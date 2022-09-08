Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Remco Evenepoel splits opinion by refusing to sign kid's jersey thrown at him by dad; Wheelie impressive skills by Tour of Britain rider up 20% climb; New bike day + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander will be keeping you up-to-date with the best bits from the cycling world on the live blog...
Thu, Sep 08, 2022 08:58
Remco Evenepoel splits opinion by refusing to sign kid's jersey thrown at him by dad; Wheelie impressive skills by Tour of Britain rider up 20% climb; New bike day + more on the live blogRemco Evenepoel refuses to sign jersey thrown at him (GCN/Eurosport)
09:30
New bike day
Oooooh shiny 'new' bike...

The all new Canyon Ultimate is here, but if we're being honest it's hardly a surprise considering it has been raced by the pros for pretty much all of 2022. Anyway, more important than what it looks like and who rides it are the numbers that have now been released with the official announcement...15 per cent increase in head tube stiffness and a 10 watt saving at 45kph, find out more here...

And for our review, Liam's been out giving it the once, twice, thrice and many more times over to find out exactly how it rides... it's a tough life, eh Liam...

> Review: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8 Di2 2023

09:03
Remco Evenepoel splits opinion after refusing to sign kid's jersey thrown at him by dad

This one's split people down the middle...

Remco appears to shake his head at the kid holding up a red jersey to be signed by the race leader, ignores the man (presumably the boy's father), then looks disdainfully at his soigneur when the jersey is thrown to him, prompting a Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl photographer to hand it back rather more kindly than it was thrown...

One tired rider, one disappointed kid...who's the real victim here?

The Cronoescalada cycling page shared the clip, saying: "Good for Remco denying the photo to the father who harasses him. You have to respect the athlete."

However, not everyone backed the rider, with many pointing out how little effort scribbling a pen would have taken, especially when it will make a child's day and possibly inspire them into a lifelong love for a sport (and, more cynically, your photographer is stood five metres away)...

One fan commented: "The father is weird but the child deserves his signature even if you tell him to wait a moment to recover from the effort."

Another said: "He is a professional and part of his job is to attend to the fans (and more so to future generations). There was only one person and he did not even go to approach. That's why he had to throw the jersey."

Maybe Remco's dehydrated, fatigued and had it up to his Specialized helmet with interviews, doping control and podium ceremonies, maybe he should have just taken ten seconds and signed it in the first place? 

What do you reckon? 

08:09
As promised yesterday, more on this one here...
07:47
Wheelie impressive skills by Tour of Britain rider climbing 20% climb

Move over Erling Haaland, we've all got a new favourite Norwegian... Anders Halland Johannessen...

At the top of Carlton Bank too...

Legs burning, cadence slowing, double-digit grinding and the Uno-X Pro Cycling Team rider still had the skills to pop a quick wheelie for the grateful masses. Amongst the throngs of supporters, was a dinosaur...not an actual dinosaur, of course...just a grown man dressed as one running alongside home hero Tom Pidcock...

 The Beefeaters, more commonly spotted on the slopes of Alpe d'Huez, were there too and got a front-row seat for Johannessen's entertaining cameo...

