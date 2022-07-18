Support road.cc

Ryanair wins the internet with Tour de France gag + more on the live blog

Welcome to another week on the live blog, with a melting Dan Alexander hoping to fill the void of Tour de France rest day boredom
Mon, Jul 18, 2022 09:08
0
07:46
Ryanair wins the internet with Tour de France gag

Rumour has it you have to pay an extra £1.99 to retweet Ryanair's now-viral Tour de France joke...

They, like the rest of the aviation industry, might have cancelled your flight this summer, but at least their social media admin is spending July right...

The incident in question was Trek-Segafredo's Toms Skujiņš keeping his teammates hydrated in the near-40°C heat of southern France yesterday afternoon with a jersey full of bottles. He must have done a decent job considering Mads Pedersen sprinted to third, and he became an internet sensation in the process.

Race organisers invoked the UCI’s Extreme Weather Protocol yesterday, meaning riders could take food and water later into the stage, discard bottles at any point, and were subject to a much more favourable time cut.

Ryanair seized the moment and jumped into the action, getting us thinking about (in a slightly Partridge way) airways as cycling teams: EF Education-EasyJet, UAE Team Fly Emirates and Jumbo(jet)-Visma...cut us some slack, it's Monday morning...

Dan Alexander

