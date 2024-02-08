“Can’t wait for speed limits at the next F1 race in Vegas”: Cyclists and motorists baffled by new “April Fools” 20mph time trial rules; Terrible anti-cycling barriers; Breaking (Away) Bad: Oscar Onley’s training/ painting gear + more on the live blog

So, it appears that yesterday’s story on Cycling Time Trials’ reaction to the increasingly widespread implementation of 20mph speed limits in built-up areas – which includes forcing participants to slow to the required 20mph during those particular sections – has elicited quite the reaction online.
For those who missed it – CTT, the governing body for that classically British, self-loathing discipline of racing your bike solo against nothing but a clock, this week issued new guidance advising those taking part in its time trials to adhere to new 20mph speed limits, and any other rule of the road, following the default implementation of these reduced zones in Wales, as well as other parts of England, last year.
CTT’s guidance also stipulated that any course with a lengthy 20mph section should not be used if a viable alternative is available, due to concerns over safety for participants and other road users, along with the risk of causing “public outrage” which, CTT says, could put the future of time trialling in Britain in jeopardy.
> All cyclists must adhere to 20mph speed limits during time trials in Britain – as governing body cites safety concerns and risk of causing “public outrage”
And how did the internet react to this new safety-oriented, anti-“public outrage” measure? By checking the calendar, apparently.
“This is either a joke, or the world really has gone mad. Next, rugby players must wear bubble wrap onesies,” said Joe.
“This rubbish is contagious! Time to come to our senses!!” exclaimed Paul, representing the rather odd, sparsely populated central part of the Venn diagram of cyclists and those opposed to reduced speed limits.
“Emailed dropped into my inbox last night. I found the position hilarious. Granted it makes sense but just don’t run TTs on 20mph roads and all good,” said an amused cycling lawyer Rory McCarron.
“Why? There is no speed limit for bicycles on Britain's roads,” Adabadang wrote on Twitter, summing up the general attitude of the non-TTing cyclist.
Pointing out the difficulty of enforcing these measures, Shit Cycling Shots wrote: “Marshalls with speed guns in every village? Good luck enforcing this one!”
Others noted the irony of forcing cyclists, during a race, to adhere to a speed limit apparently, ahem, often ignored by other road users.
“Maybe the weekend before the event they should do a speed check on cars in any 20 limit they pass through. Max speed for riders is the highest recorded by a car,” said Stuart.
“Tell drivers to stick to it then you have a deal,” agreed Sebastian, with Dan describing the measure as “kowtowing to the anti-cycling mob”.
“Can’t wait for speed limits at the next F1 race in Vegas,” wrote the Entitled Cyclist, while Eamonn said: “Schrodinger’s Cyclist. Going too fast while simultaneously going too slow and delaying the all-important drivers.”
On the more extreme end of the reaction spectrum, one Facebook user, Shaun, however, reckons time trialling shouldn’t even take place on a road, never mind a 20mph section.
“If you want to TT, get a road closure or do it on a track. Sport shouldn't take place on the public highway. I'm a cyclist by the way,” says ‘cyclist’ Shaun.
Some, meanwhile, used the guidance to pitch their own, groundbreaking vision for the future of time trialling in the UK.
“They should do the whole route on 20mph roads and disqualify anyone who is even a tiny bit over 20mph average,” said cat-owning cyclist Travis (and Sigrid, I suppose), while Phil described the new world of time trialling as an “acceleration test”.
“Or a time trial in the truest sense of the term. Getting from A to B as close to an allotted time as possible,” said Farrell.
Now, that is a time trial I could get behind…
I'm a little curious though, I didn't know you could "turn Australian" (naturalise sure) I'm presuming he recently turned professional!
Regarding those bike barriers: here in the U.S., you can get a cordless angle grinder for $30 at Harbor Freight. Just sayin'.
Unlike the ULEZ cameras the vigilanted are cutting down in a similar fashion, those barriers are designed to withstand harsh impact a bit better than a lamppost. Cutting them might prove a lot more difficult, and because they are more popular amongst the anti-cycling lobby than ULEZ, they'll blab harder if they see anything.
going to look for any TTs that incorporate 20mph limits so I can cruise past all the aero machine onesie wearers on my regular bike.
I'd had that thought. Could we get them excluded for drafting d'you think?
I see the 20mph rule as a common sense compromise given that last year there was talk of banning tts that went through 20mph limits. Admittedly if a large part of the course is 20mph then it's not workable but I imagine that there are many which pass through a village which will become a neutralised zone allowing the rest of the course to be used. It's increasingly difficult to find suitable routes so if this allows some to continue then it's a good thing. I can imagine the response from the frothing masses if the CTT suggested ignoring 20mph limits...
The TT thing is so straight forward I fail to see why people here don't get it. A cyclist can be prosecuted for unsafe riding and many people would consider exceeding a speed limit un safe. Those who are some what anti towards cycling would love to stop the events. Why give them excuses? Legal and liability reasons are bound to suggest that anyone exceeding limits, even if they don't apply, are to blame for an incident. If a respondant isn't familiar with TT rules as some replies suggest then they do not need to reply. Nowt but opinon only. It will affect Welsh TTs , my own club wil lose both it's best evening 10 course and its money spinning open 25. Thats life.
I hear this fuss about TT races and speed limits, but I am a bit confused. Are these TT races on open to motor traffic and pedestrians roads or to closed like the finishes I see on Tour de France, where even pedestrians are behind restricted access tape?
They are open roads. There is live traffic at the point of racing.
There is nowhere near the budget to be able to close roads off for this event, you would be looking at well into £bn territory because there are literally thousands of events every year.
The courses that we use, however are carefully chosen and inspected to ensure that they are as safe as possible for competitors, and without disruption. For instance, courses must not go through traffic lights, and will only take left turns at junctions (excluding roundabouts). Courses on Dual Carriageways are carefully monitored to ensure that traffic levels are reasonable, and that the course doesn't leave riders vulnerable to merging traffic with blind spots. Courses must be approved by the CTT (Cycling Time Trials - the Governing body responsible for TT racing in the UK) and will be given an allocated code for approval.
Thanks for the clarification, I thought they would have restricted access as they do in pro races and big marathons.
To be honest, any kind of race in roads open to motor traffic seem like a Cannonball race to me. I believe the speed limit is a thing to worry but not the most important one, as there will be victory-hungry guys willing to risk anything.
no need because there is no bunch, there is no jockeying for position, just a load of riders well spread out, each going as fast as they can at speed which (until now) are below the speed limit anyway.
For Time Trials usually at small club events there are normally 10 to 20 riders (but often space for up to 40), and on the bigger "Open" events (which accumulate league points for riders for qualification to regional and National championships) there are up to 100.
But riders start off at 1 minute intervals and rarely come together on course. Faster riders will always overtake slower riders who set off before them but there's no big risk.
Marshalls will be stationed at key risk areas, turns etc in case of incident, any rider running foul of Road Laws are DQ'd.
The Road Racing leagues, however, are bunch events. They are usually circuits that are made up of rural roads, and require British Cycling Commissaires to be present. The race will always have a Commissaire car at around 1/2 mile in front of the race to ensure safety, whilst marshals will keep an eye out for dangerous riding. You also can't ride road races without obtaining your Cat 4 licence - You can't enter on a Provisional race licence, unlike closed-circuit races such as Circuit Crit series, Cyclocross or MTB.
For both RR and TT safety briefings are given to competitors where necessary.
If you go cannonball and break rules, you will probably be caught.
Quieter rural courses also don't see heavy traffic. You might see 10 to 20 cars in both directions over a 10 mile event. Dual carriageways are used at times when two lanes of traffic are unlikely to occur - these are mostly used on weekend mornings.
Yes, it's a peculiarly British thing that arose because mass start racing on open public roads was banned in the UK in 1890, so in 1895 someone (name escapes me) came up with the idea of time trials instead, and they have remained our primary way of racing ever since.
I believe it was all racing on roads that was banned, not just mass start and it was mandated that clubs organised races in velodromes. The point of the single rider against the clock was that if they were spotted, they were simply somebody on a bike (no skinsuits, no P5X or Shivs back then). This is also why the courses have codes assigned to them, so if somebody found a secret entry list, they wouldn't know where the race was being held.
On the topic of open traffic, my local 10 mile TT event (P451/10) is held weekly during the season on Tuesday nights, it's all on NSL A road, around a third of that is dualled, the people I know who do it regularly have said that the vehicles going past at 60-70mph creates an advantageous drafting effect, it's known as a fast course.
Yes you're right, I'd forgotten all races were banned. Bizarrely it was not the law that banned racing but the National Cyclists Union, who feared that all cycling would be banned if racing continued. The police were so hostile to racing that mounted officers would charge riders and try to throw sticks in their spokes. It's interesting to note, in the context of today's hiviz debates, that the standard TT uniform was black sweater and black tights in the hope that racers would be harder for the police to spot.
Wait until he hears about the Isle of Man TT...
Don't they close the roads for the IoM TT? Pretty sure I've not seen any motorbikes weaving their way through traffic at 150mph.
Seen any cyclists doing that recently? The national teams would love to hear.
Doesn't matter - "Shaun" said 'on the public highway' with no reference to whether said public highway was at that time closed to the public.
Seems obvious that the reference to road closures was there in Shaun's preceding sentence.
Actually if you read shaun's quote...
“If you want to TT, get a road closure or do it on a track. Sport shouldn't take place on the public highway. I'm a cyclist by the way,” says ‘cyclist’ Shaun.
TTs were about before cars Shaun
Tourist trophy, not time trial.
The nearest motorsport equivalent to this stuff is when the WRC turn up in Wales for Rally GB. Competitors drive on open roads in full factory spec rally cars between stages and servicing.
They're fully expected to keep to all applicable road traffic laws, including speed limits, and the police prosecute those that don't.
Still sport though.
The best solution would be for time trialling to be banned on public roads. There's several off the road (local to me), closed circuits available to hire for time trialling. DB Max run some great TT events at Castle Combe and Thruxton race circuits - traffic free, safe and with proper electronic timing. Best of all, nothing to do with CTT, and around the same price as a typical CTT open event. There must be similar venues around the UK in other areas. The days of these, let's face it, mainly older men, thrashing around through villages or worse, making a nuisance of themselves on dual carriageways is over or at least, it should be. CTT is an old organisation with old values, ideas and attitudes. They bang on about wanting more women to race at the same time as defending a rule that allows a maximum of 25% spaces in their events for women.
OMG why. Thats a terrible idea. Why should something that brings people pleasure and is not illegal be banned just coz certain parts of the organisation are running scared of the Daily Heil?
What is the pleasurable part of a TT that you couldn't recreate on a normal bike ride? Is it the riding part or the social, post event cake and banter part? Eating cake and comparing the size of your jockey wheels is the fun part for me but any good club will have loads of club rides at which you can do just that. If it's the competition element you enjoy, set your lap length on your garmin to 16.093km..then you can do a 10TT anywhere you like. As it's so often said, you're only racing against yourself anyway.
Off the road TT's? Interesting concept.......
I can't wait to see a gravel TT in the Surrey Hills, replete with disc wheels, pointy headgear and onesies. Wait 'til the DM reading dog walking community hears about this
Clearly I'm being somewhat facetious, and if I was genuinely worried about road based TTs I'd enter the off road races that you refer to. Personally though I'm not down with drivists and shouty culture war warriors driving legitimate road users off the roads. I won't let the b*stards win.
Glancing at their website, a mere £25 for an 11.78 mile TT round Thruxton, so for a good TT rider about a pound a minute. Not everyone's got that level of disposable income.
That's a gross misrepresentation, they mandate that a minimum of 25% of spaces on any given mixed-race-entry TT must be reserved for women, there is no rule that says you can't have more women than that, just that you must save a quarter of places for female entrants.
The practical reality of the 25% rule will always ensure that in an oversubscribed race the male/female ratio will be 75/25. When I pointed that out to the CTT Board, they told me that equality for women wasn't a high priority, they had much bigger fish to fry - like mandating front lights in broad daylight and stopping riders from putting a drinks bottle down their skinsuit. The CTT board are comical at best.
The last CTT event I entered was £30 for 10 miles so more expensive than DB Max.
