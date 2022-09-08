Remco Evenepoel splits opinion by refusing to sign kid's jersey thrown at him by dad; Wheelie impressive skills by Tour of Britain rider up 20% climb; New bike day + more on the live blog

This one's split people down the middle...

🚴🇪🇸 | Foto! En anders een handtekening! Hier tekenen graag! 🙄🙄 #LaVuelta22 📺 Koers kijk je op discovery+ pic.twitter.com/iJy73PjnG6 — Eurosport Nederland (@Eurosport_NL) September 7, 2022

Remco appears to shake his head at the kid holding up a red jersey to be signed by the race leader, ignores the man (presumably the boy's father), then looks disdainfully at his soigneur when the jersey is thrown to him, prompting a Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl photographer to hand it back rather more kindly than it was thrown...

One tired rider, one disappointed kid...who's the real victim here?

The Cronoescalada cycling page shared the clip, saying: "Good for Remco denying the photo to the father who harasses him. You have to respect the athlete."

Fans have a sense of entitlement. I have seen this happen to Cavendish, to Brad Wiggins, in football and cricket and wherever. There's a way, a time and a place to interact with Sports personalities. They will do it kindly. But don't force them don't take the piss. — anenglishmaninspain (@AndyElche) September 7, 2022

Completely agree here! Fans need to be more respectful. Kid just gave his all in a bike race don’t assume you deserve something from them. — Matt Riggs (@ultra50man) September 8, 2022

However, not everyone backed the rider, with many pointing out how little effort scribbling a pen would have taken, especially when it will make a child's day and possibly inspire them into a lifelong love for a sport (and, more cynically, your photographer is stood five metres away)...

One fan commented: "The father is weird but the child deserves his signature even if you tell him to wait a moment to recover from the effort."

Another said: "He is a professional and part of his job is to attend to the fans (and more so to future generations). There was only one person and he did not even go to approach. That's why he had to throw the jersey."

Rogla wouldn’t… — LimpioBlancoyNuevo (@CleanWhiteNew) September 7, 2022

Maybe Remco's dehydrated, fatigued and had it up to his Specialized helmet with interviews, doping control and podium ceremonies, maybe he should have just taken ten seconds and signed it in the first place?

What do you reckon?