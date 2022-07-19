Return of the dropper post! Mohoric spotted using his favourite marginal gain at Tour de France

Matej Mohoric claimed that he had "broken cycling" when he won Milan-San Remo using a dropper post; is he about to do the same again at the Tour de France?

The Team Bahrain Victorious rider is well known for his incredible descending skills and is normally a force to be reckoned with on mountainous stages. So far Mohoric's Tour has been quiet compared to his performances in years gone by with much of the attention on his British teammate Fred Wright who has had some exceptional results from breakaways.

We have seen some descending masterclasses from other riders though, for example, Tom Pidcock on his way to his stage victory. We'd love to see a showdown between the Bahrain Victorious and Ineos riders.

It was on Fred Wright's Instagram story during the third rest day that we spotted the return of the dropper post fitted to one of the Bahrain Victorious Merida Scultura team bikes. No prizes for guessing who bike number 84 belongs to. Yep, Matej Mohoric. The set-up appears very similar to the bike on which Mohoric won Milan-San Remo with the actuation lever positioned on the drops.

At the time there was some speculation that the UCI would frown upon such tech but it has since confirmed that the use of a dropper post is perfectly legal.

We can only assume that the dropper post is fitted and ready for today's Stage 16, a hilly affair as the race reaches the Pyrenees. Looking at the stage profile we can see that the finish comes soon after the descent of Mur de Peguere. This is as close as this year's Tour gets to a downhill finish and so we can expect Mohoric to be eyeing it up.

This comes only a few days after we spotted a Bahrain Victorious bike fitted with a huge 180mm front brake rotor. Could this also be Mohoric's bike?

One thing that is for sure is that there's definitely going to be fireworks in the Pyrenees. We can't help but feel that Mohoric is going to be involved in one way or another...

Do you think you could descend quicker with a dropper post? And who would win in a descending race between Pidcock and Mohoric? Let us know in the comments below...