Cycling in the heat: Do slower speeds result in more aggressive overtakes?; Police boss caught speeding five times in 12 weeks; Tour de France enters its final act; ‘Evil Cycle Lobby’ strikes again + more on the live blog

As they say on the internet, life comes at you fast… especially if you’re speeding in a car.

Well, that certainly proved the case for Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire’s Conservative police and crime commissioner, who pledged to crack down on speeding in the county but who has since been handed a six-month driving ban for driving over the 30mph speed limit five times in less than three months.

The BBC reports that Henry, who was elected to her role in May 2021, was caught speeding at four different locations between March and June 2021 (including twice near a primary school in Daybrook), while driving a Mercedes and a Lexus with a personalised number plate.

The 52-year-old – whose official PCC website pledges to ensure “an efficient and effective response” to “issues of greatest community concern, including anti-social behaviour, speeding and rural crime” – admitted to the offences at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was handed a £2,450 fine in addition to her ban.

District judge Leo Pyle said Henry’s offences showed “that you are driving at consistent speeds above the speed limits.

“What I haven't been told is why. Whether that was due to work or during your private time, you must allow time to get to your destination safely.

“Speed limit [cameras] are sited... not at places where they can issue maximum amounts in fines, but for safety reasons.”

Pyle rejected the commissioner’s application to keep her driving licence due to “exceptional hardship”, after Henry claimed that she would not be able to visit her child in hospital in Salisbury by public transport.

The judge said that while it would be an “inconvenience”, Henry’s husband, Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, would be able to “facilitate” the visits.

Conservative politician Henry was named “Britain’s most expensive MP” earlier this year after topping the Westminster expenses list, with claims totalling over £280,000 in 2021.

Speaking outside court after being sentenced, Henry resisted calls to resign from her role as police and crime commissioner, saying: “I'm truly sorry for speeding.

“Quite properly I've been fined and banned from driving for six months.

“I remain committed to serving the people of Nottinghamshire as police and crime commissioner.”