“Can’t wait for speed limits at the next F1 race in Vegas”: Cyclists and motorists baffled by new “April Fools” 20mph time trial rules; Terrible anti-cycling barriers; Breaking (Away) Bad: Oscar Onley’s training/ painting gear + more on the live blog

So, it appears that yesterday’s story on Cycling Time Trials’ reaction to the increasingly widespread implementation of 20mph speed limits in built-up areas – which includes forcing participants to slow to the required 20mph during those particular sections – has elicited quite the reaction online.

For those who missed it – CTT, the governing body for that classically British, self-loathing discipline of racing your bike solo against nothing but a clock, this week issued new guidance advising those taking part in its time trials to adhere to new 20mph speed limits, and any other rule of the road, following the default implementation of these reduced zones in Wales, as well as other parts of England, last year.

CTT’s guidance also stipulated that any course with a lengthy 20mph section should not be used if a viable alternative is available, due to concerns over safety for participants and other road users, along with the risk of causing “public outrage” which, CTT says, could put the future of time trialling in Britain in jeopardy.

And how did the internet react to this new safety-oriented, anti-“public outrage” measure? By checking the calendar, apparently.

“This is either a joke, or the world really has gone mad. Next, rugby players must wear bubble wrap onesies,” said Joe.

“This rubbish is contagious! Time to come to our senses!!” exclaimed Paul, representing the rather odd, sparsely populated central part of the Venn diagram of cyclists and those opposed to reduced speed limits.

“Emailed dropped into my inbox last night. I found the position hilarious. Granted it makes sense but just don’t run TTs on 20mph roads and all good,” said an amused cycling lawyer Rory McCarron.

“Why? There is no speed limit for bicycles on Britain's roads,” Adabadang wrote on Twitter, summing up the general attitude of the non-TTing cyclist.

Pointing out the difficulty of enforcing these measures, Shit Cycling Shots wrote: “Marshalls with speed guns in every village? Good luck enforcing this one!”

Others noted the irony of forcing cyclists, during a race, to adhere to a speed limit apparently, ahem, often ignored by other road users.

“Maybe the weekend before the event they should do a speed check on cars in any 20 limit they pass through. Max speed for riders is the highest recorded by a car,” said Stuart.

“Tell drivers to stick to it then you have a deal,” agreed Sebastian, with Dan describing the measure as “kowtowing to the anti-cycling mob”.

“Can’t wait for speed limits at the next F1 race in Vegas,” wrote the Entitled Cyclist, while Eamonn said: “Schrodinger’s Cyclist. Going too fast while simultaneously going too slow and delaying the all-important drivers.”

On the more extreme end of the reaction spectrum, one Facebook user, Shaun, however, reckons time trialling shouldn’t even take place on a road, never mind a 20mph section.

“If you want to TT, get a road closure or do it on a track. Sport shouldn't take place on the public highway. I'm a cyclist by the way,” says ‘cyclist’ Shaun.

Some, meanwhile, used the guidance to pitch their own, groundbreaking vision for the future of time trialling in the UK.

“They should do the whole route on 20mph roads and disqualify anyone who is even a tiny bit over 20mph average,” said cat-owning cyclist Travis (and Sigrid, I suppose), while Phil described the new world of time trialling as an “acceleration test”.

“Or a time trial in the truest sense of the term. Getting from A to B as close to an allotted time as possible,” said Farrell.

Now, that is a time trial I could get behind…