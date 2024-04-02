Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe delete “disgraceful” section branding Nairo Quintana “a little rat” from podcast following backlash; Remco Evenepoel slams confusion over UCI head sock ban; Cycle route or mud bath? + more on the live blog

Easter, April Fools, and the Tour of Flanders may all be over for another year, but don’t despair – Paris-Roubaix is just four days away, so join Ryan Mallon as he counts down the minutes with more cycling news and views on the Tuesday live blog
Tue, Apr 02, 2024 09:57
1
Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe delete “disgraceful” section branding Nairo Quintana “a little rat” from podcast following backlash; Remco Evenepoel slams confusion over UCI head sock ban; Cycle route or mud bath? + more on the live blogGeraint Thomas Cycling Trust
11:33
Choose your commuter: The National Cyclocross Network or the Chicago arrow straight runway to oblivion?
11:19
No fractures for Tom Pidcock after British rider crashes during Tour of the Basque Country recon

In more pro cycling injury-related news, Tom Pidcock revealed last night that he suffered no fractures in the crash that ruled him out of the Tour of the Basque Country yesterday morning.

The 2023 Strade Bianche winner looks set for another disrupted spring campaign this year, after landing heavily on his hip while reconning yesterday’s time trial in Irun and being carried by paramedics from his team bus to an ambulance, as seen in a video posted on social media.

However, early scans revealed that the 24-year-old didn’t break anything in the fall, with Ineos announcing that he will return home to begin his recovery – though it is currently unclear if he will miss the upcoming Ardennes classics.

“I crashed during the recon. The wind took me out on one of the corners here in the circuit. I’ve hit my hip really hard and I can’t bear any weight on it at all,” Pidcock said in a video posted by Ineos.

“I am heading home now. I have had some scans and they didn’t show anything, but we will keep looking after it over the next couple of days because it doesn’t feel very nice.”

08:08
Credit: Canal RCN - Nairo Quintana, Masked Singer
Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe delete “disgraceful” section branding Nairo Quintana “a little rat” from podcast following backlash from Colombian climber’s fans

Hell hath no fury like a Colombian cycling fan scorned, it seems.

Last week, you may remember (if you reach back through the weekend’s chocolatey, Ronde-filled haze), former Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España winner Nairo Quintana came in for some considerable stick from his podcast-wielding colleagues in the peloton.

First, Bahrain Victorious veteran Wout Poels, speaking on the In Koers podcast he hosts with Visma-Lease a Bike rider Dylan van Baarle, claimed that Quintana had elbowed him and acted “aggressively” while battling for position on a climb at the Volta a Catalunya, prompting Poels to joke that the Colombian Movistar rider was “definitely on tramadol again”.

Wout Poels and Nairo Quintana (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

> “Maybe I shouldn’t have said it but he was stupid enough to use it in the Tour”: “Aggressive” Nairo Quintana asked if he was “on tramadol again” by Wout Poels during Volta a Catalunya spat – as Dutch rider claims he was also punched by Iván García Cortina

And on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast – recorded before Poels’ anecdote was released to the public – the Dutch rider’s old Sky teammates, 2018 Tour winner Thomas and Luke Rowe, also made a less than subtle dig at Quintana during a discussion about possible contenders for this year’s Giro.

“He shouldn’t even be racing,” Thomas said when the 34-year-old’s name popped up, a reference – assumed by many on social media – to Quintana’s recent troubles with the anti-doping authorities, including his tramadol-related disqualification from the 2022 Tour de France (and subsequent dismissal by Arkéa Samsic), a few hotel raids during his spell at the French squad, and the recent revelation that his former doctor is due to go on trial in France later this year for alleged criminal doping offences related to his time with Quintana.

“I know. Little f***ing rat,” Rowe agreed, eliciting a few laughs, before the podcast was moved swiftly on to safer ground.

Of course, the Ineos Grenadiers’ Welsh duo have been known for making blunt assessments, rapidly discarded as jokes (just ask Remco Evenepoel), on their podcast.

But Thomas and Rowe – whose Ineos team, some Nairo fans pointed out, haven’t been immune from anti-doping investigations, especially in their previous guise as Sky – probably weren’t expecting the levels of backlash they received from disgruntled Quintana advocates on social media, who branded the comments a product of “British supremacy and hypocrisy”.

Luke Rowe, 2023 British national road race championships (Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

“Team Sky riders pointing fingers at others... heh, the irony,” wrote Louis, while Robinson branded Thomas and Rowe a “pair of clowns”.

“Well, nobody knows who Luke Rowe is to be honest,” said JC (not the Easter-related one, I presume), evoking the classic football fan response to criticism of their favourite player.

“When was respect between riders lost in this way?” asked Juan, while Nestor described Rowe as “persona non grata in Colombia”. Yikes…

“It was disgraceful,” added Maria. “And not even an apology afterwards?

“I’ve never been a fan of Thomas or Ineos and with these comments, that’s it for me. I am a huge fan of Quintana. Am I biased? Of course! That doesn’t make what GT and LR did acceptable in any way.”

Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe with the Welsh flag.JPG

Even outside Colombian cycling circles, the response to Thomas and Rowe’s comments were mixed, to say the least.

Cycling YouTuber Benji Naesen said: “I like the beef, but it was highly ironical to hear a rider who was part of the team where Richard Freeman was active, say that Quintana shouldn’t be in the sport because he took a product that wasn’t even on the doping list.”

“I’m Colombian but I’m not mad because of it,” said Marcela. “I just think that ‘rat’ expression is highly offensive regardless the rider. They might have said it as a joke but I can’t find anything to laugh about.”

“Was listening and thought it was a bit much for a mainstream podcast,” agreed Drew McKinley.

“It’s a disgrace regardless of any nationality or patriotism,” wrote Egan van der Poel (not his real name, I imagine). “I’ve never heard a cyclist referring to a colleague in such a horrible way.”

Nairo Quintana 2022 TDF (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

However, others weren’t as willing to condemn Thomas and Rowe for their typically blunt appraisal.

“Honestly I think this gets blown out of proportion here, two British guys who call Remco a bastard every week or try to start drama in the Belgian press don’t mean something like that seriously,” wrote Leo, while Jeffry said: “To be fair based on other podcasts probably 70 per cent the peloton has that opinion.”

Nevertheless, the backlash was sufficient enough for the section to be quietly removed from the podcast episode, never to be spoken of again…

09:25
“I don’t know what to make of it. They don’t know themselves”: Remco Evenepoel slams confusion over UCI head sock ban after early crash scuppers time trial hopes at Tour of the Basque Country

While the best cycling April Fools’ jokes are always left to us (hands up, who fell for our 20mph reliability-style time trial story?), Remco Evenepoel and Soudal Quick Step were left wishing they’d checked the calendar a little closer yesterday, after eschewing the now-banned aero head sock during yesterday’s opening time trial stage of the Tour of the Basque Country – a day before the piece of wind cheating tech was officially banned by the UCI.

Last month, while also pledging to review Giro’s new space age TT helmet, the UCI announced that Specialized’s head sock component on its TT5 helmet will no longer be permitted for use in events after 2 April, as part of the governing body’s crackdown on “non-essential components that are not exclusively for clothing or safety purpose”.

Remco Evenepoel, 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships

> UCI to review design rules in light of Team Visma-Lease a Bike helmet and "ever more radical designs"

The ban was swiftly, and colourfully, described by Evenepoel as “laughable” and further evidence of the UCI “wanting to play with our balls” when it comes to signing off, and then rowing back, on technological advances in the sport.

While Bora-Hansgrohe and Primož Roglič (more on him in a moment) wore the infamous aero snood to victory one last time on yesterday’s 10km effort in Irun, a sock-less Evenepoel was forced to settle for fourth, eleven seconds down on Roglič, after crashing less than a minute into his ride.

And though the world time trial champion conceded that the crash – and not the lack of head sock – was behind his defeat, Remco did however claim that an email from the UCI informed the team that the head sock would not be permitted in competition from 1 April, not today as the original announcement detailed.

“We were not allowed to ride with it, Bora-Hansgrohe did it,” the 24-year-old told Sporza. “In Paris-Nice, we had already been told it would be the last time then.

“On the UCI website, it says that it is banned from April 2. The UCI has sent us an email that it would be banned from April 1. They don’t know themselves, I think.

“If they send this message to us, then it will be prohibited for us from April 1. They put it differently on their website. We didn’t want to take the risk, but this didn’t make the difference. But it’s weird, they do what they want.

"It’s just strange. They start to think of everything. This morning they said two hours before the start that the radios should stay on the back again. I don’t know what to make of it.”

09:58
“You can take the man out of Visma, but you can’t take the Visma out of the man”: Primož Roglič wins opening time trial stage of the Tour of the Basque Country – despite late detour

He may have swapped the yellow of Visma-Lease a Bike for the green of Bora-Hansgrohe, but chaos and drama never lurk too far away when Primož Roglič is around, even when he’s winning it seems.

The Slovenian was bang back in form yesterday after a relatively under par Paris-Nice last month, storming around the streets of Irun to beat Jay Vine, Mattias Skjelmose, the unlucky Remco Evenepoel, and former teammate Jonas Vingegaard to take a morale-boosting first leader’s jersey of the Tour of the Basque Country.

But that didn’t stop him pulling a classic Roglič move in the closing stages of the 10km time trial, taking a surprise detour (while following the diversion for the support vehicles) on the very last corner:

Oops!

But, with a resounding win over stellar opposition in the bag (made all the more impressive by his wrong turn), at least Primož could laugh about it later:

And I’m sure the bosses at Bora will be hoping their star rider is simply getting all the residual Visma chaos out of his system before the Tour de France… 

10:23
Marlen Reusser set for surgery today after breaking jaw, ear canals, and eight teeth in horror Tour of Flanders crash (plus more reaction from an epic Ronde)

Like any epic day of bike action, it’s taken a few days to pick the bones out of Sunday’s sodden Tour of Flanders, following two races packed with chaos, talking points, and two completely different finishes, one which saw one of the dominant riders of his generation, Mathieu van der Poel, continue to exert his dominance, and edge ever closer to cycling immortality, and the other the (at least temporary) dethroning of the SD Worx empire, overthrown by the attacking aggression of Lidl-Trek.

On the more chaotic, unfortunate side of things, we reported yesterday that a Belgian athlete’s Paralympic hopes are hanging in the balance after riders in the men’s race collided with her as she stood on the roadside, in a crash allegedly caused by another spectator leaning in too closely to catch a glimpse of the charging peloton.

Meanwhile, after Lizzie Deignan was confirmed to have suffered a broken arm in a horror crash early in the race – adding a slight dampener to teammate Elisa Longo Borghini’s stunning win – SD Worx confirmed yesterday that their Swiss star Marlen Reusser, who could be seen in pain after crashing alongside Deignan, will undergo surgery today for a broken jaw, ear canals, and eight broken teeth.

“An initial examination in the hospital in Belgium revealed a fracture to her right jaw,” the team said.

“The current Swiss champion underwent further examinations today at the Inselspital in Bern with the following diagnosis: in addition to the jaw, both ear canals and eight teeth are also broken. The 32-year-old will undergo surgery tomorrow, Tuesday, and will have to wear splints for around four weeks.”

“A rider crashed in front of me and I had no chance to avoid her,” Reusser was quoted as saying. “I’m doing well and I’m in good spirits that I’ll soon be completely healthy again.”

In the men’s race, controversy raged over the decision to relegate the resurgent Michael Matthews from third to eleventh for this rather mundane, run-of-the-mill deviation during the sprint for the podium spots behind Van der Poel, a VAR intervention branded “BS” by the Australian’s Jayco-AlUla teammate Luka Mezgec:

And, considering we’ll soon be turning our attentions to all things Paris-Roubaix, let’s soak in all that ‘cross-style chaos on the Koppenberg one last time:

10:50
Koppenberg, 2024 Tour of Flanders (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Carnage on the Koppenberg: A gallery

Say what you like about the notoriously steep and treacherous Koppenberg’s place in a monument classic – and many have – the carnage that unfolded as riders hopped off their bikes and clambered to the top, in a scene reminiscent of the climb’s infamous 1980s heyday or basically any cyclocross race during the winter, provided us with some of the great cycling images of the year, or decade, so far…

Koppenberg, 2024 Tour of Flanders (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

And off he goes… Van der Poel launches his third Flanders-winning attack as others, including escapee Iván García Cortina, come unstuck

Koppenberg, 2024 Tour of Flanders (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Koppenberg, 2024 Tour of Flanders (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

 Mikkel Bjerg tries, and fails, to stick the landing

Koppenberg, 2024 Tour of Flanders (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Is the Koppenbergcross in spring now?

And to think, the organisers rerouted the entrance to the Koppenberg, enabling the riders to enter its 20 per cent ramps at speed rather than from a dead turn, to make sure those very scenes wouldn’t happen this year. Oh, the irony.

[Credit for all images: Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

08:57
Good ol’ British gravel: The National Cyclocross Network is really coming along well…

Unfortunately for Oxford Labour councillor Anna Railton, this stretch of the NCN (or the NCXN, as we’ve grown fond of calling it in the road.cc office) between Woodstock and Banbury isn’t the kind of April Fool you want to be on the receiving end of during a nice, pleasant spring ride:

“To be fair cycle.travel did warn me it was unpaved, but I assumed gravel not mud bath,” wrote Railton.

“British gravel that is…,” added pro rider and former British time trial champion Hayley Simmonds.

The finest mud-covered gravel around…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

1 comments

Avatar
Hirsute | 1 hour ago
0 likes

It's a Fair Cop

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001xws4

Looked at a bike thief last night. Humerous vein to it all and great cameo from a Met DC !

Latest Comments

 