bastard every week or try to start drama in the Belgian press don’t mean something like that seriously,” wrote Leo, while Jeffry said: “To be fair based on other podcasts probably 70 per cent the peloton has that opinion.”

Nevertheless, the backlash was sufficient enough for the section to be quietly removed from the podcast episode, never to be spoken of again…