Live blog

Spectator accused of “deliberately confusing drivers to encourage hate towards cyclists” with yet another bizarre ‘I’m a cyclist, but…’ Highway Code column; 20mph money “would have been better spent on potholes,” says MP + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon is back for another rainy, windy, and hopefully entertaining edition of the live blog
Tue, Sep 26, 2023 10:17
Spectator accused of “deliberately confusing drivers to encourage hate towards cyclists” with yet another bizarre ‘I’m a cyclist, but…’ Highway Code column; 20mph money “would have been better spent on potholes,” says MP + more on the live blogSpectator anti-cycling column, September 2023
10:29
Inside Jumbo-Visma

Speaking of potential mergers, I pity the poor souls tasked with rebranding all of this when the time comes…

10:02
Jumbo-VisMac? Riejanne Markus and Richard Plugge meet up with Apple boss Tim Cook, as Soudal Quick-Step merger rumours intensify

While the rumour mill has been churning at full speed over the past day or two, following reports that Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step are in talks concerning the creation of a ‘mega team’ that would put 1990s Mapei to shame, the Dutch squad may well be exploring other financial avenues that won’t involve having to listen to Patrick Lefevere bang on about how the 1970s were a golden age for culture in team meetings…

Yesterday, Jumbo-Visma’s Dutch time trial champion Riejanne Markus and the squad’s CEO Richard Plugge met with none other than Apple head honcho (and “lifelong cycling fan”) Tim Cook, ostensibly to discuss the team’s Foodcoach app and the use of technology in cycling.

Or maybe, just maybe, Plugge was busy showing Cook some drafts of how the Apple logo would look emblazoned on a yellow jersey on the Champs-Élysées…

Apple-Visma 2024? Or even Jumbo-VisMac? I’ll get my coat…

10:00
“Optical illusion” cycle lane to stay despite causing 59 injuries in a year

A Somerset cycle lane which caused 59 injuries in its first year of use, and was branded a “failed experiment” by Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg earlier this year, is to stay in place as it is after a cross-party group of councillors withdrew its plan to commit the council to investigate works on it.

Keynsham cycle lane (Facebook)

Read more: > “Optical illusion” cycle lane to stay despite causing 59 injuries in a year

09:21
20mph sign (CC licensed by EdinburghGreens via Flickr)
Welsh MP says 20mph speed limit money “would have been better spent on mending potholes” – and that Britain’s roads are already “very safe”

Yesterday evening, we reported that transport and public health data experts analysing the initial impact of the widespread implementation of 20mph speed across Wales last week have found that there has been a “dramatic” change in traffic speeds so far, with the results hailed as “astonishing and far greater than would have been predicted”.

The report from Agilysis showed an average reduction in vehicle speed on the new 20mph roads of 2.9mph over the past week, a change 20’s Plenty For Us director Rod King said would make routes “far more pleasant for walkers and cyclists” – while the study found that motorists’ journey times have only increased by 45 and 63 seconds in Cardiff and Wrexham respectively.

> "Far more pleasant for walkers and cyclists": 20mph speed limit analysis hailed "astonishing", with drivers' journeys just 45 seconds longer

However, despite those findings, one Welsh MP has criticised the change and claimed that the money spent installing new signage would have been better used to mend potholes across Wales.

Simon Baynes, the Conservative MP for the border Clwyd South constituency, has launched a petition to overturn the policy and return speed limits in residential areas to 30mph.

“I have received numerous complaints in Clwyd South about the introduction of the blanket 20mph policy by the Labour Welsh government which has been introduced at vast cost and without proper consultation,” Baynes told the Shropshire Star.

“We have found conflicting signs on roads in Clwyd South and many people feel that the costs of changing signs would have been better spent on mending potholes.”

While the MP agreed that 20mph zones could be used near schools and hospitals, he argued that “these should be clearly marked and enforced, and not applied to all roads. This policy also creates inconsistency at the border with England in Clwyd South. Sometimes, the border is not marked or splits streets in half. This means that the Highway Code does not apply equally across Britain.”

> Retired neurologist says increased weight and acceleration of electric vehicles will lead to rise in cycling-related fatalities unless 20mph speed limits are introduced

Baynes believes that the new speed limits will damage the economy, fail to improve road safety or air quality, and increase frustration and congestion – while also arguing that Britain’s roads are “very safe”, anyway.

“Since its implementation, my office has been contacted numerous times by residents who are concerned with various aspects of the change,” he says.

“The 30mph limit has been the national standard since 1935 and is part of the Highway Code for Great Britain. Our roads are very safe thanks to high design and technology standards.”

However, despite the MP’s concerns, campaigner King believes that “20mph limits work, and they work particularly well on the faster urban roads”.

He continued: “They are not a silver bullet, but do reduce speeds to make streets far more pleasant for walkers and cyclists, they lower faster speeds and produce a more consistent flow of traffic. This in turn makes it safer for all road users. A default urban/village 20mph limit is key to liveability and community life whilst at the same time retaining mobility for all. Well done Wales.”

08:08
Spectator anti-cycling column, September 2023
“These comments feed into bigotry and exacerbate already excessive danger from drivers”: Spectator accused of “deliberately confusing drivers to encourage hate towards cyclists” with yet another ‘I’m a cyclist, but…’ Highway Code column

I regret to inform you all, but Jake Wallis Simons has been at it again.

The Spectator columnist, and author of such classic anti-cycling hits as “I’m a cyclist, but…”, “Cyclists already own the roads”, “Cargo bikes are dangerous”, and “Jeremy Vine is the real problem on the roads, not drivers”, has returned to the keyboard for another crack at generating anger on the internet.

Long-time fans of his work will be pleased to learn that Wallis Simons has returned to his roots, penning yet another column on how he belongs to the more considerate, driver-friendly breed of cyclist (and that he’s super quick too, just in case you weren’t aware), and that last year’s changes to the Highway Code (the details of which he appears to have just plucked from his imagination) have created a situation in which people on bikes “hog the road and treat motorists with disdain”.

It’s going to fly up the charts, Jake.

In this latest column, titled ‘Why do cyclists insist on making drivers angry?’, Jake kicks off by taking us to a sportive in the New Forest – a place where the local motorists have been famously welcoming to sportive riders in the past – where his attempt to finish ‘first’ in the ‘race’ was thwarted by a bunch of “plodders” riding two abreast (heaven forbid), and slowing up the traffic, and super-fast Jake, behind them.

> Sabotage hits New Forest sportive with drawing pins spread on road, signs ripped down and go-slow driving

“In spite of the traffic delays – which in my mind cost me my victory – I’d averaged 19.6mph over the 45 miles, which was a personal best. Go me,” he writes.

“But it was the behaviour of the bunch of plodders that rankled. They had been having a whale of a time, showing zero awareness of the inconvenience they were causing to the other road users. To be fair to the motorists, they were all extremely patient.

“Nobody honked, revved, or attempted a dangerous overtake. But a fair few of them must have cursed into their windscreens. And why shouldn’t they? Would it have been so bad for the racers to have dropped into single file to let them pass?”

Eh, I think Jake needs to take a look at the Highway Code. Oh, he has, apparently.

“Most cyclists are wonderful people, but some of them can be deeply inconsiderate,” he continues. “I fear the latest revamp of the Highway Code may have encouraged this by allowing riders to occupy the middle of the road, permitting them to position themselves two abreast, and giving them licence to ignore cycle lanes if they so wish.”

Yes, Jake absolutely – except your close reading of the Highway Code seems to have missed that cyclists are permitted to ride in the middle of the lane (“to make yourself as visible as possible”), not the road, that riding two abreast “can be safer”, and that cyclists “may exercise their judgement” when it comes to using bike lanes.

> The Highway Code for cyclists — all the rules you need to know for riding on the road explained

Not that any of that matters to keen cyclist Jake: “It’s obviously a good idea to keep cyclists safe. But when they abuse those rules to hog the road and treat motorists with disdain, the result is a pressure cooker on four wheels. There’s no more dangerous driver than a furious driver. That’s what worries me.”

Yes, there’s “no more dangerous driver than a furious driver” – so blame the vulnerable road user, of course.

Wallis Simons then goes on to ponder why cyclists who also drive seem to “exist in some state of double consciousness”, ignoring the possibility that people who have experienced life on two wheels may be more considerate and less “furious” when they’re behind the wheel of vehicles with four.

“Cyclists rightly demand that motorists drive with care and consideration,” he concludes. “But if the favour isn’t returned, the enmity only grows. If we want to reach a state of harmony between two wheels and four, this must be a two-way street.”

I think it’s safe to say that Jake’s latest attempt at anti-cycling bingo hasn’t gone down too well.

“Wrong question,” noted one Twitter user, referencing the article’s headline. “The question should be: what kind of motorist gets angry around other road users and are they fit to hold a driving licence?”

“Thanks for this, punishment pass expected on the way home now for merely existing…” added Cycling in London.

“Blaming other people for your anger is called projection,” noted Dave.

Others, meanwhile, were quick to jump on Jake’s somewhat flawed interpretation of the Highway Code.

“The Highway Code, police, and cycle training all recommend cycling abreast, which makes me wonder why you employed a journalist to write a road safety story when they don’t know basic road rules,” wrote Adespoto.

“Maybe it was to make drivers confused and angry so people get hurt.”

The same Twitter user later added: “’The Highway Code may have encouraged this by allowing riders to occupy the middle of the road’ – Nowhere does the Highway Code say this. What’s more, Simpson already knows this cos he was told last time he made that mistake.

“You're deliberately confusing drivers to encourage hate.”

The column was also heavily criticised by Dr Robert Davis, the Chair of the Road Danger Reduction Forum.

“These comments feed into bigotry and exacerbate already excessive danger from drivers,” Davis said.

“Driving has an inherent element of danger to others (it’s why drivers have seat belts, air bags etc. in cars and highway environments are engineered to accommodate their danger).

“This is the third anti-cyclist piece he has come out with [fourth, actually]. I wonder if he has bothered to actually talk to any cycling organisations, or roads police [like] Andy Cox, like a journalist should?

“Unlike other prejudice/bigotry – we’re not so inherently likely to endanger other groups of vulnerable people in everyday life – this anti-cyclist bigotry has a specific danger involved. That’s why it's especially wrong.”

Not that the Spectator will listen, of course. Same time next month, Jake?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 