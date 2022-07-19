Support road.cc

Live blog

Cycling in the heat: Do slower speeds result in more aggressive overtakes?; Police boss caught speeding five times in 12 weeks; Tour de France enters its final act; ‘Evil Cycle Lobby’ strikes again + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon is back, fresh from visiting Leith Walk’s infamous zig-zag cycle path, with your daily dose of the live blog
Tue, Jul 19, 2022 09:48
23
11:45
Mountain bikers, look away now…

I wonder what our colleagues over at off-road.cc make of this?

11:43
Couldn’t happen to a nicer and more talented bloke…
11:37
30mph sign (licensed CC BY 2.0 on Flickr by Michael Coghlan)
Police and crime commissioner broke speed limit five times in 12 weeks – after pledging to crack down on speeding

As they say on the internet, life comes at you fast… especially if you’re speeding in a car.

Well, that certainly proved the case for Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire’s Conservative police and crime commissioner, who pledged to crack down on speeding in the county but who has since been handed a six-month driving ban for driving over the 30mph speed limit five times in less than three months.

The BBC reports that Henry, who was elected to her role in May 2021, was caught speeding at four different locations between March and June 2021 (including twice near a primary school in Daybrook), while driving a Mercedes and a Lexus with a personalised number plate.

The 52-year-old – whose official PCC website pledges to ensure “an efficient and effective response” to “issues of greatest community concern, including anti-social behaviour, speeding and rural crime” – admitted to the offences at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was handed a £2,450 fine in addition to her ban.

District judge Leo Pyle said Henry’s offences showed “that you are driving at consistent speeds above the speed limits.

“What I haven't been told is why. Whether that was due to work or during your private time, you must allow time to get to your destination safely.

“Speed limit [cameras] are sited... not at places where they can issue maximum amounts in fines, but for safety reasons.”

Pyle rejected the commissioner’s application to keep her driving licence due to “exceptional hardship”, after Henry claimed that she would not be able to visit her child in hospital in Salisbury by public transport.

The judge said that while it would be an “inconvenience”, Henry’s husband, Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, would be able to “facilitate” the visits.

Conservative politician Henry was named “Britain’s most expensive MP” earlier this year after topping the Westminster expenses list, with claims totalling over £280,000 in 2021.

Speaking outside court after being sentenced, Henry resisted calls to resign from her role as police and crime commissioner, saying: “I'm truly sorry for speeding.

“Quite properly I've been fined and banned from driving for six months.

“I remain committed to serving the people of Nottinghamshire as police and crime commissioner.”

10:46
10:39
Tour de France GC, Cann Table style

As the riders roll out from the start of stage 16 in Carcassonne, here’s a nice Twitter thread from road.cc’s Simon on the Tour de France GC visually represented in the style of the ‘Cann Table’.

The Cann Table, or Visual League Table, is a method of displaying data in which the distance between teams or riders is also presented, and was pioneered by Simon’s late friend and fellow Arsenal fan, Jenny Cann.

Cofidis sprinter Max Walscheid also failed to start today’s stage to Foix after contracting Covid, while perennial breakaway favourite Lennard Kämna due to a persistent cold.

10:14
AG2R Citroën confirms Cherel and Paret-Peintre out of Tour with Covid

They kept us waiting for a while – almost 24 hours, in fact, after it was announced that two anonymous riders had tested positive for Covid during the Tour’s rest day checks, but this morning AG2R Citroën confirmed that their riders, Mikaël Cherel and Aurélien Paret-Peintre, will not start today’s stage following discussions with the race’s medical team.

It’s a disappointing end to an underwhelming Tour for 26-year-old Paret-Peintre, who was targeting a decent GC result but slid down the standings after a torrid few days in the Alps.

The French team also confirmed that the rest of the team’s riding and support staff tested negative for the virus and will continue at the race.

09:46
Tour de France enters its final act: The Pyrenees beckon… and possible ambushes, and echelons…
2022 TdF Stage 16 profile

With the third rest day of the 2022 Tour de France in the bag – with enough images of pro cyclists frolicking in swimming pools and rivers to last a lifetime – the peloton sets out from Carcassonne this morning with the Pyrenees, the fifth and final mountain range of this year’s race, on the horizon.

While Wednesday and Thursday’s summit finishes on Peyragudes and Hautacam dominated the pre-Tour discussion, today’s stage to Foix, featuring the Cat One Port de Lers and Mur de Péguère (the scene of a tack-infested sabotage attempt at the 2012 race), provides ample scope for any GC favourites looking to take part in an ambush of their own.

With Jumbo-Visma severely depleted after a disastrous pre-rest day stage to Carcassonne, which saw Primož Roglič fail to start, Steven Kruijswijk crash out with a suspected broken collarbone, and Tiesj Benoot and yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard also hit the deck, defending champion Tadej Pogačar may look to immediately claw back some of his 2.22 deficit to the confident Dane before the race’s final two mountain show pieces.

The Slovenian has vowed to attack at every opportunity to dislodge Vingegaard – so why not on the steep slopes of the Péguère?

Geraint Thomas at 2022 Tour de France (Copyright A.S.O., Charly Lopez)

Perhaps the Ineos Grenadiers, still boasting three riders in the top ten, will join forces with UAE Team Emirates and take the race to a Jumbo-Visma team still licking their wounds? Some, however, aren’t convinced of the British team’s ability to spring a tactical surprise in the Pyrenees:

While all eyes are focused skywards on the daunting climbs to come, Pyrenean specialist, tactical ambusher extraordinaire, and perpetual optimist Dan Martin reckons the wind could play a part in shaping the start of today’s stage:

Or maybe the peloton will just take another rest day and let the breakaway fight it out for the stage? 

09:22
Only 347 days until the 2023 Tour de France and Cav’s next chance…
08:55
The ‘Evil Cycle Lobby’ strikes again
08:41
Cycling in the heat: Do slower speeds result in more aggressive overtakes?

As we wake, sleep-deprived and sweaty, to another day of scorching temperatures, those of us forced or choosing to cycle in this week’s stifling conditions have probably noticed a drop in speed (at least I did, when I went out for ‘relaxing’ rest day spin in the – slightly – more benign clime of Northern Ireland. Probably shouldn’t have gone near any hills, mind you).

Guardian journalist Peter Walker was one of the many cyclists easing off in the heat on their commute to and from work yesterday.

However, the political correspondent noted on Twitter that his slower speed appeared to attract a greater number of aggressive, Must Get in Front drivers:

Walker’s argument was supported by most of Cycling Twitter, with some noting the correlation between segregated infrastructure and cyclists riding their bikes at a comfortable pace:

Though others were less appreciative of the need for speed when it comes to dealing with close passing motorists:

What do you think? Do slower speeds lead to more close passes and aggressive overtakes, potentially limiting the kind of cyclists who can safely commute in busy areas?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

